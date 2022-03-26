 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Azerbaijan opens a new front   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
60
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former puppets smell the bears blood in the water and are starting to circle like sharks to see what chunks they can take from Putin.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia should do the same. Who's going to defend Florida?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Georgia should do the same. Who's going to defend Florida?


Well duh, Australia-Hungary.
 
headslacker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well then...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everybody now gets to call Putin's bluff.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is Russia trying to create a situation where they can pull out of Ukraine saying "we are needed in Azerbaijan and we at least de-nazified Ukraine"?

If so, they'll just piss off Turkey even more, and they'll still have to answer to the free world over what they have done in Ukraine.

...or is Azerbaijan just taking advantage of a sudden redeployment of Russians from the peacekeeping role to the Ukrainian front?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hope it's better than Comic Sans
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, Armenia is about to enter the game , again ?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Russia demanded that Azeri troops pull back.

Sorry, Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Azeris have tractors and they're not afraid to use them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

crustysandman: The former puppets smell the bears blood in the water and are starting to circle like sharks to see what chunks they can take from Putin.


You're not lion
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Everybody now gets to call Putin's bluff.


It's about time. Think of all the nonsense that could've been prevented if someone had done this ten years ago.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You don't fark with these folks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Georgia should do the same. Who's going to defend Florida?


Meth?
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pot, Kettle, Black...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here comes Russia with the cries of rape.

"Why is everyone being so mean to me?!"
(Shells the shiat out of Mariupol)
"I'm the victim here!!!"

I've been thinking of creative ways for Putin to die this entire time. But I think the best of all would be if he got stabbed in the dick until he died from it. Bayonets to the dong, lads. Bayonets to the dong!
 
goodncold
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So is this the beginning of the end for Russia? Or the end of the beginning? Or somewhere in the middle?
 
Podna
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Is Russia trying to create a situation where they can pull out of Ukraine saying "we are needed in Azerbaijan and we at least de-nazified Ukraine"?

If so, they'll just piss off Turkey even more, and they'll still have to answer to the free world over what they have done in Ukraine.

...or is Azerbaijan just taking advantage of a sudden redeployment of Russians from the peacekeeping role to the Ukrainian front?


azerbaijani's want more Armenian blood because they are bloodthirsty bastards.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russian peacekeepers? Now there's an oxymoron.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goodncold: So is this the beginning of the end for Russia? Or the end of the beginning? Or somewhere in the middle?

If

the beginning of the end for Russia was precipitated by the war in Ukraine, it started as soon as the sanctions began strangling their economy. But there are a lot of steps to this, so it's hard to know which part of the downfall of a country we're at.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure, Putin.

Start a few more wars. Maybe even China will have enough of your shenanigans in a few more days. Then everyone will be against Russia and you win.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You don't fark with these folks.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


My unified theory of irregular warfare:
Do not go where the hillbillies carry big curved knives. It won't end well.

I believe Azeri hillbillies traditionally carry big curved knives
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Here comes Russia with the cries of rape.

"Why is everyone being so mean to me?!"
(Shells the shiat out of Mariupol)
"I'm the victim here!!!"

I've been thinking of creative ways for Putin to die this entire time. But I think the best of all would be if he got stabbed in the dick until he died from it. Bayonets to the dong, lads. Bayonets to the dong!


DARVO
Deny
Attack the accuser
Reverse
Victim and
Offender
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


That's a shame...
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Russian peacekeepers? Now there's an oxymoron.


Nothing more peaceful than a forest full of corpses
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russian peacekeepers

That'd be a first.
 
Alunan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Azerbaijan and Turkey can go fark themselves. I am glad this is going to cause Russia pain, but Armenia is the good guy here.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure does suck when another country violates a border agreement and just moves troops into it without provocation.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would love to see a movie like turn of all the Russian "allies", ending with Belarus and putin having an et tu brute moment
 
sprgrss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sure, Putin.

Start a few more wars. Maybe even China will have enough of your shenanigans in a few more days. Then everyone will be against Russia and you win.


The Azeris are taking advantage of the situation to try to take more Armenian land.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia is complaining about what now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crustysandman: The former puppets smell the bears blood in the water and are starting to circle like sharks to see what chunks they can take from Putin.


This is about the Azeris trying to take more land from the Armenians.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sure, Putin.

Start a few more wars. Maybe even China will have enough of your shenanigans in a few more days. Then everyone will be against Russia and you win.


China will take huge bloody chunks out of Siberia one way or another
1) mineral and timber resources
2) rivers, now that Himalayan resources are literally melting away and drying up
3) as parts of Southern and Western China become less arable and habitable Siberia looks better
4) the Arctic ocean is becoming navigable. China absolutely wants a piece of that action
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Here comes Russia with the cries of rape.

"Why is everyone being so mean to me?!"
(Shells the shiat out of Mariupol)
"I'm the victim here!!!"

I've been thinking of creative ways for Putin to die this entire time. But I think the best of all would be if he got stabbed in the dick until he died from it. Bayonets to the dong, lads. Bayonets to the dong!


Now, let's not be too hasty...murder hornets?  Huh?  Could be very painful, just like he deserves...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The bear is wounded and weak.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: Gyrfalcon: Sure, Putin.

Start a few more wars. Maybe even China will have enough of your shenanigans in a few more days. Then everyone will be against Russia and you win.

China will take huge bloody chunks out of Siberia one way or another
1) mineral and timber resources
2) rivers, now that Himalayan resources are literally melting away and drying up
3) as parts of Southern and Western China become less arable and habitable Siberia looks better
4) the Arctic ocean is becoming navigable. China absolutely wants a piece of that action


In three years a Chinese archivist will "discover" map showing that China once owned everything up to the Bering strait.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not quite WWIII yet, but it's getting there.

Now, if China or even Japan decide it's time to reclaim so old territory....
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Not quite WWIII yet, but it's getting there.

Now, if China or even Japan decide it's time to reclaim some old territory....
 
JLam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: The Dog Ate My Homework: Russian peacekeepers? Now there's an oxymoron.

Nothing more peaceful than a forest full of corpses


People are the problem, No people no problems
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Georgia should do the same. Who's going to defend Florida?


We should take Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and the Panhandle Beaches. More coast for tourism.

While we are at it, we should also annex Alabama and Mississippi, to bring our borders back to where they were in 1776.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey Russia, don't mind us.

whats-your-sign.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin is clearly insane.  He thinks he's in charge of the old Soviet Union and all around him are in fear and awe of his might.  In reality, he's drooling while playing with colorful string.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the Russians are moving Ukrainians to Sakhalin Island to help protect it from the Japanese?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: The Dog Ate My Homework: Russian peacekeepers? Now there's an oxymoron.

Nothing more peaceful than a forest full of corpses


A corpse of corpses?
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

crustysandman: The former puppets smell the bears blood in the water and are starting to circle like sharks to see what chunks they can take from Putin.


Now that Ukraine has shown to the world that the Russian military is weak, pathetic, and underfunded, the former Soviet states see it is time to take revenge on what mother Russia made them suffer through.

In other words, the former Soviet states are kicking Russia while they're down.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*copse of corpses
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

electricjebus: electricjebus: Not quite WWIII yet, but it's getting there.

Now, if China or even Japan decide it's time to reclaim some old territory....


There's some islands north of Japan that were originally Japanese territory that the Soviet Union claimed.  There's been a bit of noise about ownership in the past week.
 
berylman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
C'mon Mongolia. This is your grand opportunity to seize eastern Russia while all hell is breaking loose. Diffuctly: Only horseback archers and eagles allowed
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

