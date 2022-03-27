 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Apparently, penalty punches aren't an approved teaching method   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, it'll toughen them up.  Or turn them into serial killers....
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about two for flinching?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says Rand Paul.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
well, that explains why the assisted living facility was so upset...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Obviously this article isn't about the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Investigators also reportedly reviewed security camera footage that shows the incident happening.

Nothing has made prosecutors jobs easier than security cameras everywhere.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only if morale is low, for employees only
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Schmeckpeper
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
According to a plethora of reports, Craig A. Schmeckpeper, 50, faces one charge of child abuse not resulting in serious injury.

I found the dude's problem.

Goes back at least 45 years, I'm sure.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Y' know what else is strange? That tag choice instead of the "dumbass" tag.
 
tekmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Nothing has made prosecutors jobs easier than security cameras everywhere.


By looking at the perpetrator, I can confidently say that there will be no prosecution.
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

supremesaltine: Schmeckpeper


That's the kind of name we clever kids made up about teachers we didn't like.

I didn't think something like that was an ACTUAL name.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: According to a plethora of reports, Craig A. Schmeckpeper, 50, faces one charge of child abuse not resulting in serious injury.

I found the dude's problem.

Goes back at least 45 years, I'm sure.


It means "tastes like pepper," so what?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure this gentleman will be very popular in prison once this delightful tale is regaled to his fellow inmates. Holding a child down and inviting others to punch him is just the sort of yarn that definitely sparks the imaginations of lonely, angry incarcerated men that more than likely suffered at the hands of an asshole coach or father figure just like him.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just another day in OmaHell
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A gym teacher who is a bully?
Get me my fainting couch.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
am23.mediaite.comView Full Size


Really world? This dude is a living stereotype of this kind of asshole. I mean, just look at him.

Just more fuel for my theory that we are living in a simulation.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

supremesaltine: Schmeckpeper


How the fark do you even pronounce that ?
Help me out grammar nazis.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In other news, apparently you can get a Master's Degree in PE.
Fark user imageView Full Size


With my experience, I should get an honorary PhD in whacking.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's embarrassing to get caught schmecking your peper.
 
muphasta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wonder if the inmates will offer "soft punches" to his abdomen when another inmate holds his arms behind his back?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder what the little sh*t did in class to get his teacher fired. Was it worth losing your cool, teacher? Probably not.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: supremesaltine: Schmeckpeper

How the fark do you even pronounce that ?
Help me out grammar nazis.


The only part that confuses me is that it isn't Schmeckpepper. It throws some ambiguity into how to pronounce the second e. It could be French-ish, meaning the r is silent, too. If it is Belgian French, god only knows how to torture it.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn Ben Roethlisberger's looking svelte since he retired.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: In other news, apparently you can get a Master's Degree in PE.
[Fark user image image 425x622]

With my experience, I should get an honorary PhD in whacking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harlee: [am23.mediaite.com image 256x133]

Really world? This dude is a living stereotype of this kind of asshole. I mean, just look at him.

Just more fuel for my theory that we are living in a simulation.


Reminds me of an old meme..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: In other news, apparently you can get a Master's Degree in PE.
[Fark user image 425x622]

With my experience, I should get an honorary PhD in whacking.


No you have to do the research and defend your thesis like the rest of us.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has anyone found his social media yet? I have this sneaking suspicion of what it will be filled with.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Investigators also reportedly reviewed security camera footage that shows the incident happening.

Nothing has made prosecutors jobs easier than security cameras everywhere.


Except when it comes to police killing black people
 
