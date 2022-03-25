 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach) Hero Last seen in Portugal, little man in the boat turns up in Florida   (wpbf.com) divider line
    Atlantic Ocean, South Florida, Atlantic row, Riviera Beach, British soldier  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's his hat? I was told there would be a hat!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fox2now.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What freaking language was that guy speaking? I couldn't understand a word.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He describes the journey as very repetitive.

Understatement of the year right there.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boy are his arms tired!
 
jkerr419us
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lol the only reason that I still love humanity.  Crazy sons of biatches like him.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrBallou: What freaking language was that guy speaking? I couldn't understand a word.


English but hard to make out over the sounds of his big brass ones clanging together
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Exciting!!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haha, now you are In Florida
 
TastyWaves! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wasn't even looking for him!
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He describes the journey as very repetitive.

Understatement of the year right there.


Lets see what's next on the list...Take a Poo.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh. Guy looks happy.
Merrily, merrily indeed.
 
