(Twitter)   Waiter, there's a bullet in my salad   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a premium holiday upgrade at Mississippi Golden Corrals
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it had Russian dressing on it?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no worries, it won't eat much.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  A few months back I started writing a satirical piece called "Not again! There's a gun in my side salad!" I never did finish it because life is so much weirder than satire.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is Saturday.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always order my Bulleit on the side.  It ruins the lettuce if you let it sit too long.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the fault of the restaurant owner. If he had been armed, his restaurant would not have been shot.


/S
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yee haw.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

upgrade bullet to rocket and you're all set

another Caesar assassinated!  et tu, crudite?

won't someone think of the mung beans?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did the salad not have a gun? Or was it a bad salad?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Korn - Freak On a Leash (Official Video)
Youtube jRGrNDV2mKc


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJgs3lLUGII
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: [Fark user image 383x298]
upgrade bullet to rocket and you're all set

another Caesar assassinated!  et tu, crudite?


Well played, those are good gags.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"No need to complain. Just bite the bullet."
 
buntz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Notice this didn't happen while Trump was in the White House!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
hyperspatialization ACHIEVED

/ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spring Mix Salad, a good source of iron
also lead.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: So it had Russian dressing on it?


it had A Russian Dressing, dressing on it!

/SKIN2WIN! SKIN2WIN!
//( 🎶 🎶)
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That way you know it was shot dead before going into the kitchen.
 
