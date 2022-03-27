 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   For sale: Small wooden beach house with no amenities. It could be yours for the low, low price of £200k (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great place to launder money
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad its in a crappy third world country rather then somewhere nice like the EU.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, we've seen worse.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping for some Russian oligarch money?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me with what it actually sells for
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
small wooden beach hut ... a property with no water


How you gonna be on a beach and have no water?  That's called "the desert".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that much it better have TWO basements.

This Beach Hut has a HIDDEN SECRET
Youtube AojTrc_UMaM
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: For that much it better have TWO basements.

[YouTube video: This Beach Hut has a HIDDEN SECRET]


If there's sand that means that's where the water regularly reaches. Why would you build a basement?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That isn't a hut. It's a tool shed.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We call those storage sheds in my nock o' the woods.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cormee: Get back to me with what it actually sells for


On the same beach in 2017.
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/business/business-news/abersoch-beach-hut-just-sold-13658098
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Cormee: Get back to me with what it actually sells for

On the same beach in 2017.
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/business/business-news/abersoch-beach-hut-just-sold-13658098


Wait so you can't even spend the night in the shiat box sheds? The hell is the point? Umbrella storage?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it a private beach?
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Too bad its in a crappy third world country rather then somewhere nice like the EU.


I've got a similar one in Ireland, if you're interested...
 
