Even Ukrainian cartoons are getting in on the action
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
Classic.  
Classic.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
Translation?  
Translation?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unitarian cartoons are never that funny.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alice_600: Translation?


Russian soldiers are sheep?
 
ktang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Catchy tune! Love the sheep!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cute!

Also, I am now convinced that all music from the region is some version of this:

Ivan Mladek - Jozin z Bazin
Youtube FuOhQZP821o
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speaking of Ukraine and cartoons...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Unitarian cartoons are never that funny.


The Simpsons - Worker and Parasite
Youtube z2_dhUv_CrI
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fuxxakes, don't hold back, tell us what you really mean!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they *could* get Polish crop duster pilots to help them out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought those were testicles bouncing out of the tank until the end...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alice_600: Translation?


It's apparently a russian/ukranian kids song about a blue tractor just set to video.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hilarious yet heartbreaking.
Really makes the Russians look stupid, but...

This cartoon is trying to make the Russian army currently invading their home, and kidnapping and killing children, a little less scary for the kids.

We should've pimp slapped Putin's punk ass before this became necessary.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alice_600: Translation?


According to my wife:

"I'm taking the tank, I'm taking the tank...also, also this is for me"

The ram is saying Baa and the other word in the left hand side is 'Duh'.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BitwiseShift: Unitarian cartoons are never that funny.

[YouTube video: The Simpsons - Worker and Parasite]


I literally just saw this ep.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alice_600: Translation?


If it's a parody of the original, it's something like 'I'm a tractor, guess what's inside'

Here's an English version of the original:

Learn Animal Sounds and Colors - The Blue Tractor - Educational Songs For Kids - Learn English
Youtube SWPXwPKI-SI
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is absolutely the most I've laughed all year.
Thank you!
Thank you!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, that Zico dude is really earning their rubles.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x320]


I saw some intelligence blog that was tracking combat losses.

Ukraine has captured so many abandoned Russian tanks that they estimated Ukraine's tank losses as " -17."
 
lurkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Maybe they *could* get Polish crop duster pilots to help them out.


I'm a Polish crop duster- but only at Kroger's.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Cute!

Also, I am now convinced that all music from the region is some version of this:

[YouTube video: Ivan Mladek - Jozin z Bazin]


TEROBORONA - Gogol Bordello (feat The Cossacks)
Youtube LLVs4abRrTs
gypsy punk music for to benefit Ukaine Civil Defense.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: alice_600: Translation?

It's apparently a russian/ukranian kids song about a blue tractor just set to video.


I think it's one of those things that if you didn't grow up with the song, the translation will probably make the video lose its luster.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Maybe they *could* get Polish crop duster pilots to help them out.

They shiat themselves.


They shiat themselves.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Apparently this is a popular children's cartoon in Ukraine and the tractor is in a bunch of different situations. Think a farmer's version of Thomas the Tank Engine

Песенки для детей - Едет трактор - мультик про машинки

Песенки для детей - Едет трактор - мультик про машинки
Youtube vrLu-gdkG6I
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alice_600: Translation?


Learn Animal Sounds and Colors - The Blue Tractor - Educational Songs For Kids - Learn English
Youtube SWPXwPKI-SI
the top is the translated version, but here's the link to the original Russian. https://youtu.be/vrLu-gdkG6I
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oneiros: alice_600: Translation?

If it's a parody of the original, it's something like 'I'm a tractor, guess what's inside'

Here's an English version of the original:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SWPXwPKI-SI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Damn.

Why are kids songs always so god damn catchy?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: alice_600: Translation?

Russian soldiers are sheep?


Lambs being driven to slaughter.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: danielscissorhands: alice_600: Translation?

Russian soldiers are sheep?

Lambs being driven to slaughter.


That too
 
