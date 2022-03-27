 Skip to content
(Independent)   Would you mind not shooting at the nuclear reactors?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
49
49 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got no registration notice.  Also isn't this the second time they've fired on this reactor?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this whole war is one giant collection of Hunt for Red October memes.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Register for free to continue reading

Nope


Fark user imageView Full Size

(Narrator: "He would not try later.")
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Register for free to continue reading

Nope


Reader view.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In to war crimes for a penny, in to war crimes for a pound.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
S.T.A.L.K.E.R IRL.
 
Space Toilet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a demented version of Command & Conquer Red Alert.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time for some Sunday driving...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can feel it."

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanna remind everybody: they're saying we're 'canceling' Russia now because the whole "they're invincible because they don't have pronouns," didn't pan out in dummy's culture war lol
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If it's not clear that Putin long term goals are creating a dependence on Russian fossil fuels, artillery fire against nuclear reactors is almost a caricature of those goals.  I'm relatively certain, oil CEOs across the world wish they could help him more.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If Russia can't have it then no one can. Awful.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does Russia not realize that contamination from the plant would be worse for them than Ukraine?  Or are they just that cartoony villainous?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: bearded clamorer: Register for free to continue reading

Nope

Reader view.


Still no luck.
Oh well.
 
alex10294
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be fair, the order was probably "shell everything indiscriminately", not "shell the nuclear research facility".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Attacking a nuclear power plant or its personnel should be a war crime.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Attacking a nuclear power plant or its personnel should be a war crime.


And then?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Petit_Merdeux: bearded clamorer: Register for free to continue reading

Nope

Reader view.

Still no luck.
Oh well.


Seriously. Just click "I'll try later".
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: If it's not clear that Putin long term goals are creating a dependence on Russian fossil fuels, artillery fire against nuclear reactors is almost a caricature of those goals.  I'm relatively certain, oil CEOs across the world wish they could help him more.


The Koch's are certainly doing everything they can.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great movie. Travolta's big comeback. 😊
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Broken Arrow - Please Don't Shoot The Nuclear Weapons!
Youtube j0-wTrm9VSQ
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are they also firing on the nuclear wessels?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Took far too long for Broken Arrow quotes, but I'm leaving satisfied.
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can't very well shoot nuclear reenactors. Yet..
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus. Russia is the cancer that just keeps on giving.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alex10294: To be fair, the order was probably "shell everything indiscriminately", not "shell the nuclear research facility".


"To be fair" to take away from what is happening in favor of an imagined order of "shell everything indiscriminately" is pretty awful.  To be fair.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First this, then my McDonald's was already out of Szechuan Sauce. This day sucks.
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: alex10294: To be fair, the order was probably "shell everything indiscriminately", not "shell the nuclear research facility".

"To be fair" to take away from what is happening in favor of an imagined order of "shell everything indiscriminately" is pretty awful.  To be fair.


I think we're on the same side here. My comment was a tongue in cheek reference to the horrible way the Russians are indiscriminately bombing and shelling cities and buildings.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image 425x408]


I love that picture. Thanks for sharing it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's with home invaders and dirty bombs?  It used to be terrorists and dirty bombs.
 
drgullen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The nuke bros have been reassuring me for years that nuclear power is perfectly safe and can't fail, ever. What gives?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Does Russia not realize that contamination from the plant would be worse for them than Ukraine?  Or are they just that cartoony villainous?


If a reactor melts down, it's CLEARLY not Russia's fault, and is instead evidence that Ukraine can not handle nuclear power on its own, and thus needs to be taken over by Russia.

I'd say that was an unrealistic exaggeration, but after Russia claimed they were invading to 'denazify' Ukraine and biatched about 'cancel culture' when they started to get their asses kicked, I'm not sure it's exaggerated enough.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drgullen: [i.ibb.co image 799x552]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently they DO mind not shooting at the nuclear reactors. since they keep doing it.

Literally, I don't think these incidents are due to accidents or ignorance. Senior officers probably figure it will get the site's defenders to surrender or retreat faster.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll put it on the pile with the other war crimes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Weapons!


Came here for the Broken Arrow references, leaving satisfied.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Actor, re-actor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
