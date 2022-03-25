 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Don't attempt any of these staircases after a few drinks   (zillow.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No handrails on any of the stairs? Hard pass!
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, for me the deterrent is the lack of handrails and not the $4.4 million price tag...NOT
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It looks pretty dope, but I would definitely fall off those stairs at some point.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course there's a Jeep.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kitchen was designed by some whose culinary talents stop at cereal.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it. You're a drug lord with bad taste and you love Buddha.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Of course there's a Jeep.


Maybe that's how they use the stairs
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an AI rendering of a house we all made in The Sims years back.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the best I can figure, the owner went on a trip to Africa, during which they had a Midsomer-like experience with an isolated tribe that practiced the worship of one of The Great Old Ones (Probably Azathoth the Mad Sultan, though Yog Sothoth the Gate and the Key may be a better fit to some of the imagery.

Forever changed, young Nigel (that's what we're calling him to protect his identity) moved to the United States and decided that Florida would be an ideal location to create a place to worship the Great Old Ones with little chance of peeking  the interest of his neighbors or the police.

With funds he was able to raise quickly due to his new-found mastery of dark magic and pure chaos, Nigel expanded his vision to create a small gated community in Tamps, with each unit dedicated to the worship of one of the Great Old Ones or Outer Gods. The Cthulhu House, has a lovely nautical theme, with a large painting of a Norwegian motor yacht sinking n the Pacific while aflame.  The House of Cthaugua has an amazing fireplace.  The less said about the House of Hauster, the better.  Watch your step in the House of Shub-nubianrauth, and you definitely don't want to bring a black light with you on that tour.

Visitors will love the abundant Shantak-friendly parking on the roof tops.  The entire neighborhood agrees that the relative peace and quiet that has settled over the area since the summoning hiring of the Soggoth Security Service has totally been worth the occasional missing pet and found body parts.

Lovecraft Bayside Estates - you don't have to sell your soul to get your offer on one of these units accepted, but it couldn't hurt!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wouldn't try those stairs sober.  My balance is farked up at the best of times...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?


It's Florida. A crisp Jackson and a baggie of meth.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stay away from the Escher house

Escher Eddie Murphy falling down the steps
Youtube T0_qnasDi3g
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't worry. If you fall down all the stairs, there's a sauna within crawling distance.

The Buddha only cooked the finest meats on open gas burner ranges.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Of course there's a Jeep Land Rover


FTF Pretentiousness

/Baby pull me closer . . .
 
deadsanta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too many textures, colors and materials.  Some rooms have like 5 textures, 11 colors, and several different materials in just a 10x20 panel.  It's like both the designer and homeowner made a house whose concept was "late fidget-spinner."
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?


What I came here to say.

If they built this in Chicago, it would be condemned and razed by the city before the locks on the front door were installed. The Dept of Buildings here do not fark around.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?


By producing an authentic working light-saber from the Star Wars universe where the default architecture consists gratuitously of glossy, narrow walkways over bottomless abysses but handrails or even curbs are for the weak.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Of course there's a Jeep.


Land Rover.

/And that big screen with the Windows 10 lock screen looks like the aspect ratio is set wrong. The text looks very narrow and squished.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: WickerNipple: Of course there's a Jeep Land Rover

FTF Pretentiousness

/Baby pull me closer . . .


pretty sure he was rolling.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, you don't HAVE to use those stairs.


Just use the climbing wall instead:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?


I assume in Florida you don't need permits or inspection for interior renovations.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ugh.  I've dealt with stairs like that.  Ascending wasn't as bad as descending.

I can't imagine moving furniture was easy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Buddha litter box conspicuously missing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Of course there's a Jeep.


On a rug, who the fark puts a Jeep on the rug?  At least take your wheels off first, do you have no manners, Jeep?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When was it decided that handrails could be sacrificed on staircases for someone's misguided sense of aesthetics?  But on the plus side, only 6 minutes to the hockey rink, and only 6 minutes the other way to parking for your seaplane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thornhill: JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?

I assume in Florida you don't need permits or inspection for interior renovations.


All you had to say.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ARCHITECT: What style would you like to have for this home?
CLIENT: ALL OF THEM.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?


Railings are covered under ADA regs which I don't believe apply to residential homes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Raze it, put up a tiny house on the property
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like how the garage is open to the workout room so you can blow diesel into the whole house when you tear out.
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: When was it decided that handrails could be sacrificed on staircases for someone's misguided sense of aesthetics?  But on the plus side, only 6 minutes to the hockey rink, and only 6 minutes the other way to parking for your seaplane.

[Fark user image 409x599]


That seaplane basin was long defunct by the 1950s.  The ramp for amphibians was repurposed as a boat ramp wide enough for 2-3 cars to back up trailers and unload/load at once.  The adjacent airport was fascinating to little ingo and I'd ride my bike there several times a month to see if there were any cool planes.  Now and then a few old warbirds would show up, including a P51 and a P47.

The featured house was a vacant lot well into the 70s.  Across the street was the Hudson Manor no-tell hotel, cocktail lounge (seats 8 plus 6 more standing at the bar!), and package store.  The old Hudson is now assisted living.  I hope they finally installed an elevator.

Kinda funny seeing the old neighborhood where I grew up on Fark.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is fabulous and exactly what I've been looking for and within my budget.

Sadly the HOA and zip code don't allow fat big boned people.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They look great until your mother comes to visit and dies falling down the stairs.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1 - Those stairs pass code? Really? We had to have ours put in unpainted so we could get our CO.

B - AGH! Visual assault everywhere!

III - Of course he/she drives a Defender with no windows in 90f/90% Florida. The snorkel says there's no doubt he/she makes regular use of its offroading capabilities in the Everfglades.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: When was it decided that handrails could be sacrificed on staircases for someone's misguided sense of aesthetics?  But on the plus side, only 6 minutes to the hockey rink, and only 6 minutes the other way to parking for your seaplane.

[Fark user image 409x599]


Deep Cthulhu Mythos vibes AND it's near a hockey rink?

/Someone call up Old Man Henderson, I have a job for him.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe the owner is armless.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They look great until your mother comes to visit and dies falling down the stairs.


Could be a selling point, depending on family dynamics.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tokin42: JessieL: I wonder how much they had to bribe the inspector to completely ignore all the codes about handrails and guards?

Railings are covered under ADA regs which I don't believe apply to residential homes.


They are definitely covered under building codes too.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Forget the stairs, just the decor makes me want to barf and I'm sober. Okay, that's a lie, I'm not sober, but I think I'd still want to barf if I was.
 
Stibium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They look great until your mother comes to visit and dies falling down the stairs.


Yea but what about the mother in law?

/the floor is lava chalet is somehow more tasteful than this monstrosity
 
Ktonos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Something about that house looks like it has seen many a bowl full of car keys near the front door...
 
