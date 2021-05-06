 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Worldometers)   While you were trying to live a normal life, the US went over one million COVID deaths   (worldometers.info) divider line
88
    More: Murica, new cases, new deaths, United Nations, Latest News, South Korea, United States, Sources, day  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It'll be gone by Easter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump did that
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mr N asked me earlier today if I thought we'd have new mask mandates. (Blue state.) I said, no, even if there was a brutal new vaccine resistant strain that tore through the country leaving devastation in its wake, people won't go back. We would be stepping over dead bodies in the street on our way to live our best lives.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?

/Guessing 1.5ish. We'll never know for certain, though the excess mortality figures should give us an idea in a few years.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crisis actors...
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???


As a long-hauler at almost 23 months in, don't rush me (not saying you are specifically)...and even more importantly to anyone who may be considering throwing all caution to the wind, PLEASE don't rush to join me.

/vaxes help, but don't make you invincible
//you don't want this
///no seriously, you don't
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hebrides: psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???

As a long-hauler at almost 23 months in, don't rush me (not saying you are specifically)...and even more importantly to anyone who may be considering throwing all caution to the wind, PLEASE don't rush to join me.

/vaxes help, but don't make you invincible
//you don't want this
///no seriously, you don't


I'm hoping you'll be sticking around here for another 40 years or so. Best, fellow TF person.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Mr N asked me earlier today if I thought we'd have new mask mandates. (Blue state.) I said, no, even if there was a brutal new vaccine resistant strain that tore through the country leaving devastation in its wake, people won't go back. We would be stepping over dead bodies in the street on our way to live our best lives.


Retail seems to still be doing it.  Some of my clients are asking people respect those who want to continue wearing masks.  I went to a Democratic event yesterday for a local election and it was maybe 25% mask use.  If I'm asked I'll do it but right now the trend seems to be as you say.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Mr N asked me earlier today if I thought we'd have new mask mandates. (Blue state.) I said, no, even if there was a brutal new vaccine resistant strain that tore through the country leaving devastation in its wake, people won't go back. We would be stepping over dead bodies in the street on our way to live our best lives.


I guess I'll plead guilty. Being retired, we went all out at first. Stayed home, masks when out, plenty of distancing. Along the way, my sister took in my terminally ill Mom and our pod of a whopping four people had minimal outside contact for the few months it took for mom to go. And I'm still not hitting bars or other crowded places.

But just like the hoax claimers and anti-vaxxers and MAGAHeads early on said after suffering a whole two weeks or so, I now say I can't live my whole life like that.

I have shots and I'll still wear a mask if another wave hits or where asked but I'm done. Let the conservatives fight the war now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Trump did that


Don't underestimate the broader role other Real Estate Investors played, either. In each of their fiefdoms they pressured more-local politicians to also be idiots.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: vudukungfu: Trump did that

Don't underestimate the broader role other Real Estate Investors played, either. In each of their fiefdoms they pressured more-local politicians to also be idiots.


And let's not forget to thank a whole lot of americans for doing what americans do best, gettin' theirs and farking the rest.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It went over a million about a year ago. The only reason it's not official is a bunch of Red State farkwits virtue-signalling their cruelty, hatred of science, and worship of Lil' Donnie Two Scoops by lying about the numbers.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least meatloaf was one of them.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It'll be gone by Easter.


He didn't say by which year, and he said we'll see what happens!
Corona-chan's Pandemirrific Plague Party!
Youtube nEG530A2tZ8



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



USA! USA! USA!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA has dropped their mandates, for now, except in medical facilities. I still see some older people wearing masks in grocery stores and other large places.

But if you can remember back back back before the year that never was, the goal was never to END the epidemic. It was to get the number of hospitalizations manageable. And after vaccines became available, it was to get the peak hospitalization rate behind the rate of vaccination. That has happened.

COVID will never go away. It's here for good, and will soon be an endemic, regular visitor, like flu or whooping cough. Everyone will need their annual or six-month booster for a good long time thanks to the imbeciles who made a political issue out of a medical one; but them's the facts. The best we can do is keep hospitals from being overcome with gasping dying people who all need ventilators they don't have.

Welcome back to the days of pre-antibiotics. Fun, isn't it?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S jUsT tHe FlU
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: COVID will never go away. It's here for good, and will soon be an endemic, regular visitor, like flu or whooping cough.


People still get whooping cough?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start, but you're going to need more if you want the biosphere to recover.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The silver lining is most of them are conservatives.

That may sound harsh, but when you consider those same people unnecessarily caused most of the deaths, it's not harsh. Being sorry for them is like being sorry for the mosquitos you have to kill to prevent malaria. But that comparison is unfair to mosquitos, because they never had an opportunity to get vaccinated or wear a mask.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abox: Gyrfalcon: COVID will never go away. It's here for good, and will soon be an endemic, regular visitor, like flu or whooping cough.

People still get whooping cough?


Apparently.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hebrides: psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???

As a long-hauler at almost 23 months in, don't rush me (not saying you are specifically)...and even more importantly to anyone who may be considering throwing all caution to the wind, PLEASE don't rush to join me.

/vaxes help, but don't make you invincible
//you don't want this
///no seriously, you don't


Fellow longhauler here. I'm so sorry for what you're going through. I truly am, as I understand. If you ever want to talk about it, hit my profile for email. Take care.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are crazy casual about it anymore, pretty much no matter where you are. Was drinking beers w coworkers at an outdoor beer garden, deeeeeeep blue area. "Wait, you've had COVID, right?"

I was the only one at a table of 9 who hadn't.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Again?

/Guessing 1.5ish. We'll never know for certain, though the excess mortality figures should give us an idea in a few years.


If the data is meaningful. I suspect the morons have messed up mortality statistics for at least a generation.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farking China.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember the thread when it was a million cases worldwide two years ago?

Feel any different about your comment at the time?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Considering the initial estimate was 3% fatal, we did pretty good. No efforts would have been more like 10million dead.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???


Epidemiologists and statisticians have been saying since early in 2020 that we wouldn't know the full count until well after the fact, when we analyzed excess deaths ex-post facto. So yeah, official number is likely an undercount.

There are folks looking at that, and has been some reporting done on it too. In a while we'll have enough credible work done on it to have a better idea of when we got the 1 million mark, but it's likely to have been a good bit before the official toll got there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: People are crazy casual about it anymore, pretty much no matter where you are. Was drinking beers w coworkers at an outdoor beer garden, deeeeeeep blue area. "Wait, you've had COVID, right?"

I was the only one at a table of 9 who hadn't.


I still haven't had it.

/Glad I've had my shots, though.
 
CCNP
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Trump did that


And he tried to blame it on China. Everybody knows all of these deaths are Trump's fault.

I can't understand why the all media took down all the covid death counters from their screens.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/keep hope alive
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CCNP: vudukungfu: Trump did that

And he tried to blame it on China. Everybody knows all of these deaths are Trump's fault.

I can't understand why the all media took down all the covid death counters from their screens.


Ultimately it is still China's fault...whether it was the Wuhan lab or a wet market with animals that should not be consumed as food.

Being a member of the CCP means never having to say you're sorry.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CCNP: vudukungfu: Trump did that

And he tried to blame it on China. Everybody knows all of these deaths are Trump's fault.

I can't understand why the all media took down all the covid death counters from their screens.


I know why they took them down:

Biden is POTUS.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hebrides: psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???

As a long-hauler at almost 23 months in, don't rush me (not saying you are specifically)...and even more importantly to anyone who may be considering throwing all caution to the wind, PLEASE don't rush to join me.

/vaxes help, but don't make you invincible
//you don't want this
///no seriously, you don't


I am one as well, i got it almost three years ago from my massue who is from Wuhan.. I was misdiagnosed and almost died. I had it for almost eight weeks. Flash forward to now, after having all three shots, I am still having issues and symptoms that come and go... It sucks so bad.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think that that statistic is probably a lower end, but it still sucks that we got this level. All the reasons people have given about why they don't want to do this, that, or whatever pales when compared against people's lives. Guess we know what is of value to those folks, and to most societies on the planet.

/Not waiting for the aliens to find us
//They'd have to be crazy to interact with us
///Vote Giant Meteor 2016
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: BigNumber12: People are crazy casual about it anymore, pretty much no matter where you are. Was drinking beers w coworkers at an outdoor beer garden, deeeeeeep blue area. "Wait, you've had COVID, right?"

I was the only one at a table of 9 who hadn't.

I still haven't had it.

/Glad I've had my shots, though.


That's the thing. Deep blue, you're casual because you have protection. Deep red, you're casual because it's not real.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately  they weren't all gop gQp- voters.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
.003% of the population. I've migrated into the <shrug> department but still wear a mask when I'm amongst the public.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Crisis actors...


That is true dedication to the craft.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anuran: It went over a million about a year ago. The only reason it's not official is a bunch of Red State farkwits virtue-signalling their cruelty, hatred of science, and worship of Lil' Donnie Two Scoops by lying about the numbers.


"It's bad for business."
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: .003% of the population. I've migrated into the <shrug> department but still wear a mask when I'm amongst the public.



Trump like math skills detected.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???


Here is the thing that hacks me off about covid death numbers. The actual count of deaths caused by covid (directly and indirectly) are fairly easy to figure out given enough data.

Take the expected number of deaths (people die all the time, I'm just talking about stats) over a given period pre-covid as a percentage of the population. Then compare the death rate during covid.

No one wants to look at that number because it will be much larger than most people think. Consider: severely increased alcohol and drug use; increased suicides; increased gambling; increased risk taking (I hate the acronym but YOLO); and that's just off the top of my head.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Went over 1,000,000 about a WEEK ago, but you'll be hard pressed to find any new stories about it. 


Also its actually been over 1,000,000 for a long while now. 

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/05/06/994287048/new-study-estimates-more-than-900-000-people-have-died-of-covid-19-in-u-s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Called it. Last summer, told my dad we'd be over 1 million by March.
I win.
Everybody loses.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, and I stand by my initial estimate if you include those factors. 4.1 M
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hebrides: psilocyberguy: 1.35 million plus, I think (no real data). Also, wait until the long haulers start to drop. Cause of death will be regarded as ???

As a long-hauler at almost 23 months in, don't rush me (not saying you are specifically)...and even more importantly to anyone who may be considering throwing all caution to the wind, PLEASE don't rush to join me.

/vaxes help, but don't make you invincible
//you don't want this
///no seriously, you don't


Yeah that's going to be a nightmare both economically and for healthcare. A few doctors have started long-covid clinics, but it's in the stage of "wtf is this, exactly?" and it's pretty much information-gathering and validation so far.

/Invisible diseases suck.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: CCNP: vudukungfu: Trump did that

And he tried to blame it on China. Everybody knows all of these deaths are Trump's fault.

I can't understand why the all media took down all the covid death counters from their screens.

Ultimately it is still China's fault...whether it was the Wuhan lab or a wet market with animals that should not be consumed as food.

Being a member of the CCP means never having to say you're sorry.


Not to mention China swept things under the rug for months until doctors there blew the lid off of the secrecy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: .003% of the population. I've migrated into the <shrug> department but still wear a mask when I'm amongst the public.


No, it's .003 of the population. It's .3% of the population. You have to move the decimal, you mathematically challenged weirdo.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: CCNP: vudukungfu: Trump did that

And he tried to blame it on China. Everybody knows all of these deaths are Trump's fault.

I can't understand why the all media took down all the covid death counters from their screens.

Ultimately it is still China's fault...whether it was the Wuhan lab or a wet market with animals that should not be consumed as food.

Being a member of the CCP means never having to say you're sorry.


It's a tricky disease to contain in the early stages, though. The high level of asymptomatic spreading makes it really easy for it to jump continents via normal travel. Even if China had totally shut down all travel as soon as they knew how dangerous it was, it was likely already circulating worldwide. Some studies think it may have been in the US as early as December 2019.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.