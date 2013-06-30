 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Have you ever had to pay to submit a taxi or airport lost & found claim, or post a missing pet? If so, you probably helped make this jerk $650,000 for nothing (ask how I know)   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    More: PSA, English-language films, Complaint, Pleading, American films, Handbag, American Broadcasting Company, Taxicab, Wallet  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2022 at 7:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
9 years later, and he's still at it:

(actually, stories about his bs date back to 2010). 12*650k is nearly $8 million, and that's just apparently for his taxi scam.

https://domainbigdata.com/nj/92PdbxB5wVzvUqW2vPliIw

This clown owns dozens of domains, many of them in the "pay me to do something completely free, which I also won't do" market.

what a piece of shiat.

I wound up on his airport l&f scam after losing my wallet, and figured it was the usual crappy airline l&f outsourced to someone's cousin. the charge raised an eyebrow (airlines don't use PayPal generally), but you know, airlines, and I was in a hurry.

the fact you can't login & cancel was a red flag. started a PayPal dispute, had my money back in a few minutes. what a POS.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.


Joke's on you...the meter is still running.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.


There is nothing funny or acceptable about killing one's spouse.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So wait...he charges them 47 bucks to file a complaint report that goes nowhere? You'd think the city would have had him rubbed out for horning in on their action
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yellowcabnyc.com char-ges desperate cab riders who have lost their phones, wallets or laptops $47 to report items missing - a fee many users assume is going to an official city entity, such as the Taxi & Limousine Commission.

LfarkinOL
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scumm: 9 years later, and he's still at it:

(actually, stories about his bs date back to 2010). 12*650k is nearly $8 million, and that's just apparently for his taxi scam.

https://domainbigdata.com/nj/92PdbxB5wVzvUqW2vPliIw

This clown owns dozens of domains, many of them in the "pay me to do something completely free, which I also won't do" market.

what a piece of shiat.

I wound up on his airport l&f scam after losing my wallet, and figured it was the usual crappy airline l&f outsourced to someone's cousin. the charge raised an eyebrow (airlines don't use PayPal generally), but you know, airlines, and I was in a hurry.

the fact you can't login & cancel was a red flag. started a PayPal dispute, had my money back in a few minutes. what a POS.


I've long considered doing one of a dozen scams like this. Not illegal, but absolutely crap.

It's effectively zero risk, free money, type stuff. If I weren't married, I think I would try.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: mrparks: My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.

There is nothing funny or acceptable about killing one's spouse.


It can be satisfying of course.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So does anybody get there stuff back or does the site do nothing?  The article kind of left out some details.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The real crime here is that f*cking shirt.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The site petamberalert.com is also registered in Jakubczak's name.

Is that all? Sic the dogs on him
 
NEDM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Yellowcabnyc.com char-ges desperate cab riders who have lost their phones, wallets or laptops $47 to report items missing - a fee many users assume is going to an official city entity, such as the Taxi & Limousine Commission.

LfarkinOL


"It's farkin' New York City, they probably have a fee to flush the toilet" isn't an unfair assumption.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: So wait...he charges them 47 bucks to file a complaint report that goes nowhere? You'd think the city would have had him rubbed out for horning in on their action


I see that we are still not doing phrasing....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Steal a purse? Get arrested. Collect fees for an unaffiliated service that's free? Precisely Jack and Shiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NEDM: Russ1642: Yellowcabnyc.com char-ges desperate cab riders who have lost their phones, wallets or laptops $47 to report items missing - a fee many users assume is going to an official city entity, such as the Taxi & Limousine Commission.

LfarkinOL

"It's farkin' New York City, they probably have a fee to flush the toilet" isn't an unfair assumption.


It's not just the fee. They're paying a private company and they just assume it's the city. It's ridiculously easy to Google this shiat but people fall for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: mrparks: My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.

There is nothing funny or acceptable about killing one's spouse.


what about two's spouse or three's in-law?

/who's on first?
 
bababa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know, he could actually do something to help find things, and then the fee, though high, would be OK. Helping find lost pets is something I'd pay for. Instead, he just turned it into a scam.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: scumm: 9 years later, and he's still at it:

(actually, stories about his bs date back to 2010). 12*650k is nearly $8 million, and that's just apparently for his taxi scam.

https://domainbigdata.com/nj/92PdbxB5wVzvUqW2vPliIw

This clown owns dozens of domains, many of them in the "pay me to do something completely free, which I also won't do" market.

what a piece of shiat.

I wound up on his airport l&f scam after losing my wallet, and figured it was the usual crappy airline l&f outsourced to someone's cousin. the charge raised an eyebrow (airlines don't use PayPal generally), but you know, airlines, and I was in a hurry.

the fact you can't login & cancel was a red flag. started a PayPal dispute, had my money back in a few minutes. what a POS.

I've long considered doing one of a dozen scams like this. Not illegal, but absolutely crap.

It's effectively zero risk, free money, type stuff. If I weren't married, I think I would try.


Try to figure out a way to fleece the MAGA rubes. They seem to have plenty of money to hand out and I wouldn't even feel bad about taking it from them.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bababa: You know, he could actually do something to help find things, and then the fee, though high, would be OK. Helping find lost pets is something I'd pay for. Instead, he just turned it into a scam.


it was born a scam.  doing something helpful with it would turn it into something meaningful.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Fark_Guy_Rob: scumm: 9 years later, and he's still at it:

(actually, stories about his bs date back to 2010). 12*650k is nearly $8 million, and that's just apparently for his taxi scam.

https://domainbigdata.com/nj/92PdbxB5wVzvUqW2vPliIw

This clown owns dozens of domains, many of them in the "pay me to do something completely free, which I also won't do" market.

what a piece of shiat.

I wound up on his airport l&f scam after losing my wallet, and figured it was the usual crappy airline l&f outsourced to someone's cousin. the charge raised an eyebrow (airlines don't use PayPal generally), but you know, airlines, and I was in a hurry.

the fact you can't login & cancel was a red flag. started a PayPal dispute, had my money back in a few minutes. what a POS.

I've long considered doing one of a dozen scams like this. Not illegal, but absolutely crap.

It's effectively zero risk, free money, type stuff. If I weren't married, I think I would try.

Try to figure out a way to fleece the MAGA rubes. They seem to have plenty of money to hand out and I wouldn't even feel bad about taking it from them.


tell them you're organizing a pro-Trump, 2A, mask-free cross-country convoy, and you'll get it moving as soon as you collect enough money.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: mrparks: My ex-wife got lost in a cab.

They'll never find it, the water at that quarry is deep as hell.

There is nothing funny or acceptable about killing one's spouse.


He said it was his ex...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yellowcabnyc.com

Yo, Farkers, teach your parents and anyone else that important difference between .com and .gov. You might just save them some money.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.