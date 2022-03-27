 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 32 of WW3: Azerbaijan attacks Artsakh, Georgian separatists go on alert, Biden says Putin has to go, Ukraine continues to retake territory, and Zelensky calls for more aid. It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


CNN:
US President Joe Biden declared forcefully Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," but the White House said afterward that it was not a call for regime change.
"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden announced at the very conclusion of a capstone address delivered at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.
"The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change," a White House official said.
Biden's line that Putin "cannot remain in power" was not in his prepared remarks, a White House official said.
US officials had said previously said removing Putin from power was not their goal.
"For us, it's not about regime change. The Russian people have to decide who they want to lead them," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this month.

CNN:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Saturday that the United States intends to provide "an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance" to Ukraine.
The money is intended "to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure in the face of President Putin's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack," according to the statement.
"The increased funding will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armored vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine," the statement said.

CNN:
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has categorically rejected Ukrainian claims it has opened an office in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and is facilitating the deportation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia.
The ICRC, which generally keeps a low public profile, issued the statement following what it called "false information circulating online" that it was helping Russia move tens of thousands of people out of the country.
"We never help organize or carry out forced evacuations. This is true in Ukraine. This is true for everywhere we work around the world. We would not support any operation that goes against people's will," the Red Cross tweeted.
On Friday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused ICRC head Peter Maurer of taking a "very questionable decision" to open an office in Rostov - which lies about 37 miles (60 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine. Such an office "legitimized" Russia's deportations, she suggested.
In its statement, the Red Cross said it had no office in Rostov, but was, "scaling up our regional set up to be able respond to needs where we see them. Our priority is to ensure a steady supply of lifesaving aid reaches people, wherever they are."

CNN:
Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive in areas around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, local officials said. A counterattack that began on Friday to the east of Kharkiv led to the recapture of several villages, according to the regional administrator Oleg Synegubov. He said a number of villages around Malaya Rogan were retaken by Ukrainian forces. The villages are roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) from central Kharkiv, which has been nearly encircled by Russian forces since the early weeks of the invasion.
The success of Ukrainian forces around Kharkiv has been mirrored further north, near the city of Sumy, where Ukrainian troops have liberated a number of settlements, according to videos geolocated and verified by CNN. A separate counterattack in the south also led to the liberation of two villages from Russian forces northwest of Mariupol, according to the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration. And Ukrainian counterattacks north and west of the capital appeared to have made some headway earlier this week, with Ukrainian forces restoring control of the town of Makariv, some 40 miles west of Kyiv.
A counterattack by Ukrainian forces 63 miles (103 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol has led to the recapture of two villages from Russian forces, according to the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

CNN:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his plea for international partners to step up their military assistance, saying his country only asks for 1% of NATO's tanks and planes. In a Saturday video message, Zelensky said the need to strengthen common security in Europe was raised during his two conversations with Polish President Andrezj Duda Saturday. Zelensky: Impossible to save Mariupol without additional tanks, planes. "Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns," the president said during his latest address. He added that Ukraine is waiting too long for the required weapons. "Who is leading the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow through intimidation?" Zelensky added. Zelensky: If Ukraine doesn't receive planes, Russia could threaten neighbors. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, stated that he was disappointed that Ukraine had not received Polish MiG-29 jets.

Mayor says 20,000-30,000 residents forcibly evacuated from Mariupol to Russia, Russian-occupied areas. About 60,000 have been evacuated to Ukraine, Mariuol Mayor Vadym Boichenko told news agency UNIAN. He said that 50% of the city's 540,000 residents have left since Feb. 24.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church reported on March 25 that 28 communities in 9 oblasts have officially switched from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



Days before the invasion started, a Toronto marketer created a $10 sticker out of the viral meme to help Ukrainian orphans in what he thought would be a modest contribution to Ukraine. A month in, he raised over $1 million.

#NATO's Patriot air defense systems are already in #Slovakia. This was announced by #Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. Earlier, Slovakia tentatively agreed to provide #Ukraine with one S-300 system for protection against #Russian air strikes.

#Finland has closed railway border crossings between #Russia and Finland and stopped land freight traffic between the countries.

Major #Swiss insurance company @Zurich Insurance has removed its logo using the letter Z from social media. The firm believes it could be "misinterpreted."

"Along the paths of movement of #Russian military columns on the territory of the republic of #Belarus there are many facts of selling fuel and provisions by servicemen, or their exchange for alcoholic beverages". reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine.

The armed forces of #Abkhazia are on high alert because of the joint exercises of #NATO and #Georgia. The separatist "republic" also supported #Russia in its war with #Ukraine.

"Quit smoking. Otherwise you die and will not witness Putin's death" - a very clever anti-tobacco warning in Ukraine.

Russian forces captured a Ukrainian munitions warehouse outside of Chernihiv. There were still some grad rockets and 155mm artillery shells, with manufacture dates of 1984 and 1989.

Russians against Putin are waving a new flag without the red stripe to symbolize the removal of blood from the flag. This is a trend Putin won't want going viral in Russia.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Protestors in Russia have a new flag.  That's usually not good news for governments that want to keep being the government.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FuManchu7: Protestors in Russia have a new flag.  That's usually not good news for governments that want to keep being the government.


Eddie Izzard is probably grinning his head off right now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CEO says Auchan won't pull out of Russia. French retail chain Auchan CEO Yves Claude claimed that his company "is acting in the interests of civilians" and needs to provide food to people in both Russia and Ukraine.

Sanction them, IMO.

A referendum on joining #Russia may be held in the self-proclaimed #LPR in the near future, TASS reported, quoting LPR head Leonid Pasechnik.

Oh, yeah, I'm sure that's going to be above board and everything.

Russians forcefully deported around 20,000-30,000 Ukrainians from #Mariupol to Russia or occupied territories in Ukraine. In occupied Donetsk, locals reported seeing many children without parents. If they don't have family in Donetsk, Russians allegedly take them to Taganrog.

This is a war crime.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians forcefully deported around 20,000-30,000 Ukrainians from #Mariupol to Russia or occupied territories in Ukraine. In occupied Donetsk, locals reported seeing many children without parents. If they don't have family in Donetsk, Russians allegedly take them to Taganrog.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decided that maybe now is a good time to retake their sh*t while the Russians are distracted and can't exactly spare the manpower.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latest relevant Beau of the Fifth Column videos.

Direct NATO/US involvement:
Let's talk about direct NATO/US involvement....
Youtube ofYarlMoh2g
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibilities of Ukraine winning conventionally:
Let's talk about possibilities of Ukraine winning conventionally....
Youtube hjMWa2rgGD0
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Armenia is going to start looking for new allies?  Russia doesn't seem to be of much help to them now.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians forcefully deported around 20,000-30,000 Ukrainians from #Mariupol to Russia or occupied territories in Ukraine. In occupied Donetsk, locals reported seeing many children without parents. If they don't have family in Donetsk, Russians allegedly take them to Taganrog.

This is a war crime.


If there were a regime change in Moscow, the new government might throw the perpetrators of the Ukrainian invasion to the dogs at the Court of International Justice in The Hague.

/one can hope
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's new plan, numbers, and comparisons.
Let's talk about Russia's new plan, numbers, and comparisons....
Youtube y6LyFFBQIYk
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My opponent demanded 1/5 of my pieces to be removed because he was losing.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin shifting his victory conditions:
Let's talk about Putin changing his victory conditions....
Youtube rppmae_tqSY
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
er, winning
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decided that maybe now is a good time to retake their sh*t while the Russians are distracted and can't exactly spare the manpower.


Yeah, someone really needs to get in the middle there to prevent another genocide. Though the Ukrainian invasion is taking centre stage, that's no excuse for another atrocity while everyone is looking the other way.

That's a spot where a UN mission could be invaluable for the time being, until the South Caucasus can be given the attention it needs.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hypersonic tech and masculine militaries:

Let's talk about hypersonic tech and masculine militaries....
Youtube 0ZDPs_c0tX4
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see the trolls have found this thread.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: hubiestubert: Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decided that maybe now is a good time to retake their sh*t while the Russians are distracted and can't exactly spare the manpower.

Yeah, someone really needs to get in the middle there to prevent another genocide. Though the Ukrainian invasion is taking centre stage, that's no excuse for another atrocity while everyone is looking the other way.

That's a spot where a UN mission could be invaluable for the time being, until the South Caucasus can be given the attention it needs.


You have to wonder if Georgia is thinking about Ossetia too. Lots of creep over the last dozen years might get gnawed back while Russia is spending troops like honeydew vine water.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians forcefully deported around 20,000-30,000 Ukrainians from #Mariupol to Russia or occupied territories in Ukraine. In occupied Donetsk, locals reported seeing many children without parents. If they don't have family in Donetsk, Russians allegedly take them to Taganrog.

This is a war crime.


Wow, sounds like TFGs Mexico border policy.

Also,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
Thanks for the morning write-up and bullet points as usual, VHTS
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for again not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russians forcefully deported around 20,000-30,000 Ukrainians from #Mariupol to Russia or occupied territories in Ukraine. In occupied Donetsk, locals reported seeing many children without parents. If they don't have family in Donetsk, Russians allegedly take them to Taganrog.

This is a war crime.

Wow, sounds like TFGs Mexico border policy.

Also,
[Fark user image image 259x194]


Oh, Russia has its own history with cattlecars and humans...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...everything old is new again in Putin's Russia
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for again not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.


You're welcome.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for again not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.


Oh, ffs....
🙄
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's starting to look like Russia is going to be fighting wars on multiple fronts against multiple countries (I.e. starting with Azerbaijan) that have realized the might and resources of Russia are both nonexistent, and what little there is, is elsewhere.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raerae1980: whitebuffaloburgers: Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for again not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.

Oh, ffs....
🙄


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, this was probably the worst way that Russia could have tipped their hand to the world. It's bad enough to get caught bluffing but then your table image is suspect to all the other players afterwards.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for again not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.


You have no idea how Fark works do you?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Biden, "Putin cannot remain in power".

PR hacks, "That's not what the President meant"

It was a simple statement, one of those rare cases in the incredibly imprecise English language where you can't actually honestly misunderstand it.  "Putin cannot remain in power" means... stay with me here, because it's a very long and twisty path of logic to follow, "Putin cannot remain in power".

The only vagueness left is whether Biden was implying that Putin will not be able to maintain his position against internal forces, or whether he was implying Putin should be forcefully removed from it by external ones.  And nobody cares about that difference, because in these circumstances the line between the two is very thick and the edges are very fuzzy.

Common sense says that no, Biden is not saying he's deploying sniper teams on Russian soil to put a hole in Putin's head.  But sanctions and keeping Ukraine armed are actions that are very likely to lead to Putin's death.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's starting to look like Russia is going to be fighting wars on multiple fronts against multiple countries (I.e. starting with Azerbaijan) that have realized the might and resources of Russia are both nonexistent, and what little there is, is elsewhere.


Four D Chess is maybe harder than Volodya thought. Of course, if everything had gone according to plan, he wouldn't have to worry about this sort of thing. Then again, leaving ALL your neighbors a little sore at you was maybe not exactly a smart move in the first place.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It makes no sense to me whatsoever. Why in the hell is Russia stealing people now? I can understand if they are taking military POW, but to just take several thousand civilians? These people make as much sense to me as filling my shoe with peanut butter.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's starting to look like Russia is going to be fighting wars on multiple fronts against multiple countries (I.e. starting with Azerbaijan) that have realized the might and resources of Russia are both nonexistent, and what little there is, is elsewhere.


Azerbaijan is not fighting Russia. They're, with Turkey's help, fighting Armenia over a highly contested piece of land. Russia was there as a peacekeeping force*. There is a lot of info in yesterday's thread on the matter.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saying Putin can't remain in power is a real shot across the bow.

I remember reading that Putin obtained a video of Gaddafi's demise and watched it obsessively.

His true secret terror is the United States destabilizing his regime and putting him into the hands of his people.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the Kharkiv metro animators calm down children who are hiding from the Russian army.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Elegy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey. Thank you for your hard work and dedication providing the daily summaries and threads for everyone.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: It makes no sense to me whatsoever. Why in the hell is Russia stealing people now? I can understand if they are taking military POW, but to just take several thousand civilians? These people make as much sense to me as filling my shoe with peanut butter.


Terrorists routinely take hostages.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only thing falling faster than the rouble are Russian generals.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In the Kharkiv metro animators calm down children who are hiding from the Russian army.
[pbs.twimg.com image 748x900]


That is both adorable and heartbreaking.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I check out the daily statistics graphic from the Kyiv Independent daily, as well.  Every day the number of Russian troops killed is exactly 300. How is that possible?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lytbeir: It makes no sense to me whatsoever. Why in the hell is Russia stealing people now? I can understand if they are taking military POW, but to just take several thousand civilians? These people make as much sense to me as filling my shoe with peanut butter.


1) Hostages to apply pressure on other Ukranians pressed into service against their countrymen.

2) It's easier to get away with mass murder if you do it away from all the cellphone cameras.  Part of the plan is genocide and replacing the existing population with ethnic Russians.

3) The cruelty is the point - they dared to resist Putin.

Mix 'n match.  The truth is somewhere in there, though I do question the Russian capability of moving that many people when they can't even reliably get food and fuel to their own front line.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Biden, "Putin cannot remain in power".

PR hacks, "That's not what the President meant"

It was a simple statement, one of those rare cases in the incredibly imprecise English language where you can't actually honestly misunderstand it.  "Putin cannot remain in power" means... stay with me here, because it's a very long and twisty path of logic to follow, "Putin cannot remain in power".

The only vagueness left is whether Biden was implying that Putin will not be able to maintain his position against internal forces, or whether he was implying Putin should be forcefully removed from it by external ones.  And nobody cares about that difference, because in these circumstances the line between the two is very thick and the edges are very fuzzy.

Common sense says that no, Biden is not saying he's deploying sniper teams on Russian soil to put a hole in Putin's head.  But sanctions and keeping Ukraine armed are actions that are very likely to lead to Putin's death.


Putin is more than aware of this, hence a lot of odd disappearances and fleeing of officials who just want NONE of the power shifts and infighting which could get a lot of folks kakked by their own people. He and his people are going to have to use overwhelming force inside Russia, and with a tanking economy, and a VERY easy to see reason for said tanking, he has an excellent chance at falling down and accidentally getting run over by tank.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"...[the attack on Lviv] coming just a day after the Russian military said that the first phase of the conflict had ended"

lol - wut?

Being forced to a standstill is not anyone's idea of an initial phase "ending".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Biden, "Putin cannot remain in power".

PR hacks, "That's not what the President meant"

It was a simple statement, one of those rare cases in the incredibly imprecise English language where you can't actually honestly misunderstand it.  "Putin cannot remain in power" means... stay with me here, because it's a very long and twisty path of logic to follow, "Putin cannot remain in power".

The only vagueness left is whether Biden was implying that Putin will not be able to maintain his position against internal forces, or whether he was implying Putin should be forcefully removed from it by external ones.  And nobody cares about that difference, because in these circumstances the line between the two is very thick and the edges are very fuzzy.

Common sense says that no, Biden is not saying he's deploying sniper teams on Russian soil to put a hole in Putin's head.  But sanctions and keeping Ukraine armed are actions that are very likely to lead to Putin's death.


Alternatively, he's saying it with an implied clause. Putin cannot remain in power... if we are to have peace is Eurasia...if Russia is to be a democracy... if Ukraine's sovereignty is to be secured.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Opacity: It's starting to look like Russia is going to be fighting wars on multiple fronts against multiple countries (I.e. starting with Azerbaijan) that have realized the might and resources of Russia are both nonexistent, and what little there is, is elsewhere.

Azerbaijan is not fighting Russia. They're, with Turkey's help, fighting Armenia over a highly contested piece of land. Russia was there as a peacekeeping force*. There is a lot of info in yesterday's thread on the matter.


Forgot to finish that thought.

*I would argue that Russia does nothing purely for altruistic purposes, and that them having boots on the ground allowed them to keep some influence in that region. But it's not Russia's fight.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Geordiebloke: hubiestubert: Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decided that maybe now is a good time to retake their sh*t while the Russians are distracted and can't exactly spare the manpower.

Yeah, someone really needs to get in the middle there to prevent another genocide. Though the Ukrainian invasion is taking centre stage, that's no excuse for another atrocity while everyone is looking the other way.

That's a spot where a UN mission could be invaluable for the time being, until the South Caucasus can be given the attention it needs.

You have to wonder if Georgia is thinking about Ossetia too. Lots of creep over the last dozen years might get gnawed back while Russia is spending troops like honeydew vine water.


Georgia probably will, South Ossetia and Abkhazia follow the Russian model of expansion into regions that have "broken away" following their destabilising, similar to what we've seen in the Donbas, and Transmistria.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is different, in that Azerbaijan and Armenia are both pushing claims and counter claims for the region, except that Azerbaijan is backed by Turkey, and there is a real risk now of another Armenian genocide. AFAIK, Russia hasn't tried to stake claims to land there, it doesn't directly adjoin Russian territory the way the Georgian areas and the Donbas do. (Transnistria is the is odd one, it came into being around the fall of the USSR, so may have been adjacent territory at the time)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Military Intelligence: Russia wants to split Ukraine into two. According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russia will try a "Korean scenario" by creating a separate political entity in the Russian-occupied regions.

We take you live to the Russian Embassy in Oslo:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"The regime change in Russia won't be enough to transform the country. There's a deeper problem with Russian society and culture. Even Russian 'liberals' repeatedly expressed imperialistic ideas re foreign policy and Ukraine. There is tolerance to war and aversion to democracy." -- Olga Tokariuk

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
