(KBZK Bozeman)   Inaugural test of the "send a hiker out in the spring to see if the bears are awake" system is quite successful   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh shiat, it's the cops. Act normal."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a headline of the year candidate.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A trail near me just reopened after weeks of being closed because of muddy conditions so ... what the hey, it was a nice day.  Lets hike!

/that was a mistake
//after reading this story, it could have been worse
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing wakes up bears to a fresh breakfast like an alarm clock with bells

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sgygus: A trail near me just reopened after weeks of being closed because of muddy conditions so ... what the hey, it was a nice day.  Lets hike!

/that was a mistake
//after reading this story, it could have been worse


How could the story be worse than ending up as bear shiat?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
