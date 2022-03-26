 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Dorset Police hunt prisoner on the run in underwear and socks. Why they aren't wearing police uniforms still to be confirmed   (bbc.com) divider line
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably would be a bit cold in the winter.
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They hadn't progressed to the "deep interrogation" portion of the interview, yet?
 
King Something
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did that elephant steal their pajamas again?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: They hadn't progressed to the "deep interrogation" portion of the interview, yet?


I've seen several different versions of this movie...

/Mostly watched with the sound off.
 
