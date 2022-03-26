 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   Biden administration: We are going to offer a second Covid booster to those 50 and up. Gen X: Whatever ... oh wait, that's us   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
20
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, whatever
where do I go?
COVID is here to stay, get used to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I said "Hey man, nice fourth shot".
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.

/Vulnerable, not gonna "get used to it".
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Works for me

/fun fact: Mr. Roper was 52 when Three's Company premiered
//old
///farking hell
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
major figgas - yeah that's us
Youtube m54GoQbEDf8
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they adapted it to the newer (Delta and later) variants, or is this round of shots just another re-run?

Also, the microchips I was promised STILL haven't come in.  This chip shortage is getting pretty damned inconvenient.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring it. I've been into vaccines way before they were cool.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Have they adapted it to the newer (Delta and later) variants, or is this round of shots just another re-run?

Also, the microchips I was promised STILL haven't come in.  This chip shortage is getting pretty damned inconvenient.


Yeah, I thought the latest plan was we'd all get a second booster once they perfected a new shot that's tailored to protect better against the new variants. Whatever happened to that idea?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, whatever...meh...

/ goes back to listening to Van Halen
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gen-X is more the "Excuuuuuuuse me!" a la Steve Martin generation. Now excuuuuuuuse me while I put this fake arrow through my head.

/ BANJO SOLO!
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Man On Pink Corner: Have they adapted it to the newer (Delta and later) variants, or is this round of shots just another re-run?

Also, the microchips I was promised STILL haven't come in.  This chip shortage is getting pretty damned inconvenient.

Yeah, I thought the latest plan was we'd all get a second booster once they perfected a new shot that's tailored to protect better against the new variants. Whatever happened to that idea?


Shut up and take the booster, citizen.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can you blame us for being upset? We waited so long for a fourth Star Wars movie and ended up with a bloodstream full of Jar-Jar Binks.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pinner: EdgeRunner: Man On Pink Corner: Have they adapted it to the newer (Delta and later) variants, or is this round of shots just another re-run?

Also, the microchips I was promised STILL haven't come in.  This chip shortage is getting pretty damned inconvenient.

Yeah, I thought the latest plan was we'd all get a second booster once they perfected a new shot that's tailored to protect better against the new variants. Whatever happened to that idea?

Shut up and take the booster, citizen.


I'm a few birthdays short to qualify for this one, fellow citizen.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Can you blame us for being upset? We waited so long for a fourth Star Wars movie and ended up with a bloodstream full of Jar-Jar Binks.


We saw Mel Gibson be the Road Warrior only to Mel Gibson.

/ Mel Gibson.
 
flearhcp95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I dunno about you guys, but as a Gen Xer I've spent my entire life willing to put any substance whatsoever into my body, so I don't really get what the big deal is...
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Addendum: same for Cosby.

/ Oooo smeeer forroublablah bazoooo! That's Cosby-talk.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I said "Hey man, nice fourth shot".


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still can't get the kids shots right, but they've been last in line this entire farking pandemic - I mean, some adults have had it really hard and locked down nearly two whole weeks in the beginning- but they have important flights to take and freedom to enjoy
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flearhcp95: I dunno about you guys, but as a Gen Xer I've spent my entire life willing to put any substance whatsoever into my body, so I don't really get what the big deal is...


I can't tell you the number of dealers who told me to f*ck off when I asked to see their clinical trial safety data.
 
