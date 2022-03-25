 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Massive explosion recorded in Jeddah. Authorities on the lookout for a suspicious looking extra moon   (youtube.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And thus, $6 a gallon gas was born!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So when do Iran and Saudi Arabia stop fighting via proxies in Yemen and go toe to toe? And how much oil will it take to buy some allies for either side?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew I should have gotten gas today.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alas, Babylon.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So when do Iran and Saudi Arabia stop fighting via proxies in Yemen and go toe to toe? And how much oil will it take to buy some allies for either side?


Iran hast done it yet because of the Saudi treaties with the US.

Not sure either country has anything resembling a moral high ground, and the only things they both agree on is they hate Palestinians and hate Jews even more.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why?
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am wondering what impact this will have - no pun intended - on the Saudi Grand Prix Formula 1 race... in Jeddah: https://www.formula1.com/en/racing/2022/Saudi_Arabia.html . Qualifying is tomorrow.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why?


Somebodys imaginary friend doesnt like that other people have different imaginary friends.
 
Alunan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no the freedom fighting Houthis struck back. Such a shame.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: fragMasterFlash: So when do Iran and Saudi Arabia stop fighting via proxies in Yemen and go toe to toe? And how much oil will it take to buy some allies for either side?

Iran hast done it yet because of the Saudi treaties with the US.

Not sure either country has anything resembling a moral high ground, and the only things they both agree on is they hate Palestinians and hate Jews even more.


Saudi has a very small army( too keep them from overthrowing the corrupt royals)  and can't do a proper invasion of Yemen. They resort to bombing.

Judaism is a recognized religion in Iran. Iran actually has a Jewish member of Parliament. There is also Zoroastrian and Christian members.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: I am wondering what impact this will have - no pun intended - on the Saudi Grand Prix Formula 1 race... in Jeddah: https://www.formula1.com/en/racing/2022/Saudi_Arabia.html . Qualifying is tomorrow.


According to social media the Saudi government won't let them leave even if they wanted to. The track cost $400 million + to build and it was just finished in early Nov 2021 so it's brand new. The Saudis are paying $40-$50 million for the privilege to hold the Formula 1 Grand Prix in their country. F1 would claim force majeure and refuse to reimburse them that hosting fee.

Basically the drivers were almost all ready to head to the airport and leave the country but that wasn't allowed. The 2nd practice session was delayed for 20 minutes while the drivers and teams had meetings to decide what to do. They went out and had practice because that's what they were told to do.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Iran actually has a Jewish member of Parliament."

What's their name?

Also, Israel has more than one Arab member of the Knesset. What's it supposed to mean?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chewd: kdawg7736: Why?

Somebodys imaginary friend doesnt like that other people have different imaginary friends.


Even worse, they are fighting over the same imaginary friend and who the friend likes better.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did it look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So... is the race still on?
 
minnkat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can tell the video isn't from the U.S. because there isn't some f*cking moron yelling "OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD" through the entire thing.
 
