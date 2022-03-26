 Skip to content
(SFGate)   California's Department of Water Resources is worried about shrinkage; just stay out of the pool   (sfgate.com) divider line
7
503 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2022 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Desalination costs $2-5 a 1000 gallons. Time for California to start building more small- medium sized desalination plants.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Desalination costs $2-5 a 1000 gallons. Time for California to start building more small- medium sized desalination plants.


What does it cost to put all the grey water that would be discharged back into the intake for treatment and reuse?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From the linked page, dated March 26th ''Wettest storm since the start of the year' set to soak San Francisco Bay Area'

Presumably it won't provide the missing 56% of the snow level, but one never knows
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: From the linked page, dated March 26th ''Wettest storm since the start of the year' set to soak San Francisco Bay Area'

Presumably it won't provide the missing 56% of the snow level, but one never knows


That headline is a bit of a joke since there haven't been any meaningful storms this year.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh you mean LA, SF and wine country are the real ones biatching. Meanwhile I got a spring...two...kicking out 100GPM and thats after folks fill their tanks and use.

/I don't need to sell weed. Fark it, water is the gold.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Oh you mean LA, SF and wine country are the real ones biatching.


Grapes are actually one of the least water intensive crops.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well at least we have space in our reservoirs.

As for gray water: https://angeles.sierraclub.org/news/blog/2019/06/did_you_know_graywater_legal_state_ca
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
