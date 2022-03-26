 Skip to content
(NPR)   Cops purposely kill someone? Protected immunity. Medical professional accidentally kills someone? Time for some red state justice   (npr.org)
    Nursing, Crime, Criminal law, RaDonda Vaught, Common law, Nashville, Tennessee, Health care, Jury  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, this is farked up. Adjustments need to be made.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"WHATABOUT COPS" is the name of my Swedish Death Metal band

/Just because cops get away with death by gross negligence and/or murder does not mean that others should be able to do the same
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No wonder many hospitals are having problems trying to hire people
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some bullshiat.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So you're saying we should give cops first aid training to be considered health care workers as a loophole to hold them accountable?

memegenerator.netView Full Size


Throw on those abortion laws from Texas so that citizens can also sue and you've got yourself a deal!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cops just kill unsavoury types who interact with police... Probably doing us all a favor...

Medical professionals might kill good people!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Vaught was tasked to retrieve Versed from a computerized medication cabinet but instead grabbed a powerful paralyzer, vecuronium. According to an investigation report filed in her court case, the nurse overlooked several warning signs as she withdrew the wrong drug - including that Versed is a liquid but vecuronium is a powder - and then injected Murphey and left her to be scanned. By the time the error was discovered, Murphey was brain-dead."

How was the powder injected? I understand no one is perfect, but this is a pretty bad mistake.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the nurse should've planted some drugs and a knife.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to the AMA, there are between 250k and 400k deaths every year due to medical malpractice.

Even at their worst, Cops and crooks' homicide numbers combined are farking rookie numbers by comparison.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, you see, medicine is science-based ooga booga, where as cops killing someone with guns is American Fark Yeah biatch patriotism.

I hope that clears it up for you.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

She totally deserves the jail time.  Mistakes are made but that one was like "I accidentally fed my child drano instead of cereal because they were both in the same cupboard." It goes beyond mistake territory to I don't give a fark about this job land.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yeah, we are likely getting a very cursory look at the details of the case. Similarly, look at the Dr. Death podcast for another example of medical "mistakes" that resulted in criminal charges.

All that being said, I would like an educated law Farker to kind of postulate why the police profession has the immunity exception carved out when other life or death professions do not. Whether you believe it is correct or not, the rationale should be articulable.

I am looking for a reasoned rationale, not a flippant "blue lives matter" answer.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Republicans have never let anything like good sense, rationality, or compassion get in the way of a good lynching.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well, you see, medicine is science-based ooga booga, where as cops killing someone with guns is American Fark Yeah biatch patriotism.

I hope that clears it up for you.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Albert911emt: Well, you see, medicine is science-based ooga booga, where as cops killing someone with guns is American Fark Yeah biatch patriotism.

I hope that clears it up for you.

[i.imgflip.com image 350x268]


What is wrong about what he said?
Can you explain in English without using a stupid gif?
Do you think he's not repeating actual Republican beliefs?
Because he is.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Deaths caused by the medical profession are one of the leading causes of death overall.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/accidental-injury.htm

"A meta-analysis of such studies concluded that the average annual death rate from such errors in the first decade of the 2000s was in the neighborhood of 250,000. That's more than enough to make medical care gone awry the number three cause of death "

https://www.statnews.com/2021/08/04/medical-errors-accidents-ongoing-preventable-health-threat/

By comparison there were 1051 police shootings in 2021.

"Sadly, the trend of fatal police shootings in the United States seems to only be increasing, with a total 138 civilians having been shot, nine of whom were Black, as of March 2022. In 2021, there were 1,055 fatal police shootings, and in 2020 there were 1,021 fatal shootings. Additionally, the rate of fatal police shootingsamong Black Americans was much higher than that for any other ethnicity, standing at 38 fatal shootings per million of the population as of March 2022. "

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

None of these are good numbers but have some perspective.

And as to Subby's ACAB headline I'll copy this yet again.

Yeah I'm lazy! Just copying this from another ACAB thread.

This ACAB stance of the far left has proven very effective! I think it's important Farkers continue bringing it up.

"A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 75% of surveyed Americans say that "the defunding of police departments" is "a reason that violent crime is increasing in the United States." 

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017e-dcb9-da25-ad7f-fdfd3f6f0000&nname=playbook&nid=0000014f-1646-d88f-a1cf-5f46b7bd0000&nrid=0000014e-f115-dd93-ad7f-f91513e50001&nlid=630318

Carry on!
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's almost like comparing medical mistakes and police shootings is farking stupid.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's almost like nurses should only have a half dozen patients to care for instead of 30 at a time.
 
