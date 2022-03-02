 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 31 of WW3: Macron plans to evacuate Mariupol, Biden meets with Ukrainian officials, Russia says phase 1 of their global humiliation is complete, Lithuania and Denmark support Poland's humanitarian plan. It's your Saturday Ukraine Invasion thread   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Joe Biden, Kiev, Poland, US President Joe Biden, Russia, Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, 9-year-old  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Mar 2022 at 9:00 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

memegenerator.netView Full Size


Macron plans to evacuate Mariupol with Greece and Turkey:
https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1180694/macron-coordinating-with-greece-turkey-over-mariupol-siege/

Charles de Gaulle carrier group arrives in Greece:
https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1180600/charles-de-gaulle-arrives-in-faliro-bay-ahead-of-belharra-signatures/

CNN:
The United Nations has received "increasing information" corroborating the existence of mass graves in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and it has been able to get "satellite information" on one such grave, said Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

CNN:
A senior adviser to the Ukrainian minister of defense told CNN the notorious Russian private military group Wagner was involved in an alleged assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"They wanted to assassinate the leadership of Ukraine: our president and prime minister. That was the goal and a couple of them were sent to Ukraine without any success," Markian Lubkivskyi, an adviser to Ukraine's defense minister said.
Lubkivskyi said the plot was confirmed by Ukraine's intelligence service and special forces in charge of protecting Zelensky.
"All these documents and the necessary proof will be presented to the International Court," he said, adding that he couldn't reveal more due to operational reasons.
CNN was unable to independently confirm the claims.

CNN: The Russian military said on Friday that more than 1,300 military personnel had been killed in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a much higher figure on Friday, at 16,000 Russian troops. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked energy producing countries at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday to increase oil and gas output to avoid Russia's global "blackmail."
"The future of Europe rests on your efforts, I ask you to increase the output of energy to ensure that everyone is Russia understands that you cannot use energy as a weapon," Zelensky told the political forum virtually.
"[Qatar] can make their contribution to the stabilization of Europe," he said.
Zelensky also referenced other conflict-stricken countries, saying the international order needs to be protected not just for Ukraine, but for Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen.

US President Joe Biden will attend a meeting Saturday with Ukrainian officials as he completes his visit to Poland.
The White House said Biden would drop by a meeting between his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Ukrainian counterparts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
It comes as Ukraine laments the outcomes of this week's NATO summit, which rebuffed calls from the country's leader to impose a no-fly zone.
"We expected more bravery. We expected some bold decisions," Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodomyr Zelensky, told the Atlantic Council in a live video interview Friday.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held an official meeting on Saturday, state media reported, amid speculation over his whereabouts and health during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of #Ukraine reports the suicide of the commander of the 13th Tank Regiment of the 4th Tank Division of #Russia

The #US Federal Communications Commission put Kaspersky Lab on the list of companies that pose a threat to national security Kaspersky Lab said it was disappointed with the decision and believed it was politically motivated.

The head of the #Kyiv region administration said that #Russian troops entered the town of #Slavutich, near #Chernobyl.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The former commander of the land forces of #Poland, General #Skrzyczak, said on TV that the #Kaliningrad region had been under #Russian occupation since 1945. He added that this territory was originally a part of Prussia and Poland, so Poland has a legal right to claim it.

German Chancellor #Scholz said that #Germany is able to abandon #Russian #gas faster than it is commonly believed. The chancellor also added that the process of independence of the #EU countries from Russian gas is now irreversible.

#Polish Prime Minister states that not only #Lithuania and #Denmark support the introduction of peacekeepers in #Ukraine: "Today I can say that other member states have expressed their approval, but they also expect some support and a common voice from #NATO".

A #Moscow City Duma deputy suggested that six more countries - #Kazakhstan, #Moldova, #Poland, #Lithuania, #Latvia, and #Estonia - should be "denazified".

#Russia transfers troops to #Ukraine from #Georgia The Washington Post writes about it with reference to a representative of the Pentagon. It probably refers to soldiers and equipment deployed in occupied #Abkhazia and South #Ossetia.

Russian forces no longer have full control of Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city that President Vladimir Putin's forces managed to capture as part of his invasion, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday.

Belarusian Volunteer Battalion officially joins Ukraine's military. The members of the battalion named after Kastus Kalinouski, Belarusian 19th century writer and revolutionary, took oath and became part of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The video shows the battalion taking oath to Belarus, in the Belarusian language. The Belarusian language is endangered as the regime of dictator Alexander Lukashenko favors Russian and discriminates against Belarusian speakers, who are already a minority.

German state of Lower Saxony makes displaying 'Z' symbol criminal offense. The Russian symbol is used to express support of Moscow's war against Ukraine. Another German state Bavaria also made a similar statement.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington Post:
Thousands of Russian troops are stationed atmilitary outposts from Georgia to Syria to Tajikistan, many of them assigned to motorized rifle brigades that experts consider combat-capable and ready to deploy immediately.
Those forces have become the centerpiece of what the Pentagon believesis the Kremlin's plan to keep its ground offensive going,as Russian commanders in Ukraine sustain heavy casualties. According to the Pentagon, Russia now hasbetween 85 and 90 percent ofits "combat power" remaining after meeting a ferocious resistance in and around cities throughout the country. The invading force numbered about 150,000 personnel.

Washington Post:
An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 IT specialists alone have recently left, according to a Russian technology trade group, which predicts another 100,000 might leave by the end of April. Others in the outbound stampede include entrepreneurs, researchers and artists. The pace of this brain drain is especially impressive given how difficult sanctions have made it to buy plane tickets or otherwise conduct transactions across borders, as well as how expensive travel has become. The Russian government hasn't yet blocked emigration, but it is trying to slow the flow by interrogating those who leave or offering enticements to tech workers who stay.
Russians are fleeing for multiple reasons. Some object to their government's actions. Many are likely motivated by the threats to their livelihoods and freedoms, resulting from both Western sanctions and Putin's domestic crackdown. Day-to-day work has become more challenging, foreign-based tech firms have pulled out of the country, and basic websites have been blocked. Getting paid has also become difficult, thanks to sanctions affecting the financial system.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Farid Chitav and 11 his subordinates from Russian National Guard (Росгвардия) refused to go to Ukraine. Their regiment from Krasnodar was ordered to Ukraine and they objected. They said that they don't have a foreign passport and thus can't cross Russian border legally.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The Russian military said Friday it has started a military exercise involving more than 3,000 troops on a chain of islands including those disputed with Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The Swedish government is calling on the EU to ban Russian ships from EU ports. Swedish MEP
@weimers agrees but says that Sweden should lead the way and ban Russian ships from Swedish ports if the EU is slow to act. "Confiscate the ships, deport sailors," - he writes.

Line of young Polish men on their way to enlist in the Territorial Defence Forces. The Polish Army is growing quickly.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Almost overnight, Poland has gone from being one of Europe's most homogeneous societies to hosting the world's fourth-largest refugee population (after Turkey, Colombia and the United States, respectively).
Poland's President Andrzej Duda: "If someone wants to attack us, he has to take into account that we will stand firm to defend our homeland. And I can assure you that Poland is large enough for us to bury all attackers in our soil" - ONET

Zelenskyy meets with the Parliament Speakers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Add another Colonel to the pile: Colonel Ruslan Rudnev was a Su-25 attack aircraft pilot based in the Far East. He was killed in Ukraine and buried on March 1.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Washington Post:
An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 IT specialists alone have recently left, according to a Russian technology trade group, which predicts another 100,000 might leave by the end of April. Others in the outbound stampede include entrepreneurs, researchers and artists. The pace of this brain drain is especially impressive given how difficult sanctions have made it to buy plane tickets or otherwise conduct transactions across borders, as well as how expensive travel has become. The Russian government hasn't yet blocked emigration, but it is trying to slow the flow by interrogating those who leave or offering enticements to tech workers who stay.
Russians are fleeing for multiple reasons. Some object to their government's actions. Many are likely motivated by the threats to their livelihoods and freedoms, resulting from both Western sanctions and Putin's domestic crackdown. Day-to-day work has become more challenging, foreign-based tech firms have pulled out of the country, and basic websites have been blocked. Getting paid has also become difficult, thanks to sanctions affecting the financial system.


And each and every one of them should be forced into refugee centers.  They didn't stop Putin when they had the chance, they should suffer like other refugees, be they Ukrainians in Europe or brown people leaving Central and South America for the US.  But, because they are white, and have 'special skills' they will get a pass right back into society.  Realistically, we need more people without 'special skills,' because the unskilled workers will actually work.  At this point, we assume all Russians leaving are all pure as the driven snow, but there are probably a few with plans to infiltrate and report back to whatever entity succeeds the current crop of tyrants.  Meanwhile, brown people speaking English with a Hispanic inflections and rhythms, are assumed to be drug dealing rapists, even the children and must be herded into oversized kennels.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Washington Post:
An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 IT specialists alone have recently left, according to a Russian technology trade group, which predicts another 100,000 might leave by the end of April. Others in the outbound stampede include entrepreneurs, researchers and artists. The pace of this brain drain is especially impressive given how difficult sanctions have made it to buy plane tickets or otherwise conduct transactions across borders, as well as how expensive travel has become. The Russian government hasn't yet blocked emigration, but it is trying to slow the flow by interrogating those who leave or offering enticements to tech workers who stay.
Russians are fleeing for multiple reasons. Some object to their government's actions. Many are likely motivated by the threats to their livelihoods and freedoms, resulting from both Western sanctions and Putin's domestic crackdown. Day-to-day work has become more challenging, foreign-based tech firms have pulled out of the country, and basic websites have been blocked. Getting paid has also become difficult, thanks to sanctions affecting the financial system.

And each and every one of them should be forced into refugee centers.  They didn't stop Putin when they had the chance, they should suffer like other refugees, be they Ukrainians in Europe or brown people leaving Central and South America for the US.  But, because they are white, and have 'special skills' they will get a pass right back into society.  Realistically, we need more people without 'special skills,' because the unskilled workers will actually work.  At this point, we assume all Russians leaving are all pure as the driven snow, but there are probably a few with plans to infiltrate and report back to whatever entity succeeds the current crop of tyrants.  Meanwhile, brown people speaking English with a Hispanic inflections and rhythms, are assumed to be drug dealing rapists, even the children and must be herded into ov ...


I agree with you. The WaPo Opinion piece says that they think that these people and more should be welcomed to the West and given asylum in order to brain drain Russia. My reaction is much harsher than that. They are understandably fleeing Russia, but Putin's invasion of Georgia, his genocide in Chechnya, his occupation of the Donbass and Crimea did not concern them. They are fleeing now because of sanctions, not because they are anti-Putin.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headline for this in Fandom isn't likely to get greenlit, but on Friday night a friend of mine (the son of a good friend) vowed to crack an egg over his head if he didn't set a world record in Elden Ring. Hours later, he upped the ante: he'd crack two eggs over his head if he did set a WR.

Twitch stream recording here: it's Mitchriz (who was also the first person in history to complete Sekiro while completely blindfolded):
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1436919341

He set a world record (23 minutes, 37 seconds), and I've obviously already texted a snapshot to his parents.
Fark user imageView Full Size


// Unredacted pic because he's not actually named Mitchriz (not even Mitch), and because his GamesDoneQuick charity blindfolded Sekiro run was written up everywhere in January.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image 500x1500]


"Well, speaking personally, I would annex the Sudetenland."

but in seriousness: thank you for all the links and quotes.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tintar: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image 500x1500]

"Well, speaking personally, I would annex the Sudetenland."

but in seriousness: thank you for all the links and quotes.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]


Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.


Germany
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, it's Germany's!!   I should have known 😑🙄
 
Tracianne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine:  The Ukrainian Territorial Defense fighters captured a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier in Huliaipole, #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As expected, the APC was recovered with a tractor.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.

Germany


😒
I had to Google it.   Im bad with flags.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
List of killed/captured/missing Russian officers, March 24

for those of you keeping track at home.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1L261 radar vehicle of a 1L260 Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar complex. Another significant radar system lost by the Russian war-machine...all according to plan of course!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anonymous: The All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), propaganda branch of the Russian Federation has been fully compromised with an exfil of 740GB Sample of the data on the image full dump expected soon #UkraineWar #Ukraine #Russia.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.

Germany

😒
I had to Google it.   Im bad with flags.


Vexed by vexillology? In my FARK? It's more likely than you think!
 
fourthsword
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Goddamnit, it's Germany's!!   I should have known 😑🙄


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A #Moscow City Duma deputy suggested that six more countries - #Kazakhstan, #Moldova, #Poland, #Lithuania, #Latvia, and #Estonia - should be "denazified".


Why isn't Russia on that supply chart under Armored Vehicles; they supply plenty of tanks.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was going to post this weeks ago in response to the 'is zelinskyy still alive?' questions, but it seemed like the delusional aspects of it didn't quite fit.  So here's to hoping that Payton runs out of cake soon:

Portal - 'Still Alive'
Youtube Y6ljFaKRTrI

/and he's not going to leave Ukraine
//he's just going to focus on the Donbas region
///because he still thinks he has a chance there
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.


Germany
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: My headline for this in Fandom isn't likely to get greenlit, but on Friday night a friend of mine (the son of a good friend) vowed to crack an egg over his head if he didn't set a world record in Elden Ring. Hours later, he upped the ante: he'd crack two eggs over his head if he did set a WR.

Twitch stream recording here: it's Mitchriz (who was also the first person in history to complete Sekiro while completely blindfolded):
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1436919341

He set a world record (23 minutes, 37 seconds), and I've obviously already texted a snapshot to his parents.
[Fark user image image 425x393]

// Unredacted pic because he's not actually named Mitchriz (not even Mitch), and because his GamesDoneQuick charity blindfolded Sekiro run was written up everywhere in January.


That's nice and all but threadjack much?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Having grown up in the Cold War 1980s, a current day bumbling, incompetent Russian Army has ruined all those Tom Clancy books I read back then.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "We expected more bravery. We expected some bold decisions," Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Volodomyr Zelensky, told the Atlantic Council in a live video interview Friday.


Such optimism.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not to derail with Countryball/Polandball memes, but this one is funny too.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Having grown up in the Cold War 1980s, a current day bumbling, incompetent Russian Army has ruined all those Tom Clancy books I read back then.


I think it's fair to say the USSR was way better organised then this shower.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zenith: Mad Scientist: Having grown up in the Cold War 1980s, a current day bumbling, incompetent Russian Army has ruined all those Tom Clancy books I read back then.

I think it's fair to say the USSR was way better organised then this shower.


It would be tough to be more disorganized
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In other news, Ukrainian army they/thems are changing Russian soldier identifiers to was/were
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Updated Risk rules:
- If Ural attacks Ukraine, Ural gets extra defending dice each roll.
- For each 4 Armies lost by Ural, one additional army is gained by Ural.
- Other European countries can lend Ukraine one army once in defense if Ural attacks Ukraine on its turn.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.

Germany

😒
I had to Google it.   Im bad with flags.


They left out Belgium at least. Same colors, but vertical pattern.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know much about much but folks that fight this hard for their country and freedom are the ones you want on your side. The assholes like Tucker and MTG ought to get put in boxes with no breathing holes and sent to Russia.

Or other options:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fourthsword: raerae1980: Goddamnit, it's Germany's!!   I should have known 😑🙄

[Fark user image image 425x433]


Porkchop sandwiches!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

urger: fourthsword: raerae1980: Goddamnit, it's Germany's!!   I should have known 😑🙄

[Fark user image image 425x433]

Porkchop sandwiches!


You don't know how to cook anything.

Yeah I do!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

urger: fourthsword: raerae1980: Goddamnit, it's Germany's!!   I should have known 😑🙄

[Fark user image image 425x433]

Porkchop sandwiches!


How to age yourself on the internet with a gif or meme:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image image 500x1500]

Well now I feel dumb asking whose flag is black, red and yellow.


I had a weird experience with Prof Harebrayne in Ace Attorney's "Hello, My Name Is" badge.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Usually that's the sort of thing they'd make out of a flag. "But that's not the German flag!" I thought. Until I realized this was taking place in the Meiji Era.

/Is also bad with flags
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

qorkfiend: Zenith: Mad Scientist: Having grown up in the Cold War 1980s, a current day bumbling, incompetent Russian Army has ruined all those Tom Clancy books I read back then.

I think it's fair to say the USSR was way better organised then this shower.

It would be tough to be more disorganized


Give them time, they'll find a way
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.