(Huffington Post)   The New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a century-old ban on jazz in schools. In other news New Orleans schools had a century-old ban on jazz in schools   (huffpost.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All these teens with their zoot suits, jazz, smoking the devils lettuce are a bad influence on our good Christian girls.  And most of those jazz players are quite urban, just not the sort we want around here.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: a bad influence on our good Christian girls


Womens just can't resist the jungle rhythms of boogie woogie music.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't want John Stockton anywhere near kids either.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, we can get some good jazz in new orleans for a change.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it'd almost make you think racism was a problem in Louisiana.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Gee, it'd almost make you think racism was a problem in Louisiana.


If you only learned square dancing, the same goes for your place, which is most places.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: EvilEgg: a bad influence on our good Christian girls

Womens just can't resist the jungle rhythms of boogie woogie music.


it does tend to make that bootie shake.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools banning music that those people liked?
I'm sure there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for that


/I bet it rhymes with "it's heritage, not hate"?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising. Jazz sucks.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be warned: the Ragtime moratorium still stands.
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When states pass their anti-CRT fear mongering I hope there are teachers principled enough to ignore that too.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone ever watch the movie Chicago?  It probably made as much sense to the 1922 MAGA crowd as outlawing Critical race theory does to the 2022 MAGA crowd today.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A blue city banned Black culture? Do tell.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: Not surprising. Jazz sucks.


Bad Jazz sucks.

Tell me the People on this list Suck. then admit you lied, and sponsor Me for a Month.

https://jazzfuel.com/best-jazz-musicians/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: I wouldn't want John Stockton anywhere near kids either.


It's obscene.
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it's been enforced much... wait, I have to check the article... yeah, they admit it hasn't been enforced any time recently.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Exluddite: Gee, it'd almost make you think racism was a problem in Louisiana.

If you only learned square dancing, the same goes for your place, which is most places.


Fonaibung: Not surprising. Jazz sucks.


No man, Jazz blows. And some of those guys can blow like a m0%Herf*(ker. And that's just the horns.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Exluddite: Gee, it'd almost make you think racism was a problem in Louisiana.

If you only learned square dancing, the same goes for your place, which is most places.


Square dancing seems different now days.

蝶舞阿玉广场舞。火爆纯音乐《弹棉花》双人对跳16步
Youtube qzr0F6WZ2UA
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people important thing to teach kids is that there were people who thought that jazz wasn't music
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: All these teens with their zoot suits, jazz, smoking the devils lettuce are a bad influence on our good Christian girls.  And most of those jazz players are quite urban, just not the sort we want around here.


Done in one
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they start letting jizz bands play.

/Damn Star Wars fans.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazz cabbage still banned...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Finally, we can get some good jazz in new orleans for a change.


Utah already has the Jazz
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: Not surprising. Jazz sucks.


A curse on those whose only taste is in their mouths
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they're afraid of another mysterious ax murderer?
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"recite your lesson for today."

"uhh -- voh-de-oh-doh ... razz-ma-tazz ... uh, Charleston ... and ... boop-oop-a-doop."

"boy, is that corny.  GET OUTTA HERE!!"

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jbc: I wouldn't want John Stockton anywhere near kids either.


Probably shouldn't let Karl Malone around children,  either.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Devil's music.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You see, the kids don't know what the Jazz is all about!

The Simpsons Bill Cosby.avi
Youtube cOkzgjW0B9M
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: You see, the kids don't know what the Jazz is all about!

[YouTube video: The Simpsons Bill Cosby.avi]


Cosby will teach your kids about jazz and how to eyeball dosage amounts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Better than jizz in schools.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

supremesaltine: When states pass their anti-CRT fear mongering I hope there are teachers principled enough to ignore that too.


Or keep their principles intact and teach in another state that allows CRT to be taught.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jaz is impressed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
borg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great, now all the students are going to get hooked on reefer.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i think this is what they were worrying about...
Louis Jordan - Don't Worry 'Bout That Mule (1946)
Youtube jQrFhS5bBro
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good.  Jazz from a hundred years ago is some of the best music ever recorded, and it is a shame that racist tried to block it.  There should never be a racist ban on music.  That said, I think we should ban modern jazz in the name of good taste.
 
