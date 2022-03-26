 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida Man is dead. He died in the most Florida way possible   (cnn.com) divider line
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll be back
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn you subby! I wanted this one.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't mention the driver's BAC. We probably can't even put this on the list, let alone use any superlatives.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be the most Florida, he would have had to be high on meth too, so almost - but not quite - The Florida Way
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Article doesn't mention the driver's BAC. We probably can't even put this on the list, let alone use any superlatives.


*shakes tiny drunken fist*
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.


An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.


Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.


A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Croc!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eaten by a drunk gator?
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that be Covid?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.


He also had leprosy, which he had gotten while attempting to Fark an armadillo.
There. Perfect Florida story now.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alltim: Wouldn't that be Covid?


This comment censored by order of Ron DeSantis

Wouldn't you like to take a trip to your local Walmart with the FREEDUM to be unmasked?
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.


Holy crap, that's one fast deer!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where did he get a saddle, midget and jumper cables at that time of night?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.


They have also have small weird key deer. Because, Florida. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.


I'm glad the mrs is okay though! We tend to have some nasty antler-related injuries locally at times.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.

I'm glad the mrs is okay though! We tend to have some nasty antler-related injuries locally at times.


She was very lucky, she clipped its rear end as it leapt across the road. She was in the left-hand lane of a 2-lane state route. It flew spinning off the road, cleared the other lane and landed in the ditch. The Jeep thankfully withstood it and no one was harmed.

Except the poor deer.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q says  it is a conspiracy. This guy had proof the Deep State stole the election and they used 5G to program  that gator to take this guy out!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 386x500]


there it is. well played
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mating season for alligators, which could be why that one was um, looking for love in all the wrong places.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: alltim: Wouldn't that be Covid?

This comment censored by order of Ron DeSantis

Wouldn't you like to take a trip to your local Walmart with the FREEDUM to be unmasked?


Ronnie better hope there's never a homosexual Covid variant. People will die and no one could say why.

In fact, if cause of death in Florida cannot be determined, we should just assume it was teh ghey and the coroner isn't legally allowed to say.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guapo! No!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby may be jumping the gun here.
I await the autopsies of the Florida Man and alligator to find out if either were on meth to determine if this qualifies as average Florida or most Florida.
 
thepresence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: To be the most Florida, he would have had to be high on meth too, so almost - but not quite - The Florida Way


Maybe the alligator was.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Article doesn't mention the driver's BAC. We probably can't even put this on the list, let alone use any superlatives.


Big Alligator Content?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sheriff's office will conduct a standard fatal crash investigation to determine what factors may have contributed to the accident."

Cause of death: Florida Man
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopkins and the alligator were both deceased when detectives arrived on the scene.

Glad that's cleared up. Poor alligator.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Article doesn't mention the driver's BAC. We probably can't even put this on the list, let alone use any superlatives.


Yeah, no time is given.  An alligator in the road at night would be hard to spot.  There's no signs of a Florida man beyond the fact that it's Florida.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you, Subby, and your clickbait headline. No meth, no bathsalts, no police standoff, etc.

What kind of car was he driving? Let's see one of the results from "Florida man vehicle."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hell, here's a bonus of the some of the other top results:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then we'll send him off in the most Florida way possible:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the alligator OK?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I haven't read the above comments before posting, so apologies beforehand. So before skimming TFA I in my usual sarcasm thought " What? Getting chewed on by a gator while rolling his pickup?
/I guess we left out during a hurricane at EPCOT.
 
ftroop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Hopkins' car "veered off the road" and turned into a ditch"

I didn't know you could hit something that hard
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
a representative of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told CNN car crashes involving alligators are "not common."

But not rare either obviously. I was driving through Canada number of years ago and I got the local news on the radio. The two top stories were "driver crashes into bear" and "driver crashes into moose". Needless to say, I slowed down quite a bit. Don't want to hit no wildlife, no sir.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.


Why didn't she just follow at a safe distance until it was clear to pull the deer over and give it a speeding ticket? No need to assault it

Or was it Black?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.

I'm glad the mrs is okay though! We tend to have some nasty antler-related injuries locally at times.

She was very lucky, she clipped its rear end as it leapt across the road. She was in the left-hand lane of a 2-lane state route. It flew spinning off the road, cleared the other lane and landed in the ditch. The Jeep thankfully withstood it and no one was harmed.

Except the poor deer.


So, BBQ venison at least?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "driver crashes into moose"


People usually die in this one.

The legs hold most of the moose above the hood at impact.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unless Florida Man was high on bath salts and shot himself in the face while illegally poaching alligators, it's not the most Florida way to die.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lots of wildlife in Florida.

Tons of animals that get onto the county roads too. In the 25 years I have lived here I have had to dodge:

Deer, so many deer
Hogs
Turkeys
An alligator
Fox
Rabbits
Gopher Tortoise
Eastern Diamondback
Raccoons
Opossums
Bobcat
Armadillos
River Otter
Turkey Vultures
Red Tailed Hawk
Chickens
Cows
Iguanas

So yeah, pay attention while driving because Florida sucks so bad sometimes that even the wildlife are looking for a fast way out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Florida man is dead, long live Florida man!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Lots of wildlife in Florida.

Tons of animals that get onto the county roads too. In the 25 years I have lived here I have had to dodge:

Deer, so many deer
Hogs
Turkeys
An alligator
Fox
Rabbits
Gopher Tortoise
Eastern Diamondback
Raccoons
Opossums
Bobcat
Armadillos
River Otter
Turkey Vultures
Red Tailed Hawk
Chickens
Cows
Iguanas

So yeah, pay attention while driving because Florida sucks so bad sometimes that even the wildlife are looking for a fast way out.


My grandmother went to get firewood one morning and found herself tangled up in a black snake. She peed herself and that is one of the hardest, strongest women I've ever seen. Florida sucks.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: ToughActinProlactin: hardinparamedic: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

Does Florida have a deer population? Asking for a friend.

A sizable one. Mrs Prolactin hit a deer doing 55 last week. Need a new headlight and radiator replacement.

I'm glad the mrs is okay though! We tend to have some nasty antler-related injuries locally at times.

She was very lucky, she clipped its rear end as it leapt across the road. She was in the left-hand lane of a 2-lane state route. It flew spinning off the road, cleared the other lane and landed in the ditch. The Jeep thankfully withstood it and no one was harmed.

Except the poor deer.

So, BBQ venison at least?


Sadly no, she had no way of transporting it, no knowhow to butcher it, and we live in a motel. She just called the police and let them handle it.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.


Okay, but what about the man?
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A guy told me this story. Him and his buddies were driving and he hit a deer in his truck. The guys behind him pulled over , gutted the deer, and threw it in the back of their truck and then went deer hunting.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: p89tech: Lurky McLurkerton: Unless he was naked, on bath salts, driving an unregistered truck with a don't tread on me flag, and also committing multiple other crimes with active warrants, that's not the most Florida way.

An armadillo also needs to be involved somehow.

He also had leprosy, which he had gotten while attempting to Fark an armadillo.
There. Perfect Florida story now.


...and then his face was eaten by a chimp on the loose?
 
