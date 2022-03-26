 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   The only co-host Noise Factor has ever known returns tonight at 10:30 PM ET. Stories, laughs, and of course music including the likes of Rob Zombie, Tool, Khors, Project 86, Slipknot, Meshuggah, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
23
    More: Live  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Project 86? Wow!

I haven't thought of these dudes in ages. Surprisingly I still have the an album on my music folder.

I need truth!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

McGrits: Project 86? Wow!

I haven't thought of these dudes in ages. Surprisingly I still have the an album on my music folder.

I need truth!


Check it out tonight, my man!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To my close friend Recoil_Therapy Kerry has been fully briefed on the thread for tonight. She is excited. I do believe she will stop by.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, earlier last week I was prepared to be fairly hacked off at our beloved host this weekend.  Prepared...but now we've blown straight through that & gone directly to livid.  Long time listeners will recall that I've been asking Rev.K to use that EIP thingie and ... oh ... email me for several months now. (I actually had something to ask him before all this blew up).  Apparently neither one of us wanted to enrich Drew by a couple of dollars so we didn't get that cool little swear jar by our name/in our profile.  But I was tempted, oh was I tempted...

So here I am, still no email from up north & I really do need to talk to him.  So in the daily TFD thread I casually mention that I still haven't heard from him & got this rather rude response:

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: Trying for about the third week to get Rev.K to email me.

I never imagined it would be this complicated...

Otherwise a pretty normal afternoon around here.  Had a doctor's appointment this morning.  Just a regular checkup, he said I probably won't drop dead within the next six months so I've got that going for me.  Then we talked about The Princess Bride (I had on a 'Miracle Max's Sandwich Shoppe' t-shirt) & Mark Knopfler's soundtrack.  I think he likes me coming in as we generally talk about music & movies after looking over the health stuff.  Warren Zevon back in Dec I think along with weird Christmas movies.  Good guy, I'm glad he's keeping an eye on me falling apart (or not, at least for six months...)

Now I'm off to clean up the kitchen/do some dishes so that I can make it messy again in about three hours

I'LL SEND YOU A F*CKIN' EMAIL! I HAVE A DAY JOB THAT I AM DOING VERY BADLY RIGHT NOW!


Well... harumph, harumph indeed.

So here we are more than two days later & Rev.K has accumulated a LOT of overtime if he can't be bothered to email me (and that's a whole nother' story but this is getting long & we haven't even got to the good part yet.  I can only assume that all this OT is being saved up & he & Kerry are going to follow Air Supply all around the frozen north this spring/summer.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyhow, that's 'not' why I'm annoyed.  A couple of weeks ago I was at the store and out of the corner of my eye I saw 'this' -
Fark user imageView Full Size


I couldn't believe it either.  The NF regulars have been asking for swag for months, years.  And yet here's a stranger in the store 1930 miles from Edmonton wearing a (very nice) Kerry'd Away shirt. I was so shocked that I started to stalk her around there store, trying to get a better look.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After getting over my shock I started stalking this poor woman around the store (along the way meeting her rather large & quite annoyed husband who was justifiably wondering why I was taking pictures of his wife...).    I finally caught up to her around the dairy area & talked her into a couple of pictures as proof.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And zoomed in.

/a minor pause while I post all these & then keep typing...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kerry is hosting The Penis Show tonight.


I assume that is at least of some interest.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: After getting over my shock I started stalking this poor woman around the store (along the way meeting her rather large & quite annoyed husband who was justifiably wondering why I was taking pictures of his wife...).    I finally caught up to her around the dairy area & talked her into a couple of pictures as proof.
[Fark user image 639x927]
[Fark user image 719x927]

And zoomed in.

/a minor pause while I post all these & then keep typing...


Are you f*cking kidding?


HOLY SH*T!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have no idea who this is but talking for a bit we deduced that I mentioned the show to someone at the library, she overheard, checked it out, & then called the station to see if any t-shirts were available.  And apparently they are.  She started talking about Kerry's show & how great it is.  I told her that she had a lot in common with my wife & when asked why I mentioned that I generally tune in for the Noise Factor show..  "The one right after her?" "Yeah" "Man, he's an ass..." "You ought to meet my wife you two would get on famously..."  Anyway, I gave her Mrs RT's Contact info & she gave me what she had as a station contact (some guy named Mike).  As of now I don't think they've contacted each other which may be a good thing.

So  Monday I call the station & talk to a nice guy named Mike (B something or another, either a failed airline or one of your national parks).  He apologized profusely on behalf of Rev.K (it pretty much boiled down to "He's from Calgary..." "Oh, ok...").  So I asked him for a shirt of my own.  "Kerry's?"  "No, I better have a Rev.K shirt as I'm sure they're quite rare around here.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recoil_Therapy is the greatest Farker of all time.

It's not even close.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike, again, a very nice guy promised that he'd get a shirt out to me by FedEx the following day.  Thursday morning I'm out in the garage clearing out some crap when I hear a noise out on the driveway... look out the window, woo hoo, a Fed Ex truck.  I race inside to get the box open and find 'this'.  Truthfully it 'is' a NF t-shirt but it's one of the ancient ones with the old start time on it... gee thanks.  And for bonus yuck it's also in that 1970s disco gold color.  Yippeee.  Oh well, I needed a shirt to do some painting in...sigh...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean I really hate to biatch, but come on...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Mike, again, a very nice guy promised that he'd get a shirt out to me by FedEx the following day.  Thursday morning I'm out in the garage clearing out some crap when I hear a noise out on the driveway... look out the window, woo hoo, a Fed Ex truck.  I race inside to get the box open and find 'this'.  Truthfully it 'is' a NF t-shirt but it's one of the ancient ones with the old start time on it... gee thanks.  And for bonus yuck it's also in that 1970s disco gold color.  Yippeee.  Oh well, I needed a shirt to do some painting in...sigh...

[Fark user image 837x927]
[Fark user image 811x927]

I mean I really hate to biatch, but come on...


You are better than I deserve.

It's only that one of us is realizing it now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Kerrydaway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: Mike, again, a very nice guy promised that he'd get a shirt out to me by FedEx the following day.  Thursday morning I'm out in the garage clearing out some crap when I hear a noise out on the driveway... look out the window, woo hoo, a Fed Ex truck.  I race inside to get the box open and find 'this'.  Truthfully it 'is' a NF t-shirt but it's one of the ancient ones with the old start time on it... gee thanks.  And for bonus yuck it's also in that 1970s disco gold color.  Yippeee.  Oh well, I needed a shirt to do some painting in...sigh...

[Fark user image 837x927]
[Fark user image 811x927]

I mean I really hate to biatch, but come on...

You are better than I deserve.

It's only that one of us is realizing it now.


Ahhhhh!! This is awesome! I don't even have that shirt! 😝😅😂
 
Kerrydaway [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Now I have no idea who this is but talking for a bit we deduced that I mentioned the show to someone at the library, she overheard, checked it out, & then called the station to see if any t-shirts were available.  And apparently they are.  She started talking about Kerry's show & how great it is.  I told her that she had a lot in common with my wife & when asked why I mentioned that I generally tune in for the Noise Factor show..  "The one right after her?" "Yeah" "Man, he's an ass..." "You ought to meet my wife you two would get on famously..."  Anyway, I gave her Mrs RT's Contact info & she gave me what she had as a station contact (some guy named Mike).  As of now I don't think they've contacted each other which may be a good thing.

So  Monday I call the station & talk to a nice guy named Mike (B something or another, either a failed airline or one of your national parks).  He apologized profusely on behalf of Rev.K (it pretty much boiled down to "He's from Calgary..." "Oh, ok...").  So I asked him for a shirt of my own.  "Kerry's?"  "No, I better have a Rev.K shirt as I'm sure they're quite rare around here.


Are you serious?!?! This is real? Lol. Wow!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kerry is here tonight at the behest of many of you.


Kerry, welcome to Fark.
 
Kerrydaway [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Kerry is here tonight at the behest of many of you.


Kerry, welcome to Fark.


Thanks for the link and the invite to chat! Here checking out your show now! 🎶🤘

Can't get over the shirt thing. Lol
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kerrydaway: Rev.K: Kerry is here tonight at the behest of many of you.


Kerry, welcome to Fark.

Thanks for the link and the invite to chat! Here checking out your show now! 🎶🤘

Can't get over the shirt thing. Lol


YES!!!!!!


THANK YOU KERRY!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry Bill Withers.
 
mentula
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
you guys swear alot.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You all got blue balls after Kerry's show?!?!!?


SHE'S HERE!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kerrydaway: Rev.K: Kerry is here tonight at the behest of many of you.


Kerry, welcome to Fark.

Thanks for the link and the invite to chat! Here checking out your show now! 🎶🤘

Can't get over the shirt thing. Lol


Welcome Kerry, glad you could make it.  Unfortunately I'm absolutely wiped out.  Next week I promise we can abuse Rev.K together...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.