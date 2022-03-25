 Skip to content
(MSN)   A snake catcher had to break through a wall to catch a 6-foot black mamba that had been lurking in a South African home for several weeks. Hell you can burn Subby's house down to get rid of that thing   (msn.com) divider line
Really, Subby?  I'd like it at my place.
 
"In Africa, the saying goes 'In the bush, an elephant can kill you, a leopard can kill you, and a black mamba can kill you. But only with the mamba is death sure. ' Hence its handle, 'Death Incarnate'."
 
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical: [c.tenor.com image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yikes. Close encounters with venomous critters don't usually bother me much, but that is the very last snake I'd want in my house. They're big, fast, aggressive, and deadly as all hell.
 
Can't a snake catch a break? He just found his forever home.
 
Why didn't he just lure it out with a white woman?
 
We had one of those in the house once. We were retiring for the night and our Yuki (doggy of indeterminate breed) started barking up an absolute insane storm in the itchen. We went down to look and she had cornered a damn baby black mamba in the corner (we knew it was one cause we saw its mouth being black inside).

It was close to 10 Pm on a saturday so the usual animal control measures were entirely unavailable so we veeeeeerrrry carefully put it in some tupperware and dumped it alive in a nearby dry riverbed.
 
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
"I was relieved that was over, although even more so when I was back on the ground. That was hard work! I was there for about an hour and a half," he said.

Are snake catchers paid by the hour? How much do they generally make?
 
