 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Flu cases rising as more Americans forego masks, breathe all over each other   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Influenza, Flu cases, overall flu levels, Influenza vaccine, Weekly flu cases, Influenza pandemic, number of weekly flu-related hospitalizations, typical flu season  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok because our culture has a Freudian death wish we don't like to acknowledge.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll get shots like every year?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here in our house....

Is it cold?
Flu?
Covid?
Allergies?

Stuffy noses all around.

\kids still wear masks to school
\\and other places
\\\it's allergies
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why I'm still wearing k95 masks because my lungs suck enough at my weight and history of croup as a child and pneumonia as an adult.

/ pneumonia is a punchline until you actually get it.
// a mild case left me tasting blood as my throat was so irritated from how much I was coughing.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent a week in Vegas for work. It was packed, with very,very few folks masking up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they could wear a mask.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use your mask like an umbrella.  In periods of high risk, cold and flu season, when Covid is detected in your area, during indoor gathering of humans who you don't trust.  Other times, don't wear it.  You're not a 15 year old school child, who's going to bow to peer pressure that umbrellas/masks aren't manly, and it's not 1975, so just take the basic health precautions and use your umbrella/mask.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks go down, cases go up.

You can't explain that!
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take the train to NYC.  I wear a mask, but I feel doing so attracts other mask wearers to sit next to me.  Those guys all seem to be very sick.  The mask permits them to be in public with highly communicable disease.

Net-net:  I've been sick twice this year.
I wish mask mandates on public transport were enforced out in the 'burbs to eliminate masked sickos from congregating for viral communion.

In NYC, compliance is much better; mask wearers don't get dirty looks.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just at the store and most people that work there were not masked up but the people shopping were. I have had the sniffles that I always get this time of year from the wonky weather, one day 70 next day 30 it is just a pain on figuring out what to wear.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TFA: 1800 people died of flu this season

See, daily COVID is no worse than the flu season.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.


You're still ugly
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.


I'm sorry that cloth makes your face feel hurty, buttercup. I hope your fair skin was graced with silken diapers as a lad, lest you become agitated in the more private regions.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.


"Sorry but no, I am still not going to voluntarily take basic precautions to benefit society at large when I am ill with any communicable disease."

Ftfy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I finally got sick this week, although with my used-to-be-typical sinus infection (kicked my butt it did). Before that, I hadn't even had a sniffle since this time 2020. I wonder if my immune system was out of shape from all the staying at home.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.


You'll get over it and do what you're told.
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.

You'll get over it and do what you're told.


Those beds won't wet themselves.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.

You'll get over it and do what you're told.


Ummm...yes.  I know it may make you feel less special, but living within societies rules is how adults in a community operate.  You will get over it, snowflake.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Sorry but no.  You shall not normalize masks and require masking for everything bug that goes around.


The nice thing about Fark is, that since one is speaking entirely without any authority whatsoever, one can say whatever dumb shiat one wants.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.