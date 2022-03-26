 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   This is definitely not cop math: $30,000 worth of cannabis seized, now to be returned to owners   (wsbtv.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, RAID, Law, Police, CBD products, CBD delta-8 products, Judiciary, Standard RAID levels, Cannabis  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2022 at 5:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Roscoe P. Coltrane unavailable for comment
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
so... a single joint?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"All they have to do is have a Georgia legislator write into law that delta-8 is illegal, until that time, it can be sold, it can be used by individuals in Georgia," he said.

All we have to do is make it legal for cops to bust anyone they want for any reason they want, any time they want. Until then, STOP RESISTING *WHAM*WHAM*WHAM*WHAM*
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The shop keeper involved was not named Bubba.  In fact, he was probably one of the furthest things from Cletus or Bubba you can imagine.

His being a brownish male, speaking with a non-native accent, while having a successful business is what riled up the cops in Podunk.  Cops for years hassled, badgered, and outright stole from black shopkeepers in the South.  At this point, you will rarely find black owned businesses, except in urban areas.  Even in suburbs where there are practically no whites, you will find more immigrants trying to have the American Dream than black owned businesses.  Black parents do not want their kids on the front lines of neighborhood race wars, and they know little stores are easy targets for thug gangs like cops.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel like they should sue... reverse cop math retibution... your honor, they claimed this was worth 30k but it's clearly only 7lbs... I think my clients are entitled to their 23 more lbs!
 
shamen123
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The $25k of product was found in the evidence locker

The $20k of product was loaded in the veeehickle

The $15knof product was unloaded at the store and returned to the owner

/oblig. Its the south.
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "attorney Devin Rafus"

Your phone line is going to be ringing off the hook if you can pull a stunt like that.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, what? Also FTFA: "All they have to do is have a Georgia legislator write into law that delta-8 is illegal, until that time, it can be sold, it can be used by individuals in Georgia," he said.

I have a better idea. Just make weed legal.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned when lawmakers wrote the law in 2019 to make hemp in Georgia it was too broad...

Note to Dave: You don't make hemp, you grow it. You also don't want to partake of it's close cousin cannabis while writing an article.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Valter: Wait, what? Also FTFA: "All they have to do is have a Georgia legislator write into law that delta-8 is illegal, until that time, it can be sold, it can be used by individuals in Georgia," he said.

I have a better idea. Just make weed legal.


It's worked out great for every state that has done it. We do need federal legalization so the businesses can use banks instead of being giant stashes of cash every day with a target on their backs. Nothing bad happened when it was legalized. In fact, the economy is doing better, the state coffers are fuller, and the world didn't end.

The only people that have a problem with it are @***holes that want every one to suffer so they can feel good about themselves. Looks like everything they claimed about weed was just lies to keep it illegal. Was it racism? Probably. Was it just fear so they could control the masses? Yes, and now we know the truth.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cop math has gone common core.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.