(9 News)   Boulder county is hot, hot, hot   (9news.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Used to work at NCAR, getting kicks, etc....

//stay safe, go Buffs
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's new? Boulder has always been flaming?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just DO this?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when I visited Boulder, I got the impression that the city was afraid of the sky, it was so tree covered.  I have a feeling if the fire reaches town, the whole city is going down.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: What's new? Boulder has always been flaming?


It is/was?  Yeesh, I don't think there's even a single bar since the Yard closed in 2009.

/unless rainbow bumper stickers on Subaru Foresters count, I guess.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I drove through the Trinity green belt (Dallas/Fort Worth major river) and all I could think is the scrub needed a fire. It's been a relatively dry winter, so either they set out herds of goats or it burns.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there's not much of California wildlife to burn.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

little big man: Used to work at NCAR, getting kicks, etc....

//stay safe, go Buffs


I used to work at NIST next door (if anything can be "next door" to the NCAR site).

Shiatty place for a wildfire.

The NCAR complex is on the right edge of the photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Foreground of the smoke in this image:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Been all over those hills, from Flagstaff Mountain to South Boulder Peak.  Fortunately it appears to be small and contained...  t'd be a shame if they burned.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 679x680]


yes

solokumba: [Fark user image 720x540]

no
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn you Ming!
 
