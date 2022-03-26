 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Update on the jet skier shot by the 74-year-old pontoon boater who rescued him: even the 19-year-old girl riding with him says he was "berserk," "like a demon possessed his body," and he had to be repeatedly pistol whipped before being shot   (foxnews.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Camp Crystal Lake?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Camp Crystal Meth?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would you like some making death?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What happened to the jet ski?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I liked to be whipped before being shot all over.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Confabulat: What happened to the jet ski?


crashed toys dot com
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Confabulat: What happened to the jet ski?

crashed toys dot com


You'll find it in aisle 7 just past the tanks.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Drew was my friend and I will mourn him as my friend,"

Damn, he died in the friend zone. Ouch.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: What happened to the jet ski?


It went right back into Satan's cursed object curio shop where it was rented from.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"blasted him in the chest"

Foxnews.com.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: "blasted him in the chest"

Foxnews.com.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials executed a search warrant on Morgan's white GMC pickup truck and recovered empty cans of Michelob Ultra in the front cab, marijuana and drug paraphernalia - including a bong, pipes and a blunt.

Seriously? Michelle (autocorrect wins this round) Ultra and weed? How do you get that f'ed up on that combo to even start stumbling, let alone that far gone?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reads like the 29 y/o was trying to impress a 19 y/o girl, got drunk, lost his jet ski, got saved by an old man, got embarrassed, got angry, and got shot. Or he was trying to rape her.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debra Dotson immediately began performing CPR - but Morgan no longer had a pulse when deputies arrived.

From what it's seems, the pontoon folks were true and true human beings who cared and wanted to help. they actually pulled him in again after him being thrown out for attacking.

Now I wouldn't condemn someone dying for being a drunk and drugged up asshole It's much better than some innocent good folks suffering that fate.

No winners in this story really.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Officials executed a search warrant on Morgan's white GMC pickup truck and recovered empty cans of Michelob Ultra in the front cab,

It's probably better that he's dead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: Officials executed a search warrant on Morgan's white GMC pickup truck and recovered empty cans of Michelob Ultra in the front cab, marijuana and drug paraphernalia - including a bong, pipes and a blunt.

Seriously? Michelle (autocorrect wins this round) Ultra and weed? How do you get that f'ed up on that combo to even start stumbling, let alone that far gone?


If I remember correctly, it has to do with the order in which they are consumed. He clearly did it in the wrong order and died from the mistake. It's borderline negligent for the reporters to not provide this information.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude might still be alive today if boater guy knew how to give a proper pistol hwhipping.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

151: "blasted him in the chest"

Foxnews.com.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Officials executed a search warrant on Morgan's white GMC pickup truck and recovered empty cans of Michelob Ultra in the front cab, marijuana and drug paraphernalia - including a bong, pipes and a blunt.

Seriously? Michelle (autocorrect wins this round) Ultra and weed? How do you get that f'ed up on that combo to even start stumbling, let alone that far gone?


In other words: he wasn't just an asshole; he was a lightweight asshole. Couldn't hold his booze or his temper.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bath salts?  PCP?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TLC - Waterfalls (Official HD Video)
Youtube 8WEtxJ4-sh4
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ayers told investigators that Morgan had invited her to go jet skiing and look at waterfalls that day. But when she met up with him, he was clearly drunk and "slurring his words," the incident report says.
Morgan began speeding on the jet ski and took a sharp turn, ejecting them both into the water. Neither of them had on life vests, and Ayers said she was a poor swimmer and could barely stay above water as the yellow jet ski circled nearby

Well that was a series of poor decisions.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Ayers told investigators that Morgan had invited her to go jet skiing and look at waterfalls that day. But when she met up with him, he was clearly drunk and "slurring his words," the incident report says.
Morgan began speeding on the jet ski and took a sharp turn, ejecting them both into the water. Neither of them had on life vests, and Ayers said she was a poor swimmer and could barely stay above water as the yellow jet ski circled nearby

Well that was a series of poor decisions.


Darwin went 1 for 2 that day.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So almost drowning put this throwback into terminal fight or flight?  Half a lung full of water and he mistakes his aggressor for a person?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Family Guy Getting Jet Ski License
Youtube WMlAlLxrcak
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Bath salts?  PCP?


Naw, I'm good bro.
 
