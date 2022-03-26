 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Stand your ground. Well done, Sir. Definitely NSFW language over and over and over again   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where's the hero tag?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am close to 100% certain that I would not like this guy in real life. I am definitely 100% certain that I love and respect this guy in this video.

I am also 100% certain that I agree with every one of those 100 F Bombs.

/100
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And of course the cops cannot admit they were wrong. That's why they all vote Republican.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was fucking amazing.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And four more walk in uninvited

Holy fark
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he already has 1 IA complaint against a cop that was there. 100% retaliation.  Sue their fucking asses.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 cops responding to... a nothing burger. Pure intimidation. While those idiots were harassing a guy because they screwed up, it's entirely possible a real crime was going on from the actual source of the call.

I would not have sworn at the officers, but yes, I would have insisted they leave the premises. I would probably have been a bit more tactful - but then again, I do know some of the officers of our town's police force, so it would not have been as antagonistic to begin with.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuit will be epic.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: And he already has 1 IA complaint against a cop that was there. 100% retaliation.  Sue their farking asses.


I took it to mean he was going to file against the officer who pushed his door into his arm forcefully - I do not think he had actually filed anything yet.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A book that Americans should read (Canadians have a different set of right so it only sort-of translates). Remember to invoke your 6th Amendment right to a lawyer! And don't talk to police.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I only watched the first few seconds and the thing that struck me is that they knew they were being recorded yet still didn't GAF as they know they won't suffer any penalties.

I hope I'm wrong.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I only watched the first few seconds and the thing that struck me is that they knew they were being recorded yet still didn't GAF as they know they won't suffer any penalties.

I hope I'm wrong.


Immunity means immunity.
 
killershark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: The lawsuit will be epic.


The lawsuit that taxpayers will have to pay will be epic.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And THAT is how you do it! WOW.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh my God. It's  fark's wet dream. Lol.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: scottydoesntknow: And he already has 1 IA complaint against a cop that was there. 100% retaliation.  Sue their farking asses.

I took it to mean he was going to file against the officer who pushed his door into his arm forcefully - I do not think he had actually filed anything yet.


Naw, he said he has a complaint against "a sargeant" so he has something in the IA mill.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I only watched the first few seconds and the thing that struck me is that they knew they were being recorded yet still didn't GAF as they know they won't suffer any penalties.

I hope I'm wrong.


Meanwhile if there really WAS a phone call for help, some girl in some creep's basement is having a really rough time. Like, get back on the radio and find out what's what.

That the police don't look for a corrections is one of the most glaring problems with their claims.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oh my God. It's  fark's wet dream. Lol.


You're deleting your account and swearing in to the Russian army?!?!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Where's the hero tag?


I figured, for now, I'll keep the hero tag for those halfway around the world, fighting the good fight.
Not that this guy didn't.
Hope, you know what I mean.
Submeister, obviously.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You guys would be starting a gofundme for my black ass's funeral if I did that.
/I'm serious
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you wish to have a relaxing day, do not watch the rest of his vids :(

Farking pigs.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy crap! I can't believe how these Russian cops behave...{un-mutes audio}.  Never mind.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why Arizona Republicans have made it illegal to film cops within eight feet.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Tell that guy to take his foot out of my house'

'He's taking his foot out of your house.'

*literally every cop except the one with their feet inside the house moves their feet while smarmy Officer Dickhole keeps his foot inside the house
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the police wonder why people don't like them.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Armed criminals. They should get charged with a sentence enhancement.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was that a Jersey accent?
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the actual 911 caller is probably getting stabbed to death while these asshole cops refuse to leave this guy's house.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Meanwhile the actual 911 caller is probably getting stabbed to death while these asshole cops refuse to leave this guy's house.


That was my thought the entire time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He may be "that a$$hole" in real life. Then again they could've just pissed him off, because this sounds like this isn't a first encounter if he has IA up one of their a$$es.

Personally speaking, get a security system, preferably one you can talk back through the camera / door system. Get a multi-point lock. Don't ever put in a sliding glass, or double, door. A multi-point lock makes it a leg-breaking experience to kick the door down. One last thing: Make sure your cameras are backing up off-site in real-time.

When cops show up they stay outside and you don't even have to open your door to talk to them at all.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I am close to 100% certain that I would not like this guy in real life. I am definitely 100% certain that I love and respect this guy in this video.

I am also 100% certain that I agree with every one of those 100 F Bombs.

/100


I farking love you dude. Well said!!  The guy recording the video is a major douchebag, but the LEO's were just doing their job, and honestly showed more restraint than I might have. farking criminals taping the aftermath of their crimes and stuff, and being all high and mighty. What a shiatshow. I would've just started blasting.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Totally not a bookmark so I can watch this later....
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Meanwhile the actual 911 caller is probably getting stabbed to death while these asshole cops refuse to leave this guy's house.


Or he is on 4chan laughing is ass off
 
Stantz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lucky he was white
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: HallsOfMandos: Meanwhile the actual 911 caller is probably getting stabbed to death while these asshole cops refuse to leave this guy's house.

That was my thought the entire time.


You think there was a real 911 call?

notsureifserious.gif
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
8 cops harassing this dude in this video, and a few threads down, Denver celebrating responding to over 2,000 calls for assistance without cops and without a single safety issue.

I'm not saying we don't need cops, period, but maybe we need to decimate the ranks?

/and the budgets
 
lefty248
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: You guys would be starting a gofundme for my black ass's funeral if I did that.
/I'm serious


It is sad that you are probably right.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah me and dude would probably not get along but he's 100% right here.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oh my God. It's  fark's wet dream. Lol.


And here comes the wet fart with a runny take.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/golf clap...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Archie Goodwin: I only watched the first few seconds and the thing that struck me is that they knew they were being recorded yet still didn't GAF as they know they won't suffer any penalties.

I hope I'm wrong.

Meanwhile if there really WAS a phone call for help, some girl in some creep's basement is having a really rough time. Like, get back on the radio and find out what's what.

That the police don't look for a corrections is one of the most glaring problems with their claims.


Well, that's a possibility, and it's a valid reason for why the cops might reasonably want to stay in the house and make sure there isn't anyone in the basement or attic being raped by six gimps.

Here's the problem.

The cops never said (politely) "I'm really sorry, sir, for the misunderstanding. We need to be sure there is nobody on the premises that really needs help. We need to stay here while our dispatcher confirms there is no landline at this location." (dispatcher confirms there is no landline) "Okay, there isn't a landline, we're so sorry, have a good evening."

The cops just kept saying they "needed his information" for whatever nebulous reason they thought they needed it. And he was right (if profane): They didn't need it. With his address, they can find out who he is, it isn't hard. Their only response was to GTFO. If they were really worried about someone else IN THE HOUSE they should have said that. Not called for backup or kept yapping about needing his name for their report. They can put "Refused to provide" it's done all the time.

Once it was established that there was no phone the call could have come from, the cops should have left. End of story.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The cops just kept saying they "needed his information" for whatever nebulous reason they thought they needed it.


To run him for warrants, obv. They were fishing at that point.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Oh my God. It's  fark's wet dream. Lol.


I'm guessing the George Floyd video is yours.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Was that a Jersey accent?


The phone numbers they listed off were NJ area codes.
He mentioned the municipality, New Brunswick or North Brunswick. Already forgot which he said they were, but they're close to each other from what I remember.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: but the LEO's were just doing their job,


No they weren't. They had no business being there, were told to leave, and decided to trespass because reasons.
 
thamike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never. Talk. To police. There are only two things to say--"Am I under arrest?" And if you are,"lawyer." That's it.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Chinesenookiefactory: Oh my God. It's  fark's wet dream. Lol.

I'm guessing the George Floyd video is yours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mark Ratner: but the LEO's were just doing their job,

No they weren't. They had no business being there, were told to leave, and decided to trespass because reasons.


That's a slippery slope and I agree with you in this case, but in the fog of war, little things get lost in translation.
 
