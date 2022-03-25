 Skip to content
If you decide to play chicken while behind the wheel, someone is liable to get killed
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Anna Ledgar, 28, had just bought a KFC and is thought to have been eating it when she drifted onto the wrong side of the road, hitting an oncoming taxi"

She was already dead.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep nomming that chicken...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greg said the day before the crash, they had spent the perfect Sunday together and that he was planning on proposing to her.

While Greg was with his unconscious girlfriend in hospital, a vicar gave a blessing and he placed a ring on her finger.

And then he consummated the marriage...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Greg said the day before the crash, they had spent the perfect Sunday together and that he was planning on proposing to her.

While Greg was with his unconscious girlfriend in hospital, a vicar gave a blessing and he placed a ring on her finger.

And then he consummated the marriage...


The vicar?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Anna was just an amazing person. All she ever wanted was the best for people. She wanted to help people achieve their goals - in the gym or just in life.'

She was also an irresponsible biatch.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice of them to mention that there was another driver significantly impacted by her careless negligence. Took a moment to tell us that he was seriously injured, but I guess he wasn't important enough to have a name, or to warrant an update on how he's doing. I expect he's not young and blonde enough for those considerations.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see Kfarkilled her first has already been taken care of....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least she got chicken.
 
minnkat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...had just bought a KFC..."

So she had a history of making very bad decisions.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Keep nomming that chicken...


I was just choking mine.
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Farking Clown Shoes: Greg said the day before the crash, they had spent the perfect Sunday together and that he was planning on proposing to her.

While Greg was with his unconscious girlfriend in hospital, a vicar gave a blessing and he placed a ring on her finger.

And then he consummated the marriage...

The vicar?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CLUCKED AROUND......FOUND OUT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While Greg was with his unconscious girlfriend in hospital, a vicar gave a blessing and he placed a ring on her finger.

So, did he loot the body or did her next of kin get an extra ring?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're all monsters.

She had an image to upkeep and eating cheap subpar greasy chicken in front of people when managing a gym is wrong. Had to get those calories in quickly on the road.

Man that's gotta suck that her last meal was KFC. But I'm pretty sure Mines gonna be a coffee and a cig.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whoa, fast food really does kill!
 
proton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks for the tip Subby Romero.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: You're all monsters.

She had an image to upkeep and eating cheap subpar greasy chicken in front of people when managing a gym is wrong. Had to get those calories in quickly on the road.

Man that's gotta suck that her last meal was KFC. But I'm pretty sure Mines gonna be a coffee and a cig.


I have you farkied as "Thinks London Broil is too fatty"

I slow down to eat fast food.

/jk I never eat fast food.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Axeofjudgement: You're all monsters.

She had an image to upkeep and eating cheap subpar greasy chicken in front of people when managing a gym is wrong. Had to get those calories in quickly on the road.

Man that's gotta suck that her last meal was KFC. But I'm pretty sure Mines gonna be a coffee and a cig.

I have you farkied as "Thinks London Broil is too fatty"

I slow down to eat fast food.

/jk I never eat fast food.


Ah only for Jerky. Which makes it awesome. I'm sure the shelf life is worse than leaner cuts, but man hiking a few hundred miles? That dehydrated gristle is divine.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great , Now i cant play with my chicken anymore.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Great , Now i cant play with my chicken anymore.


Not while it's crossing the road.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
South Park covered KFC related fatalities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
