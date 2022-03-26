 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Experts advise dealing with inflation by avoiding decent food, entertainment, socializing, or anything else that makes you happy. That way you can still cover your student debt, subsidize Texas on your heat bill, and fund Jeff Bezos' latest yacht   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living within one's means?
How unamerican.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why are Millenials killing the [insert product/service] industry???
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Young adults should tighten belts

OK, Boomer.

Why just "young adults"?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a great time to explore the benefits of intermittent fasting
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First time? Try graduating college in 2009. 2008 was fun.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Young adults should tighten belts

OK, Boomer.

Why just "young adults"?


Old adults wear Sansabelt slacks.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Living within one's means?
How unamerican.


Prove how easy it is by asking your boss for a 10 percent paycut.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or maybe, and I'm just spitballing here - we strike to win higher wages. Corporations are making profits hand over fist while wages shrink. They're buying back billions in stock to offload those profits and make shareholders wealthier.

Our work is making rich people richer and they're lecturing us to tighten our belts.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



I call it "slackards pie"
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why I only buy my canned plankton from the 33 cent store.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Or maybe, and I'm just spitballing here - we strike to win higher wages. Corporations are making profits hand over fist while wages shrink. They're buying back billions in stock to offload those profits and make shareholders wealthier.

Our work is making rich people richer and they're lecturing us to tighten our belts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GRCooper: It's a great time to explore the benefits of intermittent fasting


Go big and get smaller, fast 5 days a week until you make weight.
 
Likwit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Living within one's means?
How unamerican.


STFU, Boom. Telling people to live with inflation while our government shovels trillions of freshly-printed dollars at defense contractors, fossil fuel companies, and big businesses is obscene.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Retirees watching savings shrink and Social Security cover less and less are far more affected than Gen Z.  They can still work for another 50 years.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hear the rich can be quite tasty
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop buying from Amazon.

/ That's all that needs to be said.
// Every time I search for an item I find a lower price elsewhere.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Inflation is great if you hold a lot of debt. I'd suggest going into more debt. It's what the rich people do when inflation spikes.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Murica, where slavery never really went away.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.


NYC? DC?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.


And how much is rent in those places?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments

I'm not familiar with $90 eyelash treatments, but I assume they include Christmas lights or laser pointer implants.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Likwit: cretinbob: Living within one's means?
How unamerican.

STFU, Boom. Telling people to live with inflation while our government shovels trillions of freshly-printed dollars at defense contractors, fossil fuel companies, and big businesses is obscene.


They never lose as long as we all live within their system and their rules.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Learn to cook.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Learn to cook.


stolen food
 
pdieten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.


Difficulty: The rent increase from living in a more desirable neighborhood is more than she was spending on all those things.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or, throw Jeff Bezos under a guillotine, take all of his money, and distribute it to every American citizen.  That would be roughly $500 per person, a huge boost to the economy.  Just spit balling here.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.


She's a kid who lives with her parents who provide her with an allowance every month.

This was a terrible sob case for the effects of inflation.  They should have picked someone who isn't still in high school to write about.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: Retirees watching savings shrink and Social Security cover less and less are far more affected than Gen Z.  They can still work for another 50 years.


What a great "let the next generation figure this problem out, I don't want to deal with it" solution.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image image 225x225]
[Fark user image image 189x267]
[Fark user image image 225x225]


I call it "slackards pie"


I call it prison food.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sprgrss: TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.

She's a kid who lives with her parents who provide her with an allowance every month.

This was a terrible sob case for the effects of inflation.  They should have picked someone who isn't still in high school to write about.


This. The article is about the complaints of a spoiled biatch that gets free money from mom and dad. Perhaps she should try getting a job
 
geggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA: Jurkovich has since given up $5 lattes and $90 eyelash treatments, opting instead for a DIY kit from Target for $11. She also stopped eating out with friends and canceled a college sweatshirt purchase to free up money for gas.

Seems to be an article more about bad life choices.

I would recommend selling the car and moving to a place which has basic infrastructure, entertainment and other necessities within walking/biking distance or near dependable/efficient public transportation.


She choose car over college because she's a consumer whore, the way corporate giants intend it to be.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Stop buying from Amazon.

/ That's all that needs to be said.
// Every time I search for an item I find a lower price elsewhere.


This just isn't true for most things, and that's really the problem. Yes, you can find a lower price on the random item here and there, but that lower price doesn't factor in shipping. Additionally, when you look at aggregate cost across a year of orders, Prime is a massive cost savings, even on those items where you can save a few dimes by ordering elsewhere.

Amazon forces price drops on the sellers. No, I'm not talking about actual competition, I mean literally forces you to lower your price. You have no say. Amazon applies a percentage discount on various items, without any notification to the seller, in violation of vendor contracts. Just to throw out a brand, let's just say Dainese.  Dainese has a minimum-advertised-price on a jacket of...$500. By contract, you can't list that jacket for sale at anything lower than that price. You are a vendor on Amazon. You list your inventory, and Amazon applies a 5% discount to that jacket. Now you are in violation of your dealer agreement, because you broke MAP. Your only option is to remove the listing entirely, because Amazon no curr, and won't lift the discount. By Amazon contract, you can't cancel the sales you already made on that jacket, so now you're also at a loss (Dainese margins are razor-thin, then Amazon takes their cut off the gross).

Most things are cheaper on Amazon, all costs considered. However, it's strangling retailers. Spend the extra money, and shop at B&M stores. If you absolutely can't do so, shop from the retailer websites directly. It'll cost a few bucks more, but it does help those retailers invest in their employees.

Full Disclosure: I work for one of those retailers. We're doing well enough that we not only pay above average, but we just had above-market raises this week. Our direct-sales have outpaced our Amazon sales last year, for the first time since 2018. It was a huge win.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please everyone, have your fun with the generational stuff.

But I am a fan of market signals. When things get expensive, I stop buying. Trying to find other ways around that behavior is sending the wrong signals to producers and suppliers. More to the point, I have limited resources. Everybody does. Models of choice are as close as we get to rationality, so making things irrational by preventing choice or distorting choice is going to cause inefficiencies or bigger problems.

Inflation gives me more money to make choices with. If I can find alternatives to expensive stuff, then I can have even MORE money to use for other things. Just saying.

Maybe I should be eating more lentils. Maybe I should drive a hybrid. Maybe I should eat less red meat. Maybe I should fly less. Maybe I should use less electricity.

Sure. Maybe inflation is telling me something. You know. Because cocaine and heroin are expensive too. And bitcoin. In fact, a lot of expensive stuff is bad for you.

Someone needs to crunch the numbers, but I am thinking that living a simple modest life might shield people from a lot of the worst inflation affecting people these days.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought going back out to shop and eat at restaurants was our civic duty.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kuroshin:

If I want it, and it's available through Walmart, Amazon, or Overstock only, I don't need it.
 
