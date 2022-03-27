 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Guard attacked with shiv in Portland prison. Excuse me, did I say "prison"? I meant coffee shop   (kiro7.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I said "Sanka", not "Shanka."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those Portland coffee shops can be pretty dodgy...

/oh, wait, wrong Portland...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a hand crafted, artisinal shiv
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Must be recently released. Old habits are hard to break.

Any normal person would just grab a screwdriver.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since this was Portland, I assume the pencils were sharpened by a professional artisanal pencil sharpener.

That's not a cheap service. The stabbed must have really had a good reason to ruin the point like that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/Indeed.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The entire west coast: not even once.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: The entire west coast: not even once.


Don't you want to shiat in front of a local Walgreens?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Couldn't you just erase the injuries?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Flushing It All Away: The entire west coast: not even once.

Don't you want to shiat in front of a local Walgreens?


You know, it's never occurred to be to just stand right in front of a busy drug store, drop trow, and take a big ol' dookie in full view of every horrified bystander.

But, the 2020s is a hell of a time. Public dookies for everyone!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It was a hand crafted, artisinal shiv


The Pro Cure Bloody Tuna Oil bottle was a nice touch.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bloody Tuna Oil?
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jim32rr: Flushing It All Away: The entire west coast: not even once.

Don't you want to shiat in front of a local Walgreens?

You know, it's never occurred to be to just stand right in front of a busy drug store, drop trow, and take a big ol' dookie in full view of every horrified bystander.

But, the 2020s is a hell of a time. Public dookies for everyone!


To be fair, that could happen anywhere. The difference is, instead of being prevented from doing it, the people who should prevent it are themselves prevented from preventing said dookie behavior continuing.

/Prevent
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact. The two guys that founded Portland, Oregon were from Boston, Massachusetts and Portland, Maine. They both wanted to name the city after their respective home towns. They settled it by flipping a coin.
 
