(Twitter)   I'll see your 12'6 railroad bridge can-opener, and raise you an LP tanker car on top   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time for a new career, Mr./Ms./(?) Truck Driver.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a McKesson truck most likely filled with drugs and narcotics.

LOL

Drugs, illiteracy, fail at math and liquified natural gas. That's America, baby!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can check, call, or raise, but only one of them at a time.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pill-head.

Can anyone route the Freedumb Convoy thru there?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Westboro almost baptized in fire. . .
 
berylman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like how the LPG tank is identified as non-odorized. You'll never smell the disaster incoming!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least it's non-odorized.  That way you can't tell if it's leaking.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where's the
GOD
HATES
GAS
protest signs?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the driver was quoted as saying "my truck is 12'9" not 12'6', so i could go through".
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Location is E Main St north of State.

Incident may have happened before train arrived.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby is a tease
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's a McKesson truck most likely filled with drugs and narcotics.

LOL

Drugs, illiteracy, fail at math and liquified natural gas. That's America, baby!


I'd think a McKeeson truck would more likely be filled with surgical gloves, sponges, gauze, bandages... any number of medical expendable supplies.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fark Twitter links!

communityadvocate.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they just inflate the tires on the train a bit it will lift it enough to get the truck through.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not the 12'6" can opener that I was expecting.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Time for a new career, Mr./Ms./(?) Truck Driver.


Seems like they'll give out a CDL to anyone with a pulse.
 
