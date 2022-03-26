 Skip to content
(Axios)   America embraces the calm before the next pandemic
23
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Allow me to transliterate the long-ass thread into something most folk can understand:

We're FARKED
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Valter: Allow me to transliterate the long-ass thread into something most folk can understand:

We're FARKED


How dramatic.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it was 100 years between pandemics...
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait, this one is over? Weird, I thought a shiat ton of people were still dying daily as the virus continues to mutate.

Someone should give their families the memo so they can stop greiving.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Three waves a year on average, mostly novel variants. Some will be milder than the original. Some will be deadlier than the original.

Forever.

Welcome to an endemic future.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
<looks around at the general population>

You're a bit late with your prediction. There's been an epidemic going on for the past 50 years.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Recently had a debate on this in a group I'm a part of. I was all for keeping masks because we regularly have oldsters and very young kids around.  Then someone started in on "tired of breathing my own carbon dioxide" and "want to stop living in fear".

I gave up because those are irrational arguments and they're just there to give cover to people who want to shove responsibility on other people.

/still masking
//you're welcome, bareface
///live mad about it.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Medical experts I follow are kind of split. Some say it will be an increase but not a surge. Others are like, mayyybe, but there's still long covid even if your vaccine status makes it "mild".
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This pandemic has made dumb people dumber and smart people smarter; figure out which one is you.
Still masking and got booster shot #2; I plan to get one every 6 months. Sure, my manchowder glows in the dark now but that just helps light the way to the bathroom at night,.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i hear gout is making a comeback
 
reveal101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look, if you aren't vaccinated by choice by now, and you get sick, and anything bad happens to you? Well if you want sympathy from me you can find it in the dictionary between shiat and syphilis.

My BIL who has MS had to work with a contractor yesterday and the guy had a "cold" and refused to wear a mask. My BIL is vaxxed and boosted, but still. He gave the contractor shiat and I know I will if I see someone sick and not wearing a mask in the future.

The powers that be don't care about the almost guaranteed collateral damage of the high risk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Wait, this one is over? Weird, I thought a shiat ton of people were still dying daily as the virus continues to mutate.

Someone should give their families the memo so they can stop greiving.


The US is still averaging 30K+ reported cases and 600+ deaths per day.  Nearly all of them are willfully-unvaccinated people.  Enough vaccinated people have said, "Well, fark it." and are comfortable letting unvaccinated people get sick die.  As for the willfully-unvaccinated, dead people don't care if they're dead.
 
inelegy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, to sum up this article:  Gotta keep fear alive, because clicks.
 
Alebak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's worse is that we learned things from this that we could use for long term gain.

Like in Italy we now have data that better ventilation reduces infection rate, but with how much Covid cash getting thrown around how much of that is going to schools so they could renovate for better airflow to help keep kids from getting sick?

We got proof that people can be just as or even more productive working from home, which reduces stress in the population and is that much less car exhaust getting pumped into the air, but empty head suit wearing John Business dickhead says "GET BACK IN THOSE OFFICES MIDDLE MANAGEMENT NEEDS TO CONTROL AND BELITTLE YOU OR THEY'LL GET SAD AND DIE".

Everyone on the planet knows that you shouldn't come in when sick or even if you think you're sick, but things are set up to punish you if you operate that way when they don't have to be.

INSTEAD the main take away for most people is that if you and a bunch of other idiots get mad and threaten government officials they'll reopen Applebees.

It's not great!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Governments have spent so long trying to legislate reality that they no longer understand that they can't simply pass a law or obtain a court order to make a pandemic go away.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Recently had a debate on this in a group I'm a part of. I was all for keeping masks because we regularly have oldsters and very young kids around.  Then someone started in on "tired of breathing my own carbon dioxide" and "want to stop living in fear".

I gave up because those are irrational arguments and they're just there to give cover to people who want to shove responsibility on other people.

/still masking
//you're welcome, bareface
///live mad about it.


Tell you what, I'd much rather breathe my own carbon dioxide than someone else's.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inelegy: So, to sum up this article:  Gotta keep fear alive, because clicks.


So to sum up this post, we really need a better education system.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Valter: Allow me to transliterate the long-ass thread into something most folk can understand:

We're FARKED


Inconceivably so.

blog.discountasp.netView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My doctor is still all for masking social distancing in general. But she's said in my case it really doesn't matter what the COVID cases are like in general, I'm very likely screwed if I catch it so continued masking, social distancing, and boosters as soon as available are all my personal medical routines.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Three waves a year on average, mostly novel variants. Some will be milder than the original. Some will be deadlier than the original.

Forever.

Welcome to an endemic future.


At least it's not hemorrhagic fever carried by fleas and ticks.
 
