(Palm Beach Post)   Tips for newcomers attempting to assimilate into a hostile native population   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These are pretty Palm Beach specific
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course, they're not going to move away. That's just typical grousing.

studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From TFA:

It has always been this way in Florida. Everybody who has lived in Florida has resented the people who showed up after them.
Imagine how the alligators must feel.
For people, it started in 1521 with Ponce de Leon, who thought he had stumbled onto a new and glorious land. Then he got a poison arrow in his rear end as a parting gift from the Calusa tribe, who were the existing Florida residents at the time.
And it really hasn't stopped.

That actually isn't bad writing at all.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

He's no Dave Barry, but he's not bad.

He covered almost all the bases - but TFA needs more alligators to be quintessentially Florida.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He forgot one thing:

Everything's a scam.  Either you're a scammer, or you're being scammed.  Nothing of real value is ever delivered for a fair price or without a hidden cost.  No one seems to want to earn an honest living in Florida... those few that do cannot earn enough to get by.

Wise up, and get your scam on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't move to Florida.
 
