(Yahoo)   Nurse drives over 40 miles to lottery headquarters to cash in her $600 winning lottery ticket, only to be told that it wasn't a $600 winner   (yahoo.com) divider line
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
drives over 40 miles

Wow can you imagine driving so far?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Paying bills with lotto money. It's the capitalist way.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welcome to Hell, Nikita.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The hundred grand will pay for the gas and she can maybe have enough left get a candy bar and a soda on the way home.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.


**** $113K to $80K****
Yes I see the errors of my way...
Still, getting taxed on Lottery winnings is weak sauce.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Klyukva: drives over 40 miles

Wow can you imagine driving so far?


Most days, I can't imagine getting out of bed.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Klyukva: drives over 40 miles

Wow can you imagine driving so far?


That would take minutes.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.


In Canada, lottery winnings are tax free.  Also, always paid as a lump sum.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.

**** $113K to $80K****
Yes I see the errors of my way...
Still, getting taxed on Lottery winnings is weak sauce.


Oh stop you're whining. She has $80,000 that she didn't have the day before.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.


In terms of the money paid out vs. money spent on the lottery, the government gets paid twice. First by taking a cut of sales and handing the rest out as prizes, then taking a cut of the prizes as taxes.

Of course, the difference is where all that money goes, since "the government" isn't a single monolithic entity; the profit from lottery sales is often specifically earmarked for things like school funding, whereas the taxes go to the federal government, state government, and in some cases local government as general revenue to be split according to their respective budgets.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wxboy: TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.

In terms of the money paid out vs. money spent on the lottery, the government gets paid twice. First by taking a cut of sales and handing the rest out as prizes, then taking a cut of the prizes as taxes.

Of course, the difference is where all that money goes, since "the government" isn't a single monolithic entity; the profit from lottery sales is often specifically earmarked for things like school funding, whereas the taxes go to the federal government, state government, and in some cases local government as general revenue to be split according to their respective budgets.


Except when they're not.

The Lottery: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 9PK-netuhHA
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I took a 100k retirement bonus for signing on a new contract the net worth was 58k after taxes. Thanks Trump. Meanwhile he paid 750$.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cakeman: When I took a 100k retirement bonus for signing on a new contract the net worth was 58k after taxes. Thanks Trump. Meanwhile he paid 750$.


It's expensive to be poor
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.

**** $113K to $80K****
Yes I see the errors of my way...
Still, getting taxed on Lottery winnings is weak sauce.


No, really, you start winning big money you have to starting thinking like a 1%er. That means every time you make more money, you have to complain even louder about all the taxes you pay while people who make far less money pay less taxes. Lotto winners are morally obligated to point out the unfairness of a system that treats the winners in life differently than simple poors.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klyukva: drives over 40 miles

Wow can you imagine driving so far?


In a mountainous state with no direct routes to your destination, that could be a 2-hour drive each way.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.


I hereby decree you Ruler For Lufe!

Where is my check?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: $130K down to $80K becuase taxes.
They took almost as much as she did, at the rate American Lotteries are taxed you may as well make them tax free and call them 50/50 raffles. That way the gov still steals their portion and you get something.


Lotteries won't let deadlines for payouts stretch past one year because people can try to be taxed as if it's a long term capital gain.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Boojum2k: If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.

I hereby decree you Ruler For Lufe!

Where is my check?


Ok, autocorrect, wtf is a lufe?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: the profit from lottery sales is often specifically earmarked for things like school funding


And then the legislature short-changes the school fund about the same amount (or more) as they would have to provide out of general revenue.

Don't kid yourself. Shifting the money around means the lottery money goes into general revenue to just waste.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hey Nurse!: Boojum2k: If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.

I hereby decree you Ruler For Lufe!

Where is my check?

Ok, autocorrect, wtf is a lufe?


A masculine lufa?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Hey Nurse!: Hey Nurse!: Boojum2k: If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.

I hereby decree you Ruler For Lufe!

Where is my check?

Ok, autocorrect, wtf is a lufe?

A masculine lufa?


Middle English
ve]
NounEdit
lufe f (nominative plural lufan)
Alternative form of lufu ("love")
https://en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/lufe
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: **** $113K to $80K****
Yes I see the errors of my way...
Still, getting taxed on Lottery winnings is weak sauce.


As someone who used to play the ponies in college....

Yes, its taxed as normal income in most states, and at the federal level. Now, some states have additional taxes they slap on it, some actually let it slide tax free. Nobody is paying tax on their 100 dollar scratcher or a grand or a few grand won over the course of the night at the casino or whatever, its not at a level that needs to be reported (and you make sure you are constantly cashing in if you go on a run like that). I had to do the paperwork all of 3 times to get paid out in a few years of pretty regular gambling. One was when there was a dead heat on the kentucky derby for 4th, and i hit the superfecta a few different ways on the same bet, and my like 12 dollar bet paid out something like 3k. The other 2 were for poker tournaments where i won a couple grand on probably 100 dollar buyins.

BUT, here is the thing, you are allowed to offset your gambling winnings with gambling losses. So all the lottery tickets she may have bought over the year, the dough she dropped at a casino, etc, can count against that. They WILL want documentation. In the old days the way people dealt with it was just go to the horse track a few times a year and pick up a bunch of losing tickets on the ground, sort them out for big bets, and say they were yours. I certainly didn't do that, it would be tax fraud, and don't encourage anyone else to do so, but if you are gambling enough where you have a shot at bigger jackpots, you are wracking up losses along the way as a cost of business. If this was just the one ticket she bought this year, well, you got farking lucky, stop biatching about taxes.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought it wad going to end with..."and after driving the 40 miles back, she realizes she has just spent $600 on gas."
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: hoodiowithtudio: Hey Nurse!: Hey Nurse!: Boojum2k: If anyone deserves a windfall lately it would be a nurse. Except my ex, anyway.

I hereby decree you Ruler For Lufe!

Where is my check?

Ok, autocorrect, wtf is a lufe?

A masculine lufa?

Middle English
ve]
NounEdit
lufe f (nominative plural lufan)
Alternative form of lufu ("love")
https://en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/lufe


Fine. Ruler For Love. Whatever. Show me the money!
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't understand.  How could she know she had a winning ticket without knowing how much she won?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: And then the legislature short-changes the school fund about the same amount (or more) as they would have to provide out of general revenue.

Don't kid yourself. Shifting the money around means the lottery money goes into general revenue to just waste.


Yeap, the lottery is whole heartedly a tax on the poor. At the same time though, without it, you would be back to people running numbers and even more underground gambling than already exists. So at least you are able to redirect some of that money.

I'll certainly buy a powerball ticket or whatever if i'm in line at the 7-11 and see some half billion dollar jackpot. Its worth a buck for the daydream. Same for some scratchoff tickets as gifts around the office.

But playing it daily is just another kind of addiction.
 
dobro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$80,000 to "pay some bills." Middle class America today where winning the jackpot means breaking about even.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: I don't understand.  How could she know she had a winning ticket without knowing how much she won?


My guess is she read it wrong, went to cash it, and the system said she needed to bring it in to the lottery place, as your local quick stop doesn't have 100k in the till and paperwork needed to pay you.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: TotallyRealNotFake: **** $113K to $80K****
Yes I see the errors of my way...
Still, getting taxed on Lottery winnings is weak sauce.

As someone who used to play the ponies in college....

Yes, its taxed as normal income in most states, and at the federal level. Now, some states have additional taxes they slap on it, some actually let it slide tax free. Nobody is paying tax on their 100 dollar scratcher or a grand or a few grand won over the course of the night at the casino or whatever, its not at a level that needs to be reported (and you make sure you are constantly cashing in if you go on a run like that). I had to do the paperwork all of 3 times to get paid out in a few years of pretty regular gambling. One was when there was a dead heat on the kentucky derby for 4th, and i hit the superfecta a few different ways on the same bet, and my like 12 dollar bet paid out something like 3k. The other 2 were for poker tournaments where i won a couple grand on probably 100 dollar buyins.

BUT, here is the thing, you are allowed to offset your gambling winnings with gambling losses. So all the lottery tickets she may have bought over the year, the dough she dropped at a casino, etc, can count against that. They WILL want documentation. In the old days the way people dealt with it was just go to the horse track a few times a year and pick up a bunch of losing tickets on the ground, sort them out for big bets, and say they were yours. I certainly didn't do that, it would be tax fraud, and don't encourage anyone else to do so, but if you are gambling enough where you have a shot at bigger jackpots, you are wracking up losses along the way as a cost of business. If this was just the one ticket she bought this year, well, you got farking lucky, stop biatching about taxes.


I keep a meticulous ledger with poker buy-ins and cashout amounts, and keep receipts for any tournaments that I play.

It's tedious, but it makes tax time easy, and it also makes me a better player to look at my hourly rate at various stakes
 
