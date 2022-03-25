 Skip to content
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1291

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
I have recently discovered the glory that is pickled onions and discovered what I've been missing my whole life. I plan to evangelize this condiment like a Jehovah's Witness on a spring Saturday morning in a newly discovered affluent suburb. I'll let this guy explain just how easy it is:


Why I always have Pickled Onions in my fridge.
Youtube K4HbmPu_M_4



Seriously, not only does it liven up just about anything with flavor and crunch, it also looks cool as hell and will impress anyone not familiar with it. And it's easy and super cheap. What more could you want?

Anyway, take the Quiz, then go make some pickled onions and come back and tell us how you did and how much you now love this condiment.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
TheCheese [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, two weeks in a row of beating the percentage! I'm on a roll!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
T3!


/ Temporarily Top Ten
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The internet has a very small selection of pickled onion gifs to choose from.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got poopy head level scores today.
 
