(WHDH Boston)   Did you pahk your cah at Boston's Government Center garage? Well, it might have been flattened tonight after part of it collapsed this evening   (whdh.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brutal
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I pahked ma' cah in Hahvahd Yahd, tyvm
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember when Alewife didn't need a crane falling to crush cars?  Good times...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had know idear that could happen.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see that Murica continues its stead advance toward third world status.

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer Simpson - You have 30 minutes to move your cube...
Youtube 7rdL5pKvsss
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Brutal


I see what you did there
 
Royce P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you mean Guvvamint Centa?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get validated parking when they crush your vehicle.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't that a wicked pissah.

/Spent summers of my misspent youth in Rhode Island
 
mentula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you pahk your cah at Bahston's Government Centah garahge? Well, it might have been flattened tahnight aftah paht of it collapsed this evening

cfy
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Good to see that Murica continues its stead advance toward third world status.

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!


Is there a US Infrastructure Collapse Tracker app yet? Get a notification every time a bridge/building collapses due to disrepair

Or would that be too many notifications per day?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
officials said a passer-by was not physically injured but asked to be taken to the hospital.

I'd just be asked to be taken home for a change of pants and underwear.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: [YouTube video: Homer Simpson - You have 30 minutes to move your cube...]


Should I feel bad for immediately thinking of that very scene?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: Fissile: Good to see that Murica continues its stead advance toward third world status.

USA! USA! USA! FARK YEAH!

Is there a US Infrastructure Collapse Tracker app yet? Get a notification every time a bridge/building collapses due to disrepair

Or would that be too many notifications per day?


I found articles from the last couple of years indicating that there were plans to demolish it for redevelopment.

It sounds like something went wrong in that demolition process.  Since demolition necessarily changes the loading of a structure relative to how the engineers and architects designed it, it's one of the more vulnerable moments.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: officials said a passer-by was not physically injured but asked to be taken to the hospital.


Dude must have crazy good health insurance. Probably a senator
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: officials said a passer-by was not physically injured but asked to be taken to the hospital.

Dude must have crazy good health insurance. Probably a senator


Or they were old and had chest pains from the excitement and the paramedics figured best to be sure it wasn't a heart attack.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I found articles from the last couple of years indicating that there were plans to demolish it for redevelopment.

It sounds like something went wrong in that demolition process. Since demolition necessarily changes the loading of a structure relative to how the engineers and architects designed it, it's one of the more vulnerable moments.


Yeah.  This is a farked-up demolition, not a building collapse.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously, the Modern Lovers rocked it too hard.

Old Mr. Ahern is going to be so upset.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I fahted
I hadda faht so I fahted
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is your car a compact? Well, it is now.
 
geggy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet it was an inside jab.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the next episode of Engineering Catastrophes....
 
Moose out front
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Moose out front: [YouTube video: Homer Simpson - You have 30 minutes to move your cube...]

Should I feel bad for immediately thinking of that very scene?


My own sense of shame was minimized by my desire for funnies.
 
