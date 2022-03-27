 Skip to content
How to die in the mountains: 1) be male 2) trust your phone to navigate
    Mountaineering, Ben Nevis, Munro, Scotland's mountains, male reluctance, Scotland's national outdoor training centre, young people, Mountains  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My phone tells me to stay the fark away from mountains and climbing them.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Scotland has mountains big enough to have avalanches?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2 is superfluous
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Google maps tried to convince my gf to drive us off a cliff in St. Thomas... at night
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Google maps tried to convince my gf to drive us off a cliff in St. Thomas... at night


Yeah, wouldn't have happened during the day.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Scotland has mountains big enough to have avalanches?


denofgeek.comView Full Size


Frowns on your snark
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Misandrist
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
3) Profit?
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sleze: AntonChigger: Scotland has mountains big enough to have avalanches?

[denofgeek.com image 620x368]

Frowns on your snark


There can be only .... two.

Highlander 2: The Quickening - UK Trailer
Youtube 4rRUA1C9xqU


/in my attempt to find the trailer, i found multiple versions of the full movie on youtube
//i guess that goes to show how nobody cares about this thing
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First picture in article. Female

There are so many sentences in there deserving snarky comments but I will just mention a couple.

She said: "You make generalisations about male and female attributes with regard to risk taking and obviously it doesn't reflect everybody, but from the many years I've spent training people, guys tend to overestimate their ability and give things a go, and don't think that they need formal skills training, whereas ladies tend to swing way the other way."

They couldn't find a better name for this?

People aren't switched on to the fact they might still need an ice axe and crampons up high."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crampon is a pretty common word
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: 2 is superfluous


Yeah! Bros still winning in one category: Dying from being stupid in the woods
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Scotland has mountains big enough to have avalanches?


The article references the Cairngorms, which I gotta say, are pretty nice looking hills.

/Wikipedia link
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Same male/female disparity tends to hold with lightning strikes. Men won't @&#%ing come indoors during a lightning storm.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A proud graduate of The James May School Of Cartography And Land Navigati


/the sign was made by Jeremy Clarkson, which is why they didn't have room for the last two letters
 
