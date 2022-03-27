 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Maybe it comes with the dog   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Standardized test, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, real estate brokerage licenses, Listing Service  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Yo, y'all got another one of those Modelos?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For some strange reason I doubt that this property is going to sell with the present price it's listed at.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh...STOCKTON!! I mean, that's just the Woodie Guthrie heartland of Cali-Forn-I-ayyy!!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It looks pretty nice, but looks can be deceiving.  I want to see the inspection report.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much for just the pooch?
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And a house a few blocks away (one less bath, but more sq ft) is 275K. Gonna spend more that 25k to get this one fixed up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Check the price history
Someone is a dumbass
I don't think a lot, which is what this is, is going to go for that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, that's a good stop. Looks like room and contents. Structure may still be sound enough that it really will buff right out.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the house that Rorschach found the dead girl in?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of weird design choices there.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a Husky. Pass.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw a little shiplap up and you're good to go.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: That's a Husky. Pass.


What's wrong with huskys?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A house slightly larger than my garage that is a fire damaged hull for that much money? California, baffling to anyone with any sense.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just post "For Sale. Lumber and some land"
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Oh...STOCKTON!! I mean, that's just the Woodie Guthrie heartland of Cali-Forn-I-ayyy!!


The Big Valley has gone a bit down hill since the Barkleys moved on.
 
xevian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Zillow, you'd have to pay me more like $20 million to move to Stockton.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Thanks Zillow!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
976sq feet and it was listed a a duplex?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: A house slightly larger than my garage that is a fire damaged hull for that much money? California, baffling to anyone with any sense.


Pro: It's walking distance from a rail commute to the Silicon Valley via the ACE Train.

Cons: Stockton is very troubled. And by "troubled" I mean "crime-ridden hell-hole."

If there was any hope of fixing the crime problem, this property would be a no-brainer investment.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former meth lab or grow house. I'm leaning towards a meth lab that went boom. Enough to scorch the inside of the house, but didn't burn it down. Kinda small for a grow house.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give em $0.50 for it.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's all kinds of pets there.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on guys. A new coat of paint, refresh the carpets, new drapes and you could have a real shiatbox.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 756x1008]

Yo, y'all got another one of those Modelos?


This place seems cursed.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tear down a wall to really open the living space, maybe some shiplap or a rustic barn door...then relist it for $400k

Sure, there is always one or two unexpected problems, but they always work out and everyone ends up happy before the end of the show.

// Totally real reality TV
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: 976sq feet and it was listed a a duplex?


That was my question.  So it is basically two one bedroom condos.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: What's wrong with huskys?


10 Reasons To (NOT) Get A HUSKY! Living With a Husky!
Youtube nplrsNnut_U
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come see this house with lots of potential and priced to sell! You'll love what the prior owners have done with the place!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husky?  Weird.  I was expecting a saint burn yard.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Jesus McSordid: That's a Husky. Pass.

What's wrong with huskys?


Some are fine, but they can be a whole bundle of trouble. Very dominant and pack-oriented, and with a tendency to howl and wake the entire neighbourhood. Far too close to the original wolf, IMO.
That said, it's a travesty just how far from the noble wolf some dogs have been taken.
Huskies also pull like the bejesus on the lead when walking, enough to pull your shoulder out of joint. It's almost as if they were bred for it or something. 😁
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: 976sq feet and it was listed a a duplex?


Comes with two doors ..
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Stockton.  If you're going to rebuild there, be sure to make bullet-proof walls and use bullet-proof windows, and a huge steel door.  Or better yet, choose some other, safer place to live.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: How much for just the pooch?


Why, did you...r friend...get banned from the kennel for the same reason...my friend... did?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Jesus McSordid: That's a Husky. Pass.

What's wrong with huskys?


Not necessarily "wrong".  We had one a long time ago.  Short version: incredibly friendly, fun, good with kids, sheds everywhere, athletic, incredibly strong, not incredibly smart, alternates between being over the top hyper and being comatose, will eat everything and anything (literally, they redefine the term "edible"), 50/50 whether it will be best buds with your cat or kill it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhhh Stockton. Never change.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the structure featured in back with the driveway up the side part of the same lot?

It looks like it would've been two rentals before the fire.  Potentially some value there if one can find tenants post-rebuild that won't burn it down again.

Yellow Beard: A house slightly larger than my garage that is a fire damaged hull for that much money? California, baffling to anyone with any sense.


It's pretty straightforward, demand and supply of high-paying jobs, versus land/area relative to those jobs.

Plus it hasn't sold.  Asking price is not necessarily what it's worth.  No bank will mortgage this property, and cash buyers would presumably try to calculate the cost to make the property usable again, subtracting that amount from typical comps in the area.  If the houses are normally worth $300,000, and the cost to rebuild this property would be $150,000, then a cash buyer would only offer $150,000 or less.
And yeah, it is almost the same size as my detached garage that I use as a workshop, which is a 3-car oversized with an open interior area 24'8" by 38'8", or just under 954 square feet, sitting on a footprint of 26' by 40'.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least all the old style wiring and plumbing was been removed so updating to current code will be easy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unique Fixer-Upper needs a little TLC
 
deadsanta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
400 a foot for that?200 for the lot and then another 100/ft to build a new house on it, maybe, but that area looks like shiat.  Whole lot needs to be redone too: New paving, landscape, maybe even a new foundation.  If a new foundation it's a LOT more than a new build, you have to demo the old shiat.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh FFS
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jvl: Yellow Beard: A house slightly larger than my garage that is a fire damaged hull for that much money? California, baffling to anyone with any sense.

Pro: It's walking distance from a rail commute to the Silicon Valley via the ACE Train.

Cons: Stockton is very troubled. And by "troubled" I mean "crime-ridden hell-hole."

If there was any hope of fixing the crime problem, this property would be a no-brainer investment.


The "good part of Stockton" is just about the Pacific campus and that's about it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: blondambition: Jesus McSordid: That's a Husky. Pass.

What's wrong with huskys?

Some are fine, but they can be a whole bundle of trouble. Very dominant and pack-oriented, and with a tendency to howl and wake the entire neighbourhood. Far too close to the original wolf, IMO.
That said, it's a travesty just how far from the noble wolf some dogs have been taken.
Huskies also pull like the bejesus on the lead when walking, enough to pull your shoulder out of joint. It's almost as if they were bred for it or something. 😁


I had a husky who did not bark, said 'hello,' did not howl, and walked on the leash like an angel. She ignored our other dogs as well as our cat. Unfortunately she had an extremely rare cancer with recurrence, so we had only 7 years together. The only bad thing about her was that she dug out a couple of times and scared the bejesus out of me.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: blondambition: What's wrong with huskys?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nplrsNnut_U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


My niece just spend half of last night chasing their husky halfway across town after he slipped out of the house at 3:00 AM. He would run up to her and then run away again. It was all just a big game.

This is the same pooch that crapped all over my other niece's living room floor because he couldn't convince any sleeping humans that he had to go real bad.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Glitchwerks: blondambition: What's wrong with huskys?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nplrsNnut_U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

My niece just spend half of last night chasing their husky halfway across town after he slipped out of the house at 3:00 AM. He would run up to her and then run away again. It was all just a big game.

This is the same pooch that crapped all over my other niece's living room floor because he couldn't convince any sleeping humans that he had to go real bad.


I threw myself on the ground screaming to get mine to come back. She ran back to save me.

That worked once.

I loved her facial expressions. She was a Gen X dog, eternally unimpressed by almost everything other than snow and me. I wish my current dogs were as quiet.
 
berylman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why bother recreating the set for a horror movie when you can just have this place?
250k really? Property values have gone insane
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which gang claims that block as its turf?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it has a secret floor safe with all the meth money in it.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: Why bother recreating the set for a horror movie when you can just have this place?
250k really? Property values have gone insane


A set is purpose-built with intent, and set designers are usually able to build things that look old, rough, burnt, etc, but are structurally sound and won't injure the cast or crew.  Plus if the set designers kept good records, even if the set is lost between subsequent needs for it, it can be recreated accurately enough that most audience won't really notice the change.

Plus most sets are built on sound-stages, buildings where at least some form of effort was put in to quieting unwanted noise.  Filming on-location means that unwanted noise may well enter in to the work and might not be easily removed.  This is partly why outdoor filming scenes are often either remote places like Vasquez Rocks or controllable places like studio backlots or Old Tucson Studios, because they can limit who/what makes noise.  Filming within a residential neighborhood is more tricky.
 
