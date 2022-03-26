 Skip to content
(WWLP)   "During the crash which involved a horse trailer and a funeral home livery vehicle an ejection of mortal remains occurred," The Police spokesman was obviously an English major. Oh, and the corpse made it through just fine   (wwlp.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least the corpse is still dead. WHEW!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a bad time to make this joke, but did you hear about the Polish airliner that crashed in a cemetery?  They've recovered over a thousand bodies so far.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where'd they bury the survivors?

/oblig
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The horse is also fine.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: This is a bad time to make this joke, but did you hear about the Polish airliner that crashed in a cemetery?  They've recovered over a thousand bodies so far.


Yeah, I heard, 50 years ago.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course, of course.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good challenge for the Fark writers to start a story with that sentence.
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a limerick in action, but I'm too lazy to build on it. Anyone want to kick off?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You wonder why I always dress in black...."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a relief
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Human remains trifecta in play?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oops....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Jake Havechek: This is a bad time to make this joke, but did you hear about the Polish airliner that crashed in a cemetery?  They've recovered over a thousand bodies so far.

Yeah, I heard, 50 years ago.


I'll bet there's at least one curmudgeon on here that did 85 years ago.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The mortal remains have now been made immortal on Fark.

You're welcome
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I didn't think corpses could fly.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One time I had too much Tequila and Soylent Green.
Not long after, an ejection of mortal remains occurred.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
♫ A corpse is a corpse of course of course
And no one can talk to a corpse of course
That is of course unless the corpse
Is the famous Mister Dead ♫
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Kyle Butler: Jake Havechek: This is a bad time to make this joke, but did you hear about the Polish airliner that crashed in a cemetery?  They've recovered over a thousand bodies so far.

Yeah, I heard, 50 years ago.

I'll bet there's at least one curmudgeon on here that did 85 years ago.


*raises hand*

But I kept my piehole shut and let those who hadn't yet have fun.

/only two-thirds curmudgeon
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
