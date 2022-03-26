 Skip to content
(WCJB Gainesville)   911 caller: Help This guy's gonna shoot himself Cops: Not on our watch. That's our farking job   (wcjb.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Toolbox full of hammers.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I came and moved to Hawthorne so we will never have something like this. Apparently, nobody is immune. It happens. It is what it is."

What is it about his particular neighborhood, that he thinks makes it immune from suicidal people? Folks are walking around with some strange ideas in their heads.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think Americans would be more concerned by the fact that "suicide by cop" is so commonplace, we actually have a name for it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: You'd think Americans would be more concerned by the fact that "suicide by cop" is so commonplace, we actually have a name for it.


It's a free service. Suicide booth even costs 25 cents. Some people can't afford that.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size


Wanted for questioning...on how to improve their technique for next time!
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to try to commit suicide, you are going to jail.
If you can't get yourself to commit suicide, the police will help you.
If you are unsuccessful at committing suicide, your medical bills will help you be successful next time
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: You'd think Americans would be more concerned by the fact that "suicide by cop" is so commonplace, we actually have a name for it.


They're even doing complementary house calls now.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought most PDs require a mental health counselor to accompany cops whenever they get a call about a suicidal person. Mainly to avoid sh*t exactly like this from happening.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 403x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: HugeMistake: You'd think Americans would be more concerned by the fact that "suicide by cop" is so commonplace, we actually have a name for it.

It's a free service. Suicide booth even costs 25 cents. Some people can't afford that.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: You'd think Americans would be more concerned by the fact that "suicide by cop" is so commonplace, we actually have a name for it.


Look, we'll address suicide by cop once we get a handle on homicide by cop, OK?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I thought most PDs require a mental health counselor to accompany cops whenever they get a call about a suicidal person. Mainly to avoid sh*t exactly like this from happening.


I told that sergeant lady the only letters I need to know are G U N.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images5.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "I came and moved to Hawthorne so we will never have something like this. Apparently, nobody is immune. It happens. It is what it is."

What is it about his particular neighborhood, that he thinks makes it immune from suicidal people? Folks are walking around with some strange ideas in their heads.


Lol. He moved to Florida to escape gun violence.
Sir, this is America. Guns have more rights than minorities and women. Plus, he's in the middle of the state where there are more guns than teeth.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a person is far enough gone to have a gun ready to shoot themselves, you can't trust that weapon won't suddenly be aimed at someone else.

So yes, if you can't get them to put it down, they're getting shot the moment that weapon moves.

And yes, it's going to be a gun and not a taser, because a taser isn't reliable enough.  Tasers are to avoid a wrestling match, not to stop an imminent deadly threat.

Having said that, my understanding is programs sending social workers out on such calls with cops have a better success rate (where success means everybody lives) than cops only, so maybe we ought to divert some police funding to making that more common.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If a person is far enough gone to have a gun ready to shoot themselves, you can't trust that weapon won't suddenly be aimed at someone else.

So yes, if you can't get them to put it down, they're getting shot the moment that weapon moves.

And yes, it's going to be a gun and not a taser, because a taser isn't reliable enough.  Tasers are to avoid a wrestling match, not to stop an imminent deadly threat.

Having said that, my understanding is programs sending social workers out on such calls with cops have a better success rate (where success means everybody lives) than cops only, so maybe we ought to divert some police funding to making that more common.


LOL, you cop apologist.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case and considering whether to file charges. All deputies involved are being placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard policy.

Charges against the cops or the guy or both? Nice reporting, dumbass.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A neighbor is shocked because it's usually is a quiet area.

Can't the cops take some of their tank budget and buy silencers?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Unsung_Hero: If a person is far enough gone to have a gun ready to shoot themselves, you can't trust that weapon won't suddenly be aimed at someone else.

So yes, if you can't get them to put it down, they're getting shot the moment that weapon moves.

And yes, it's going to be a gun and not a taser, because a taser isn't reliable enough.  Tasers are to avoid a wrestling match, not to stop an imminent deadly threat.

Having said that, my understanding is programs sending social workers out on such calls with cops have a better success rate (where success means everybody lives) than cops only, so maybe we ought to divert some police funding to making that more common.

LOL, you cop apologist.


Didn't make it to the last paragraph, did you?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm lazy! Just copying this from another ACAB thread.

This ACAB stance of the far left has proven very effective! I think it's important Farkers continue bringing it up.

"A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 75% of surveyed Americans say that "the defunding of police departments" is "a reason that violent crime is increasing in the United States." 

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017e-dcb9-da25-ad7f-fdfd3f6f0000&nname=playbook&nid=0000014f-1646-d88f-a1cf-5f46b7bd0000&nrid=0000014e-f115-dd93-ad7f-f91513e50001&nlid=630318
 
SidFishious
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: SidFishious: Unsung_Hero: If a person is far enough gone to have a gun ready to shoot themselves, you can't trust that weapon won't suddenly be aimed at someone else.

So yes, if you can't get them to put it down, they're getting shot the moment that weapon moves.

And yes, it's going to be a gun and not a taser, because a taser isn't reliable enough.  Tasers are to avoid a wrestling match, not to stop an imminent deadly threat.

Having said that, my understanding is programs sending social workers out on such calls with cops have a better success rate (where success means everybody lives) than cops only, so maybe we ought to divert some police funding to making that more common.

LOL, you cop apologist.

Didn't make it to the last paragraph, did you?


Yes, I did, and it's a shiatty cover for your trollriffic, arseholic opinion. Making excuses for police murdering someone with severe mental health issues is truly gross.
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't let a disturbed individual shoot himself - that shot would cost a cop a two-plus week paid vacation while his excessive force is swept under the rug.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh goody, now one of Fark's absolute worst people is here to defend the poor, maligned police with his mirror universe, moron Vulcan 'logic'.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Yeah I'm lazy! Just copying this from another ACAB thread.

This ACAB stance of the far left has proven very effective! I think it's important Farkers continue bringing it up.

"A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 75% of surveyed Americans say that "the defunding of police departments" is "a reason that violent crime is increasing in the United States." 

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017e-dcb9-da25-ad7f-fdfd3f6f0000&nname=playbook&nid=0000014f-1646-d88f-a1cf-5f46b7bd0000&nrid=0000014e-f115-dd93-ad7f-f91513e50001&nlid=630318


Yeah, because once again opinions are as good as facts.

Violent crime increases have nothing to do with stagnant wages, increasing rent/food/fuel prices, or any of the sort.

It's always those pesky liberals!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KCinPA: "the defunding of police departments"


I'll take things that aren't happening for (whatever), Alex
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Yeah I'm lazy! Just copying this from another ACAB thread.

This ACAB stance of the far left has proven very effective! I think it's important Farkers continue bringing it up.

"A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 75% of surveyed Americans say that "the defunding of police departments" is "a reason that violent crime is increasing in the United States." 

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017e-dcb9-da25-ad7f-fdfd3f6f0000&nname=playbook&nid=0000014f-1646-d88f-a1cf-5f46b7bd0000&nrid=0000014e-f115-dd93-ad7f-f91513e50001&nlid=630318


TAH DAAAAAAAAH!
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/cities-vowed-2020-cut-police-funding-budgets-expanded-2021-rcna9864

Be a better troll.
 
acouvis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Lambskincoat: "I came and moved to Hawthorne so we will never have something like this. Apparently, nobody is immune. It happens. It is what it is."

What is it about his particular neighborhood, that he thinks makes it immune from suicidal people? Folks are walking around with some strange ideas in their heads.

Lol. He moved to Florida to escape gun violence.
Sir, this is America. Guns have more rights than minorities and women. Plus, he's in the middle of the state where there are more guns than teeth.


moved to Florida to escape gun violence?  Thats like moving to Hawaii to avoid water...
 
