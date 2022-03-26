 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   71 yr old man released from Denver jail after pickleball incident   (kdvr.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Arslan Guney, Basketball, Criminal law, Crime, College basketball, basketball court, 71-year-old man, Thursday morning  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2022 at 8:45 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I admit I didn't expect this to really be about pickleball. How refreshing!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least the noodle incident wasn't brought up.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's something a 71yo would do.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am curious how you cause $10,000 dollars of damage to a court with a permanent marker. Like, do you have to color in the entire thing so someone has to spend a month just using industrial cleaners and equipment on it?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bugerz: I am curious how you cause $10,000 dollars of damage to a court with a permanent marker. Like, do you have to color in the entire thing so someone has to spend a month just using industrial cleaners and equipment on it?


Whole court had to be stripped and resealed
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$10,000 of damage claimed and trying to lock him up for 1-3 years?
For something that requires an hour of effort and a $1 bottle of rubbing alcohol to remove?
https://www.thespruce.com/how-to-remove-permanent-marker-from-wood-5079775
What the actual fark?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF solvent did they use that they ruined their own floor? Did no one have a Mr. Clean magic eraser handy? The guy shouldn't be writing on other people's stuff with a sharpie, but he also shouldn't be responsible for them taking ill-advised steps that needlessly exacerbated the problem.

mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

peachpicker: WTF solvent did they use that they ruined their own floor? Did no one have a Mr. Clean magic eraser handy? The guy shouldn't be writing on other people's stuff with a sharpie, but he also shouldn't be responsible for them taking ill-advised steps that needlessly exacerbated the problem.

[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x850]


Those little sheets clean my stainless like whoa.  I still only do it when I am expecting company.  They stay covered with a protective layer of filth most of the time. Like me.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like an overreaction on both sides.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bugerz: I am curious how you cause $10,000 dollars of damage to a court with a permanent marker. Like, do you have to color in the entire thing so someone has to spend a month just using industrial cleaners and equipment on it?


They're gonna have to sand down to get rid of the marker and then the whole courts gonna have to be resurfaced. You can't do patches. Well, you can but it won't last. Or, they're just being drama queens. I've used those magic erasers when my then two-year-old went on a tirade  with permanent marker and it cleaned it all, including the television screen.
 
xanderak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dry erase pens are great for removing sharpie marks.  But they have said it will cost 10k, and now if it doesn't, they lose face.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.