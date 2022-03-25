 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hit the dirt, That-will-buff-out jokes incoming   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Z indeed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's totally normal and happens all the time and the crew all survived this totally normal event and are having ice-cream while celebrating successful military operation, yes?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tank turrets grow best when planted in late winter / early spring.

/Shouldn't this go in the gardening thread?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You don't usually see them put the vehicle's head on a pike.

Neat. *snaps foto*
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: Tank turrets grow best when planted in late winter / early spring.

/Shouldn't this go in the gardening thread?


Meh, the last thing my Alaskan soil needs is amendment with more minerals.  :/
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome


The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Turret Ranch"
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!


Damn I hope somebody gets to it with a quick paint job.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!

Damn I hope somebody gets to it with a quick paint job.


Or even a widely distributed 'shoop now I think about it a minute.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.


Russian tanks are known for it.
Shame they probably won't be able to preserve it, but I hope someone uses it as inspiration for statue when this is over.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold my field of turrets...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.


Turrets Syndrome.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is being so unfair to Russia, all they wanted was to deliver lollipops to Ukraine's children.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear a couple feet of chicken wire on the turret is supposed to make them invulnerable.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!


Is this what grows when a Russian soldier dies with sunflower seeds in their pocket in Ukraine?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!

Damn I hope somebody gets to it with a quick paint job.


Paging Banksy
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Z is now an N for Nope.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!


A reaction to it from today's main thread:

New Rising Sun: Someone needs to get out there with a lot of paint and graffiti that thing like a sunflower.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm picturing Bugs Bunny pulling the barrel and bending it so it points at the back of another tank.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamasky had a tank and its head popped off.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nailed it!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't find an exact weight for the turret, but a little googling says a tank turret is about 1/3 the total weight of a tank.

So that's about 15 tons launched a good distance away.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, lawn darts is just the most insanely dangerous "family game" ever...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day driving to the office: "I'm going to work, cover me!"
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ANNA News (Analytical Network News Agency) is a Russian pro-Kremlin news agency."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ANNA_News

Huh. Why would a Russian propaganda network be watermarked into a photo of a dead Russian tank? Is that photo really from ANNA or is something else afoot?
=Smidge=
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Turret -->
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Z indeed.


Looks more like an N there.
 
farker down under
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A penetrating round must have hit the ammunition inside the tank. I know this because I played war thunder.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.

Russian tanks are known for it.


OSINT Technical had a Twitter thread about that earlier today.  They said it's due to the carousel autoloader, the ammunition is stored in a ring under the turret.  Great for making a smaller vehicle, so it's harder to hit, but if it does get hit . . . BOOM!  Threadreader link and the top screenshot is hyperlinked to the thread itself:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.


Hopefully its already on a Ukrainian technical.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: The world is being so unfair to Russia, all they wanted was to deliver lollipops to Ukraine's children.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: toraque: Wow, Sunflowers really ARE the national flower of Ukraine!

A reaction to it from today's main thread:

New Rising Sun: Someone needs to get out there with a lot of paint and graffiti that thing like a sunflower.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a warning to the next ten generations of Russians that following a madman comes with too high of a price.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"OUR Tanks heads are falling off!!!"
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The world is being so unfair to Russia, all they wanted was to deliver lollipops to Ukraine's children.


themarysue.comView Full Size


/even searching for it in russian (бесплатные конфеты ?) just brings up this image. Couldn't find a cyrillic one
 
El Borscht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is going well.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tank-harvesting season in Ukraine.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: cretinbob: CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.

Russian tanks are known for it.

OSINT Technical had a Twitter thread about that earlier today.  They said it's due to the carousel autoloader, the ammunition is stored in a ring under the turret.  Great for making a smaller vehicle, so it's harder to hit, but if it does get hit . . . BOOM!  Threadreader link and the top screenshot is hyperlinked to the thread itself:

[Fark user image 608x463]
[Fark user image 609x436]


Really? So only 3 crew? I strangely did not know this. That's very unRussian, too. Just look up the T-35 and know they haven't upgraded their thinking a hell of a lot.

/ Usually they have extra people for raiding convenience stores and dress markets.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Polish Hussar: cretinbob: CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.

Russian tanks are known for it.

OSINT Technical had a Twitter thread about that earlier today.  They said it's due to the carousel autoloader, the ammunition is stored in a ring under the turret.  Great for making a smaller vehicle, so it's harder to hit, but if it does get hit . . . BOOM!  Threadreader link and the top screenshot is hyperlinked to the thread itself:

[Fark user image 608x463]
[Fark user image 609x436]

Really? So only 3 crew? I strangely did not know this. That's very unRussian, too. Just look up the T-35 and know they haven't upgraded their thinking a hell of a lot.

/ Usually they have extra people for raiding convenience stores and dress markets.


They've always believed in auto-loaders.

I guess they have semi-auto tanks and we have bolt-action tanks.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be fair there's not many tanks can survive a javelin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Confirmed Russian vehicle losses today via Oryx Blog:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

This is all going to plan.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: CrazyCurt: Polish Hussar: cretinbob: CrazyCurt: cretinbob: Nice one

What you're looking at is the turret of a tank that blew off and the gun barrel buried itself in the ground when it landed.
That's pretty goddamned awesome

The 12.7mm is still attached. Probably not for long.

/ Quite a few popped turrets I've read.

Russian tanks are known for it.

OSINT Technical had a Twitter thread about that earlier today.  They said it's due to the carousel autoloader, the ammunition is stored in a ring under the turret.  Great for making a smaller vehicle, so it's harder to hit, but if it does get hit . . . BOOM!  Threadreader link and the top screenshot is hyperlinked to the thread itself:

[Fark user image 608x463]
[Fark user image 609x436]

Really? So only 3 crew? I strangely did not know this. That's very unRussian, too. Just look up the T-35 and know they haven't upgraded their thinking a hell of a lot.

/ Usually they have extra people for raiding convenience stores and dress markets.

They've always believed in auto-loaders.

I guess they have semi-auto tanks and we have bolt-action tanks.


Eh, there are benefits to human loaders. Another set of hands at the very least.

/Also, lets us put our ammo in a separate compartment so if it cooks off it doesn't kill the crew.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Valient Russian troops are destroying Ukrainian defenses by bravely intercepting their pathetic missiles with tanks and supply trucks!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No one? Really? Fine...

"Well THERE'S yer problem right there!"
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: As a warning to the next ten generations of Russians that following a madman comes with too high of a price.


I read that in Vir Cotto's voice.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That's totally normal and happens all the time and the crew all survived this totally normal event and are having ice-cream while celebrating successful military operation, yes?


I am assuming they scream very loud for it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slives: The Irresponsible Captain: As a warning to the next ten generations of Russians that following a madman comes with too high of a price.

I read that in Vir Cotto's voice.


That was certainly my inspiration.
 
