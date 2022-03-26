 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   If you're planning to call in sick, don't leave your hit list detailing the mass shooting you're planning at your workplace in plain view on your desk while you're out   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maga
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
O second thought, DO do that. We need fewer massacres.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's what the Jerman would have you believe.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He told cops he had a traumatic brain injury, along with high blood pressure,

Ah, the silent killer.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your TBI is telling you to massacre your coworkers, maybe an institutional commitment is in everyone's best interest.

Naturally, all weapons seized, barred from owning guns again.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bring Smith & Wesson .22 caliber with extended mags, 3 = 65 rounds

What, how?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
eh , its fake..he listed how many "clips" to take.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lawsuit with text of note

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just wish more of these idiots would screw up like that. The should just kill themselves first and then everyone else.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: eh , its fake..he listed how many "clips" to take.


Just the one should do it...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow. This guy sounds like he needs some help. He didn't even have a good bad reason to do it. Just...because.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whew. Thanks for the reminder, subby.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read the headline in TFA and scrolled to see dude's picture and thought, "No way, that's not how I pictured he would be!".
/That last part is a lie because when I scrolled down I laughed because that's EXACTLY how I pictured him to be.
 
LazyPredator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With the amount of thought he put into the plan  you'd think they'd offer him a role in human resources at the company.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"9mm with three clips"

The stupid is strong
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like that TFA says he "claims" to have served in Desert Storm.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what's the penalty for something like this? Whatever it is, it's not enough.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jerman suffers from headaches and migraines "constantly," and has continuously battled depression and PTSD, he said.

Military service breaks a lot of people.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

styckx: "9mm with three clips"

The stupid is strong


Who really gives a shiat?

We all know that despite any minor nomenclature confusion as to whether or not the reloading device is a clip, a magazine, or some other method, exactly what it is and what the intent was.  So go fark yourself.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to Utah law, making a terrorist threat is a third degree felony.

76-5-107.3.Threat of terrorism -- Penalty.
(1)A person commits a threat of terrorism if the person threatens to commit any offense involving bodily injury, death, or substantial property damage, and(a)
(i)threatens the use of a weapon of mass destruction, as defined in Section 76-10-401 or
(ii)threatens the use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction, as defined in Section 76-10-401 or
(b)acts with intent to:
(i)intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to influence or affect the conduct of a government or a unit of government;
(ii)prevent or interrupt the occupation of a building or a portion of the building, a place to which the public has access, or a facility or vehicle of public transportation operated by a common carrier; or
(iii)cause an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies to take action due to the person's conduct posing a serious and substantial risk to the general public.
(2)
(a)A violation of Subsection (1)(a) or (1)(b)(i) is a second degree felony.
(b)A violation of Subsection (1)(b)(ii) is a third degree felony.
(c)A violation of Subsection (1)(b)(iii) is a class B misdemeanor.

"A third degree felony, the least serious type of felony in Utah, is punishable by an indeterminate prison term of up to five years, and a fine of as much as $5,000. If a statute designates an offense as a felony but fails to classify it, the crime is punishable as a third degree felony."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think this is probably the worst pro tip I've ever seen.
Maybe.. DO leave your hit list in plain view on your desk? So you don't, like, farking murder a shiat ton of people? Perhaps?

Pro tip: make it obvious how batshiat psychotic you are so other people get to live.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

They'll multiply that by the intended number of victims and make it consecutive I hope.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: eh , its fake..he listed how many "clips" to take.


Obviously, he was in the Marine Core
 
casenickles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He left the note on purpose. What happened and where he is now was the actual plan. When you have bad thoughts but you also want to invent something useful you have to go that extra bit to make sure the part of you that wants to invent something useful wins out over the part that wants to do something bad. Even if that means sacrificing your freedom to protect others from the bad part of you that would otherwise win.
 
casenickles
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I think this is probably the worst pro tip I've ever seen.
Maybe.. DO leave your hit list in plain view on your desk? So you don't, like, farking murder a shiat ton of people? Perhaps?

Pro tip: make it obvious how batshiat psychotic you are so other people get to live.


You said what I said (comment after yours) in far fewer words.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: O second thought, DO do that. We need fewer massacres.


There should be a website or phone counselors to help you plan your one man (usually) revolution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: So what's the penalty for something like this? Whatever it is, it's not enough.


No one to sit with at the company picnic?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFADeputy Brady Talbot wrote in the filing... "I explained to Kevin my concerns about his insider knowledge and the plan he had to climb on a tower and snipe at law enforcement," the affidavit continues.

Here's the whole note:

Bring 9 mm with 3 clips = 36 rounds; Bring 9mm assault rifle with 2 extended clips = 20 rounds; Bring Smith & Wesson .22 caliber with extended mags, 3 = 65 rounds; First take out two in shop 2; Then take out who ever [sic] is in loadout 2; Then the mineral office 3; Then whoever is in the hand add area 2 or 3; Next take out skid loader operator 1; Then the office take out 3. Then one in CUG loadout.
14 Total kills. Have to take out internet so no calls from landline. Build cell jammer so signals could be jammed. If police arrive take a position high up to snipe use .308 for this.

This deputy literally had to read past 14 dead people and the use of an illegal cell signal jammer to get to the last line of the note to find something that "concerns" him enough to mention: the part where cops get killed.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow. This guy sounds like he needs some help. He didn't even have a good bad reason to do it. Just...because.


There are good reasons?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We're beginning to see some signs of progress: dodecahedron: So what's the penalty for something like this? Whatever it is, it's not enough.

No one to sit with at the company picnic?


That could be a plus, at some companies.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm shocked that this fine looking gentleman is a murdering sack of crap.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bring 9mm assault rifle...

Well now I'm confused because I'm pretty sure I've heard the gun nuts enthusiasts around here say that there's no such thing as an assault rifle.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casenickles: He left the note on purpose. What happened and where he is now was the actual plan. When you have bad thoughts but you also want to invent something useful you have to go that extra bit to make sure the part of you that wants to invent something useful wins out over the part that wants to do something bad. Even if that means sacrificing your freedom to protect others from the bad part of you that would otherwise win.


lol sure

He's not just a sympathetic damaged soldier as per a lotta people here, but is actually a god dam hero!

Betty white dot jog
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: Who really gives a shiat?


You don't understand. Any incorrect nomenclature in a gun situation means the gunuts automatically win and  makes baby Jesus gurgle with contentment.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Bring Smith & Wesson .22 caliber with extended mags, 3 = 65 rounds

What, how?


Got me - I could buy a 50 round drum or something, or a 30-35 round extended magazine, but 65?  And there's no sane total that works out to 65 for 3 differing weird mags either that I can figure.  Maybe he wanted to bring 3 mags and all the ammo he had left after that which was 65 rounds just in case?  Fark if I know
 
