(AP News)   Lock him up   (apnews.com) divider line
16
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LMAO

OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was doing his radio show on the first day he was supposed to be doing a deposition... he's well enough to go to court.  Drag his ass in there in chains if you have to
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's well past time they arrest him. The only really sad thing is that there are plenty more shiatbags to replace.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock the doctor up, too.
The prison doctor can give them both a thorough examination
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republicans are the party of law and order.
Also moral values.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Depose his physicians.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did we expect anything less from such a spineless charlatan?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.


With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

151: jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.

With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.


As a General.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judge is in on it.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

151: jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.

With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.


Put him in a tank with no food, no ammunition, and a quarter tank of fuel.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: 151: jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.

With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.

As a General.


Heh, I considered including that as well, but thought the comedy may be lost on some. I guess "Russian general" is approaching "al Qaeda #2" more rapidly than I thought.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, reich wing MAGA's are the biggest snowflakes on the planet, and being questioned under oath would have hurt his fee-fees.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: 151: jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.

With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.

Put him in a tank with no food, no ammunition, and a quarter tank of fuel.


Wait, he gets fuel? Why should he get special treatment?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

151: C18H27NO3: 151: jaivirtualcard: Since we are sanctioning their ass off, can we also deport Alex to Russia.

With the caveat that he must also join the Russian military.

As a General.

Heh, I considered including that as well, but thought the comedy may be lost on some. I guess "Russian general" is approaching "al Qaeda #2" more rapidly than I thought.


At least AQ# 2's don't have to worry playing with friendly fire on.
 
