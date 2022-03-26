 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   "Excuse me, I ordered the seedless salad"   (oregonlive.com) divider line
31
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When sheriff's investigators asked Red Robin for a list of men working in the restaurant that night, management initially said they didn't have access to those records due to a "computer hack," but later provided the information, Kafoury said.

"Computer hack".   Yeah, sure pal.

Someone jacked off in this guy's salad.  You'd think that might be against company policy or something.   apparently not.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I always ask for my dressing on the side.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. That's gonna be an impressive payout after they lose the lawsuit.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reeed Robin...Cummm.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: Reeed Robin...Cummm.


Wish I could give you more than one funny.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You've never had seeds on a salad? You must eat very dull sala

Oh. I see. That sort of seed.

Never mind.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still better than ranch.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Reeed Robin...Cummm.


Damnit.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Reeed Robin...Cummm.


That jingle is now ruined forever.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tossed INTO salad
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*pukes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Red Robins bottomless fries claim is bullshiat.  They give you 10 fries to start and will bring you 10 more in twenty minutes if you ask.  Just give me 30 fries with my burger, hold the semen, and I'll be happy.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Red Robin is a franchise, we can expect new ownership in the future.  If they don't close entirely.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spunky!
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Still better than ranch.


That's a low bar.

Ranch is disgusting.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: *pukes

[Fark user image 425x425]


If you eat eggs and not sperm you are a sexist.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [media-amazon.com image 850x850]


Wish I could give this more funnies
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Still better than ranch.


Not only that, it was low on sodium and carbohydrates.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Wow. That's gonna be an impressive payout after they lose the lawsuit.


A million bucks for a little extra ranch dressing...I'm not saying I'd take that deal...but I'm not saying I wouldn't.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The civil suit seeks $1 million in damages from Red Robin for sexual abuse, negligence and racial discrimination against the man, who is Black, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

That's it? Ma man needs a new lawyer.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Jesus McSordid: Still better than ranch.

That's a low bar.

Ranch is disgusting.


Depends. Some places have amazing ranch. Texas road house for example. They'll even sell you a container of it to go.
I've never had really good store bought ranch. I don't know why you can't get restaurant (the good restaurant) kind anywhere.
Maybe it needs to be refrigerated? Put it next to the Claussen pickles or something.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Exluddite: Reeed Robin...Cummm.

That jingle is now ruined forever.


Nope - it's about at the same place for me.  The idea of Red Robin being yummy or the idea of Red Robin with randos jacking off in the food is at about the same level of "This shiat makes no farking sense."  I'm just as likely to go anywhere near the place

/that likelihood was zero
//(before this article)
///it is still zero
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Valter: Jesus McSordid: Still better than ranch.

That's a low bar.

Ranch is disgusting.

Depends. Some places have amazing ranch. Texas road house for example. They'll even sell you a container of it to go.
I've never had really good store bought ranch. I don't know why you can't get restaurant (the good restaurant) kind anywhere.
Maybe it needs to be refrigerated? Put it next to the Claussen pickles or something.


Usually more about fresh Ranch without the 593 stabilizers and preservatives.  Mix some up at home and it's not bad at all - that's why.  All that shiat they put in it to keep it shelf stable makes it by far crappier
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Tossed INTO salad


Perhaps, but according to the article, the lawsuit "does not accuse Fosberg of tainting the salad."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Reeed Robin...Cummm.


Perfection is fleeting, but it does exist.
 
Valter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Valter: Jesus McSordid: Still better than ranch.

That's a low bar.

Ranch is disgusting.

Depends. Some places have amazing ranch. Texas road house for example. They'll even sell you a container of it to go.
I've never had really good store bought ranch. I don't know why you can't get restaurant (the good restaurant) kind anywhere.
Maybe it needs to be refrigerated? Put it next to the Claussen pickles or something.


Starting your post with Depends is a hard pass.

I don't like ranch. Nothing is ever going to convince me otherwise. Just the tiniest drop of ranch would ruin any food I might eat. It's all I can taste and then you might as well have fed me prison loaf with ranch.

It's insulting, it's inhumane, and it's disgusting.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, that's pretty farking gross, Red Robin. Have some standards for your staff, why don'tcha?

Even McDonald's can deliver a burger without spunk in it.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Valter:

I get it. I feel the same way about cilantro.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: kkinnison: Tossed INTO salad

Perhaps, but according to the article, the lawsuit "does not accuse Fosberg of tainting the salad."


Splooge exits via the tip, it doesn't involve the taint. Do you need a diagram?
 
