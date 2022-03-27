 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: Let them eat cake. New hotness: Let her drink instant   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Be sure to take it out of her tip then.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Years ago I had a Tassimo machine for coffee but got rid of it because I felt guilty for all the plastic waste. Plus the coffee sucked balls compared to making your own. Can't imagine Nespresso is any better.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because it's the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of British currency and instant coffee.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Years ago I had a Tassimo machine for coffee but got rid of it because I felt guilty for all the plastic waste. Plus the coffee sucked balls compared to making your own. Can't imagine Nespresso is any better.


I have a Tassimo. I buy the caramel latte pods, and it's great just for the convenience. Unlike other pod machines it's automatic, just put the pod in, press the button and leave it. Latte's work out at just under 50p a cup, but if I went to Costa or Starbucks I'd pay five times that.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size


Just pay for the coffee lady. If you can't afford to buy Nespresso capsules you probably have other problems.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't these folks speak Anglais? Caint cotton Dem furiner woods.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great for your starter cup of coffee so you're awake enough to make a full pot.

Also, if you can afford a cleaner then maybe provide some coffee for them. Start a pot and put a "help yourself" sign and some cups there. Try being nice to people. Few places I've worked didn't provide coffee.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capsule?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stock photo lady's eyes say that as soon as she's done with her coffee, she's going to jump your bones and leave you broken and dehydrated.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can afford a daily cleaner but not a real espresso machine? That is the real problem. also, she's a cheapskate.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, if the motherfkkn cleaner wants a motherfkkn coffee, let him have the Nespresso!

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image 527x351]
Stock photo lady's eyes say that as soon as she's done with her coffee, she's going to jump your bones and leave you broken and dehydrated.


Challenge accepted.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When do we get to start beheading these farkers?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The little Philippino child I let live in shed with my Great Danes had the temerity to ask for gloves to pick up the turds so I had him deported.  He ate too much of the dog food anyway.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: When do we get to start beheading these farkers?


along with anyone that posts links from the daily mail.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gopher321: Years ago I had a Tassimo machine for coffee but got rid of it because I felt guilty for all the plastic waste. Plus the coffee sucked balls compared to making your own. Can't imagine Nespresso is any better.


It's better. Not as good as espresso, or even a decent drip machine with reasonably fresh ground beans, but surprisingly good. And the whole setup has a utopian "tea earl grey hot" feel to it.

It's a stem-to-stern abomination and I'd never buy one. But at someone else's house, I'm having at least two.

/Fark Nestle
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is from Mumsnet, a site like Fark but for people who will start sentences with the phrase "As a mother...".


It is full of self important middle class Karens and is a bastion of TERFs so this doesn't surprise me at all.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fast Thick Pants: It's better. Not as good as espresso, or even a decent drip machine with reasonably fresh ground beans, but surprisingly good. And the whole setup has a utopian "tea earl grey hot" feel to it.


For the full replicator experience, and better tasting coffee, you want a built in Miele.

Miele Built In Coffee Maker Demo
Youtube jgsCWD_EzXU
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 527x351]
Stock photo lady's eyes say that as soon as she's done with her coffee, she's going to jump your bones and leave you broken and dehydrated.


There's a "Crazy/Hot" scale for the hired help?
 
bababa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who needs a cleaner every day? And as was pointed out in the article, a cup of instant coffee and a cup made with this machine end up costing about the same.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Because it's the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of British currency and instant coffee.


It's absolutely true!

The Daily Mail Song
Youtube 5eBT6OSr1TI
 
