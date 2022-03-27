 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Guy working to keep Detroit green...by repeatedly dumping clippings from his suburban tree trimming service in city limits: "every time we talk to him he acts like he's remorseful-and then he does it again"   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2022 at 8:05 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We average about 700 tons of illegal dumping every week


Seven hundred tons PER  WEEK?  That seems like a lot.  That's gotta be like a dozen dump truck loads.  Per week.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was visiting a childhood friend about 3 years ago in Michigan. Her sister drove us through our old neighborhood on the east side as well as other areas. It's really empty in some areas and I really doubt if anyone would notice. If he had any sense, he would have driven through the west side and dumped it there.

/if you going to be an asshole, don't be a lazy one
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: We average about 700 tons of illegal dumping every week


Seven hundred tons PER  WEEK?  That seems like a lot.  That's gotta be like a dozen dump truck loads.  Per week.


A mature tree can weigh up to three tons or more. (You see what I did there? I've told you nothing)

Anyway, that's at least 200 full grown trees a week.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Revoke his business license and refuse to issue another until he buys a chipper. Or stuff him in a wood chipper. Either way, everyone will be feeling much more chipper.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"every time we talk to him he acts like he's remorseful-and then he does it again"

That's the way to do it!
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"A specialized unit within Detroit police that targets illegal dumping, has been tracking and citing Saad for three years."

After the second time the fine should have cost him a month's worth of income and it should have doubled with every subsequent fine.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Sin_City_Superhero: We average about 700 tons of illegal dumping every week


Seven hundred tons PER  WEEK?  That seems like a lot.  That's gotta be like a dozen dump truck loads.  Per week.

A mature tree can weigh up to three tons or more. (You see what I did there? I've told you nothing)

Anyway, that's at least 200 full grown trees a week.


Detroit population: 600,000, so 1 tree per 3,000 people.

Does that sound high? Low?

Er, wait, 1 tree per 3,000 people per week.... oof, so that's 10,400 trees a year, and that does seem like a lot.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"People from out of town don't come into our city and dump, you have other options," Collins said.

--Doug Collins, superintendent, Detroit Department of Public Works

images.foxtv.comView Full Size

Mahmoud Saad proves him wrong.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.