(Pueblo Chieftain)   Talk about a Thor loser   (amp.chieftain.com)
16
    More: Dumbass, Germanic paganism, Thor, Norse paganism, federal prison, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richard Holzer, Temple Emanuel synagogue, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I say he can have it in a limited capacity, which is attached to a mechanism that swings the hammer directly on to his testicles every five minutes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It is tricky because there are legit Pagan groups that use Norse Mythology in a context that is not steeped in racism.  That said, the vast majority of pagan groups that use Norse symbolism in their faith are probably hate groups that just do not want to be associated with a deity who was once Jewish.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why use such a large peen for such a small peen?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's simple. Ask a SPLC consultant to review any intended usage and, if the SPLC consultant indicates that said usage is within the context of white supremacist or neo-Nazi activity, it's not allowed. No arguments, no backsies, no debate.

The lawyers for Holzer are trying to get the court to exactly frame a set of usages such that Holzer can figure out with what he can get away. Holzer wants the letter of the law exactly spelled out so he can violate its spirit. Let the SPLC consultant determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether Holzer's intended usage violates the spirit of the law - if so, toss it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It is tricky because there are legit Pagan groups that use Norse Mythology in a context that is not steeped in racism.  That said, the vast majority of pagan groups that use Norse symbolism in their faith are probably hate groups that just do not want to be associated with a deity who was once Jewish.


And Holzer & his attorneys know that, to be sure. They're trying to use a freedom of religion argument to leverage usage of a white supremacist symbol.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chris Hemsworth Loves Internet Thor Puns | CONAN on TBS
Youtube -IYMYOZ7yKw
 
MacG
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thor's hammer? So now Marvel is cancelled too? It's hard to keep up.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I offer a compromise.  Disney sells a foam rubber reproduction of Moljnr.  Fairly harmless.  And if he trys some nonsense with it, he will learn the limits of his power.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: winedrinkingman: It is tricky because there are legit Pagan groups that use Norse Mythology in a context that is not steeped in racism.  That said, the vast majority of pagan groups that use Norse symbolism in their faith are probably hate groups that just do not want to be associated with a deity who was once Jewish.

And Holzer & his attorneys know that, to be sure. They're trying to use a freedom of religion argument to leverage usage of a white supremacist symbol.


Well sure, but the vast majority of racist groups use Christian religious symbolism.  The whole reason the KKK burns crosses is because they believe that by doing so, they are actually lighting a cross, and bringing the light of Jesus as a weapon against black people, who they see as the spawn of Noah's son Hamm who brought a demonic curse upon his lineage in the form of a dark skin.

If we are gonna say you can not participate in Norse religious groups, because of their ties to Satanism, we should extend the same to Christianity and its symbols.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
he's clearly unworthy to wield it, so what's the harm?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thor's Hammer - Ethan Meixsell
Youtube o1NNlqCjGcQ


/and for today's extra content, we have a neo-Nazi. He looks harmless, because he has a very small penis; but he is actually extremely dangerous, because he has easy access to firearms, and knows the address of at least one synagogue
//so we have to deal with him
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: winedrinkingman: It is tricky because there are legit Pagan groups that use Norse Mythology in a context that is not steeped in racism.  That said, the vast majority of pagan groups that use Norse symbolism in their faith are probably hate groups that just do not want to be associated with a deity who was once Jewish.

And Holzer & his attorneys know that, to be sure. They're trying to use a freedom of religion argument to leverage usage of a white supremacist symbol.


The problem is that it's a legitimate argument. Asatru is a growing religion in the US, especially among the white supremacist community. Mjolnir is a primary symbol of that religion, equivalent to a crucifix or Star of David.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It said in the article he was sentenced to more than 15 years  in prison .. They allow that in prison ?? WTF ??
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: FormlessOne: winedrinkingman: It is tricky because there are legit Pagan groups that use Norse Mythology in a context that is not steeped in racism.  That said, the vast majority of pagan groups that use Norse symbolism in their faith are probably hate groups that just do not want to be associated with a deity who was once Jewish.

And Holzer & his attorneys know that, to be sure. They're trying to use a freedom of religion argument to leverage usage of a white supremacist symbol.

Well sure, but the vast majority of racist groups use Christian religious symbolism.  The whole reason the KKK burns crosses is because they believe that by doing so, they are actually lighting a cross, and bringing the light of Jesus as a weapon against black people, who they see as the spawn of Noah's son Hamm who brought a demonic curse upon his lineage in the form of a dark skin.

If we are gonna say you can not participate in Norse religious groups, because of their ties to Satanism, we should extend the same to Christianity and its symbols.


Everything you said is exactly why all religions should be outlawed.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikalmd: It said in the article he was sentenced to more than 15 years  in prison .. They allow that in prison ?? WTF ??


Maybe they have a forge, a blacksmith hammer is similar and he can go play avengers with his cell mates
 
