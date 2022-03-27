 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Photographs recovered intact from the wreck of the SS Central America, the fabled "ship of gold," reveal that hairdressers were apparently in tragically short supply in 1840s San Francisco   (bbc.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


smallpox seems to have also been an issue
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very cool!!!!   I hope they're able to conserve and preserve these!!  And I'm hoping they make their way into a museum.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


fell like you could buy that dress at Hot Topic today...and the girl buying it would have that same hairstyle
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x453]

fell like you could buy that dress at Hot Topic today...and the girl buying it would have that same hairstyle


Would.

Back then, you sickos.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They weren't close, though.  They mostly just ran the business together.  Outside of that?  Maybe every other Christmas.
 
Yondude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like those pics could've been taken today and no one would notice!
 
Yondude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yondude: I feel like those pics could've been taken today and no one would notice a difference!


I feel like those pics could've been taken today and no one would notice a difference!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yondude: Yondude: I feel like those pics could've been taken today and no one would notice a difference!

I feel like those pics could've been taken today and no one would notice a difference!


Except for the theme park watermark today.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is incredible. I remember a few months ago someone explored a German wreck from ww2 era and found a piece of a film reel. They wondered what film it was, & asked posted a few stills left & incredibly they fogured out what film it was.

The disastrous Franklin expedition (if you've watched the incredible series The Terror) had a photographic apparatus.  One of the major things which could be found from the wrecks (aside some logbooks of course) would be any photographic glass plates of pics taken during the expedition.

/IIRC Harry Goodsir (well played in The Terror) was in charge of the photography apparatus
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x453]

fell like you could buy that dress at Hot Topic today...and the girl buying it would have that same hairstyle


That hairstyle has been kind of riding the counter culture trend for decades now. If your wearing black, goth as fark.

Normal every day trendy stuff it's cute and quirky.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There were reportedly some sketches recovered as well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a collection of daguerreotypes, I will not show them to you being  that it would  implicate me with the killing of Abe Lincoln
 
clawsoon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be like the "Who's Who of Canada" book from the late 1800s I looked through once, in which most of the Canadian luminaries being photographed seemed like they didn't have a mirror and forgot that their heads had a back.  The front half would be combed, and the back half would look like they'd been homeless all summer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Any racy French Postcards?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The hairstyles look fine. Cheez-whiz. Have you seen what basketball players wear -- braided and quilted with little rat-tails. They look like nets used to harvest tuna.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it would be another 80 years before San Francisco obtained fabulousness subby
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: There were reportedly some sketches recovered as well

[Fark user image image 362x357]


Reminds me of some drawings of French ladies I saw a while back.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The hairstyles look fine. Cheez-whiz. Have you seen what basketball players wear -- braided and quilted with little rat-tails. They look like nets used to harvest tuna.


Yikes.

Let me guess, you're on your way to your bi-weekly Supercuts appointment in your Sunday-casual khakis.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Niiiiiice..
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As I walk through the valley where I harvest my grain
I take a look at my wife and realize she's very plain
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yakmans_dad: The hairstyles look fine. Cheez-whiz. Have you seen what basketball players wear -- braided and quilted with little rat-tails. They look like nets used to harvest tuna.


Thank you for not taking the Lord's name in vain. At least some people still have some Sunday manners.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

berylman: As I walk through the valley where I harvest my grain
I take a look at my wife and realize she's very plain
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x453]


img-lb.fireden.netView Full Size


We call her wife.
 
