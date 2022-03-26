 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Primary school teacher kills partner, buries him in back garden. Charged with cliché in the first degree   (bbc.com)
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
5 months in the wet, dreary ground.  And they could still tell he was stabbed in the neck.

I didn't think the body would last that long.

I'm gonna file that fact.

No reason.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guns N' Roses: Used To Love Her (Live performance)
Youtube T28wD-x36GI
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His body was discovered following a three-day search involving forensic officers, specialist search teams and a cadaver dog.

OMG she killed the dog too!
 
